today's leftovers
-
Linux 5.17 To Boast A Big TCP Performance Optimization - Phoronix
While the Linux 5.16 merge window just ended and that kernel won't be out until the tail end of the calendar year, already for Linux 5.17 new material is beginning to accumulate in the respective subsystem development trees... One set of changes merged this morning from Google can provide a sizable performance win around TCP performance in the datacenter.
Merged this morning by David Miller is these TCP optimizations from Eric Dumazet, a Google engineer.
-
SUSE Rancher and Shipa – Better Together: Kubernetes Developer Experience
Shipa recently joined the SUSE One Partner Program family and we’ve invited them to author a guest blog on how you could improve the Kubernetes developer experience and engineering efficiency with Shipa Cloud and SUSE Rancher. ~Vince
-
CloudStack 4.16 adds cluster autoscaling, plays nice with Dell EMC PowerFlex and Rocky Linux
The Apache Foundation’s infrastructure-as-a-service platform CloudStack was just released in version 4.16. The update is an LTS release, which means blocker defects, vulnerabilities and exposures found to impact the release will be merged and released for the next 18 months (so until about April 2023).
Amongst the 22 new major features the release notes list — which also include support for OpenSuse and Rocky Linux — are a couple of UI enhancements which should make the project a bit more comfortable to use.
-
Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (libxml-security-java), Fedora (botan2), openSUSE (drbd-utils, kernel, and samba), Red Hat (kernel and webkit2gtk3), SUSE (drbd-utils and samba), and Ubuntu (vim).
-
Google Releases Security Updates for Chrome | CISA
Google has released Chrome version 96.0.4664.45 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.
-
Partitioning Chrome's Code for Faster Launch Times on Android
Mobile devices are generally more resource constrained than laptops or desktops. Optimizing Chrome’s resource usage is critical to give mobile users a faster Chrome experience. As we’ve added features to Chrome on Android, the amount of Java code packaged in the app has continued to grow. In this The Fast and the Curious post we show how our team improved the speed and memory usage of Chrome on Android with Isolated Splits. With these improvements, Chrome on Android now uses 5-7% less memory, and starts and loads pages even faster than before.
-
Going Beyond Source Code in 2021: Joint Development Foundation and Open Standards Efforts
In 2019, the Linux Foundation added the Joint Development Foundation (JDF) to its family of project communities to build upon its existing body of specification work. The addition of JDF to the Linux Foundation brought with it a unique but straightforward process that allows new projects to form quickly and collaborate under a standardized set of governance principles that ensure the resulting specification can be implemented with open source licenses.
In 2021, the Linux Foundation has steadily increased interest and new project formation under Linux Foundation Standards (LFS) across various technical disciplines. We have also seen an acceleration of members and contributions in our established projects.
“2021 can be characterized as a year of progress for LF Standards and JDF. We saw solid operational improvements in our traditional specification efforts, steady uptake on the Community Specification program, and some new wins with the acceptance of the SPDX specification by JTC1. The ability to quickly wrap a specification project with an open source project using well-established governance and standards-making processes seems to have fulfilled an unmet need in our industry,” said Seth Newberry, the General Manager of JDF.
“We reached out to the Linux Foundation because we wanted to create the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA.org) under a simple but formal project structure. Given our project goals of creating technical specifications for countering misleading information online through digital provenance, it was critical to get up and running quickly and with minimal complexity” said Andy Parsons of Adobe Systems.
-
Vulkan 1.2.199 Released With New Extension To Help VKD3D-Proton - Phoronix
Vulkan 1.2.199 is out with another new extension driven as part of Valve's work around Steam Play (Proton) and the Direct3D over Vulkan efforts.
Vulkan 1.2.199 has fixes for a number of documentation issues raised both internally and via the community. For the most part it's just another routine Vulkan spec update without any really exciting changes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 485 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Elementary OS, Splitting Files, and Apt Bug
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
'Open' Designs/Devices and Hardware With Arduino
Recent comments
3 hours 30 min ago
6 hours 29 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 33 min ago
1 day 56 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago