Audiocasts/Shows: Elementary OS, Splitting Files, and Apt Bug
Two incredibly useful command line utilities that allow you to split up large, unwieldy text files are 'split' and 'csplit'. Part of the GNU coreutils, 'split' and 'csplit' allow you to split a file based on line count, byte size or based on pattern matching.
During the first episode of the Linus Tech Tips linux challenge Linus completely destroyed his PopOS install by trying to install Steam, I know it sounds crazy but it happened and the bug has been fixed in PopOS and worked on in Debian
today's howtos
In this guide, you will learn how to install and setup phpLDAPadmin on Debian 10/Debian 11. phpLDAPadmin (also known as PLA) is a web-based application written in PHP for administering LDAP servers. PLA is designed to manage records in an LDAP server, including creating, modifying, deleting records.
To install software’s on Ubuntu or any other Linux distributions, you might notice that you would have to download .dep or .rmp files and then double click or run them through the terminal.
While it is convenient and easy to install software for their respective distributions users, it is not convenient for the developer.
The developer has to create multiple files and packages for that specific software needed for that distribution. That’s where AppImage comes into play.
Today we are looking at how to change the Debian version for Crostini on a Chromebook. Crostini is the Linux Development platform on a Chromebook. The Current options are Debian 9 (stretch), 10 (buster), and 11 (bullseye). Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WPS Office on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, WPS Office is a high-performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel, and Word. Although the WPSoffcie is a premium office suite, however, it is available free of cost for personal usage, thus being a cross-platform product, one can use it free of cost on Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the WPS Office on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Programming Leftovers
Long, long ago, the elder gods of GIS (Geographic Information System) judged that there were only three fundamental shapes you needed for digital mapping on a plane, and that they were all based on points:
The Cro Development team proudly announced version 0.8.7 of Cro, the set of Raku libraries for building reactive distributed systems, lovingly crafted to take advantage of all Raku has to offer. Sites such as raku.land and the IRC logs server beta run Cro in production. Check out all the fixes, improvements and new features such as async reverse proxying and improved warnings from rendering templates with undefined values.
I’ve been writing more frontend code in the last year or two – I’ve been making a bunch of little Vue projects. (for example nginx playground, sql playground, this dns lookup tool, and a couple of others)
In my last post, I reversed a string. I want to build on that to make reusable code; I want to reverse multiple strings. I do this by turning the reverse code into a function and then call it.
The first step is to reorder the code so that the logic to reverse the string is at the end, and is called using the BL (Branch with link) instruction. We also need to add a return at the end of our code so that we can continue processing. We make sure that the code to exit the program sits in between the calling point and the function.
In my last post, I showed that I could modify a single character in a string. I want to build upon that to perform more complext string manipulations. Lets start with something simple.
First, lets change a character other than the first. Since we want to reverse the string, changing the last character is a good next step. Insert this into the middle of the previous example.
Search is a must-have for any website or application. A simple search widget can allow users to comb through your entire blog. Or allow customers to browse your inventory. Building a custom photo gallery? Add a search box. Website search functionality is available from a variety of third-party vendors. Or you can take the DIY approach and build the entire backend to answer search API calls.
Lunr.js works on the client-side through JavaScript. Instead of sending calls to a backend, Lunr looks up search terms in an index built on the client-side itself. This avoids expensive back-and-forth network calls between the browser and your server. There are plenty of tutorials online to showcase Lunr's website search functionality. But you can actually use Lunr.js to search any array of JavaScript objects.
In this how-to, I build a search index for the top 100 books of all time. After that, I show you how to pre-build the index for faster indexing. I'll also show you how to make the most of Lunr's search options. And finally, I'll show off findmymastodon.com—a real-world implementation of Lunr.
AMD released AOMP 14.0 during SC21 week as the newest version of their LLVM/Clang-based compiler providing OpenMP GPU offload support for Radeon graphics processors.
AOMP 14.0 was released this morning as the newest version of this patched-up version of LLVM/Clang that gets OpenMP GPU offload into good shape with Radeon GPUs and AMD Instinct accelerators.
After writing some quick firmware in Rust, he was reporting the values read by the PWM channels. Using python, he could get a good idea of the raw values that were being written over USB and visualized. So rather than implement filtering in hardware or firmware, he elected to do the filtering and processing on the host computer side in Python. We suspect this gave him much shorter iteration cycles.
'Open' Designs/Devices and Hardware With Arduino
GigaIPC’s rugged “QBix-Jetson” system offers a choice of Jetson Nano or Xavier NX modules plus DP, HDMI, SATA, 2x GbE, 8x GbE with PoE, 4x USB, 4x COM, 2x M.2, and mini-PCIe.
GigaIPC, the embedded computing unit of Gigabyte, has announced its first Arm-based QBix system, following earlier models such as its Apollo Lake based QBix-WP. The new QBix-Jetson-Nano and QBix-Jetson-Xavier-NX are identical except for the choice of an Nvidia Jetson Nano or Jetson Xavier NX module.
Designed for edge AI computing, machine vision, and deep learning applications in smart city and factory environments, the QBiX-Jetson ships with Nvidia’s Ubuntu-based L4T distribution, which is based on an LTS Linux kernel. It also supports Nvidia’s JetPack SDK, which includes TensorRT, cuDNN, CUDA Toolkit, VisionWorks, GStreamer, and OpenCV.
But even when compared with such an extensive body of previous work, this Jigglypuff IoT environmental monitor created by [Kutluhan Aktar] is pretty unusual. Sure, the highlights are familiar. Its MH-Z14A NDIR CO2 sensor and GP2Y1010AU0F optical dust detector are read by a WiFi-enabled microcontroller, this time the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect, which ultimately reports its findings to the user via Telegram bot.
You don’t have two ears by accident. [Stoppi] has a great post about this, along with a video you can see below. (The text is in German, but that’s what translation is for.) The point to having two ears is that you receive audio information from slightly different angles and distances in each ear and your amazing brain can deduce a lot of spatial information from that data.
For the Arduino demonstration, cheap microphone boards take the place of your ears. A servo motor points to the direction of sound. This would be a good gimmick for a Halloween prop or a noise-sensitive security camera.
Starting with an idea in 2019, Redditor wesgood has been steadily working on the Opa — an autonomous 3D-printed boat that can navigate open water while relaying its telemetry back in real-time to a client device over WiFi. After creating a small prototype, Wes built a second one that featured a pair of pontoons held together with a couple of struts and a central platform. This design contains a single water jet that is situated in the back of each pontoon that takes in water and shoots it out at a high velocity, similar to a jet ski. Best of all, they can be independently throttled which eliminates the need for a rudder.
If you don’t care about shortwave frequencies, the PlutoSDR is a great deal. The device is supposed to be an evaluation board for Analog Device’s radio chips, but it does great as a software-defined radio that can receive and transmit and it even runs Linux internally. [SignalsEverywhere] shows how to use it as a spectrum analyzer that works from the command line in the video you can see below.
The software used is Retrogram. Despite the ASCII graphics, the program has many features. You can use simple keystrokes to change the center frequency, the sampling rate, the bandwidth, and more. You can run the software on a Linux host or compile a binary on the box or cross-compile using tools on the Raspberry Pi.
The Pluto connects via USB but looks like a network adapter. That means you can talk to it like a remote computer and software can run on the host computer or directly on the hardware which has an ARM processor (or two, if you hack it).
