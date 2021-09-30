Recently in Fedora
-
Fedora Community Outreach Revamp – Halloween Update
The Fedora Community Outreach Revamp (FCOR) has been underway since summer of 2020. The co-leads, Mariana Balla and Sumantro Mukherjee, along with Marie Nordin, set out to repair broken bridges around Fedora’s outreach. We have made significant steps as a team towards completing the deliverables set out in the Fedora Objective. We are hoping to wrap things up in the next six months. As we move towards the close of 2021, we want to share the latest work that we have accomplished.
-
Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-45
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
Fedora Linux 33 will reach end of life on Tuesday 30 November. Nominations for the F35 elections cycle are now open.
-
Fedora Linux 36 wallpaper brainstorming!
That’s right!!! We are officially ready to start brainstorming for Fedora 36 Wallpaper ideas because our candidate with a K last name has been chosen (drum roll please) and it’s Deepika Kurup! Ideas and progress are going to be documented on Design issue 789. If you want to help us brainstorm an approach, join us at 1830 UTC Wednesday in #fedora-design on Matrix.
-
Contribute at the Fedora Linux 36 Test Week for Kernel 5.15 – Fedora Community Blog
The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.15. This version was released just recently and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, November 14, 2021 through Sunday, November 21, 2021. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
-
Contribute at the Fedora Linux 36 Test Week for Kernel 5.15
The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.15. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, November 14, 2021 through Sunday, November 21, 2021. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
-
CPE Weekly Update – Week of November 08th – 12nd
-
Call for F36 Test Days – Fedora Community Blog
It’s time to start thinking about Test Days for Fedora Linux 36. A Test Day is an event aimed getting together interested users and developers to test a specific feature or area of the distribution. You can run a Test Day on just about anything for which it would be useful to do some fairly focused testing in ‘real time’ with a group of testers; it doesn’t have to be code. For instance, we often run Test Days for l10n/i18n topics. For more information on Test Days, see the wiki.
-
Cockpit 257
Formerly, cockpit-tls, the process responsible for handling encryption on HTTPS connections to cockpit, would directly read the certificate file for itself. This required the private key file to be owned by the cockpit-ws user (or group) that this process ran as. Users sometimes want to share the same key file with several different services, making this arrangement awkward. It also required additional configuration steps in the case of automatically-issued certificates.
Cockpit now reads the certificate and key files as the root user, allowing them to be installed with any set of permissions.
-
Fedora Community Blog: Upcoming Mindshare Committee Election: What to know
We released Fedora Linux 35 and that means it’s time for the elections for various governing bodies in Fedora. This includes the Mindshare Committee. One seat is open on the Committee this election to serve two release cycles (one year). We invite you to vote in the upcoming Mindshare Committee election, and even run for the seat if you are inspired! Participating on the Mindshare Committee takes 1-3 hours weekly, as well as the expectation that you will attend any face-to-faces (virtual or in-person) if possible. This is an opportunity to support the Fedora Project in an organizational capacity, and you don’t need a lot of experience. Each Fedoran’s perspective is valuable to the work that Mindshare does. We would love to have you be a part of the Committee.
Maybe you know someone who wants to be more involved in Fedora and would be a good fit. Make sure to get consent from the nominee if you decide to nominate someone. If you or someone you know is interested in running, add those names to the Mindshare Election wiki page. The Election Wrangler will reach out to you with next steps.
-
Remi Collet: Enterprise Linux 9 Repository
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Beta is released and CentOS 9 Stream is available, so my repository is already open and (mostly) fully populated.
As EPEL is not yet ready, for now you have to enable "remi" repository which provides lot of packages usually available in EPEL.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 362 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Elementary OS, Splitting Files, and Apt Bug
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
'Open' Designs/Devices and Hardware With Arduino
Recent comments
3 hours 30 min ago
6 hours 29 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 33 min ago
1 day 56 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago