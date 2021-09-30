Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 17th of November 2021 12:20:59 AM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Fedora Community Outreach Revamp – Halloween Update

    The Fedora Community Outreach Revamp (FCOR) has been underway since summer of 2020. The co-leads, Mariana Balla and Sumantro Mukherjee, along with Marie Nordin, set out to repair broken bridges around Fedora’s outreach. We have made significant steps as a team towards completing the deliverables set out in the Fedora Objective. We are hoping to wrap things up in the next six months. As we move towards the close of 2021, we want to share the latest work that we have accomplished.

  • Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-45

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!

    Fedora Linux 33 will reach end of life on Tuesday 30 November. Nominations for the F35 elections cycle are now open.

  • Fedora Linux 36 wallpaper brainstorming!

    That’s right!!! We are officially ready to start brainstorming for Fedora 36 Wallpaper ideas because our candidate with a K last name has been chosen (drum roll please) and it’s Deepika Kurup! Ideas and progress are going to be documented on Design issue 789. If you want to help us brainstorm an approach, join us at 1830 UTC Wednesday in #fedora-design on Matrix.

  • Contribute at the Fedora Linux 36 Test Week for Kernel 5.15 – Fedora Community Blog

    The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.15. This version was released just recently and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, November 14, 2021 through Sunday, November 21, 2021. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.

  • Contribute at the Fedora Linux 36 Test Week for Kernel 5.15

    The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.15. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, November 14, 2021 through Sunday, November 21, 2021. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.

  • CPE Weekly Update – Week of November 08th – 12nd
  • Call for F36 Test Days – Fedora Community Blog

    It’s time to start thinking about Test Days for Fedora Linux 36. A Test Day is an event aimed getting together interested users and developers to test a specific feature or area of the distribution. You can run a Test Day on just about anything for which it would be useful to do some fairly focused testing in ‘real time’ with a group of testers; it doesn’t have to be code. For instance, we often run Test Days for l10n/i18n topics. For more information on Test Days, see the wiki.

  • Cockpit 257

    Formerly, cockpit-tls, the process responsible for handling encryption on HTTPS connections to cockpit, would directly read the certificate file for itself. This required the private key file to be owned by the cockpit-ws user (or group) that this process ran as. Users sometimes want to share the same key file with several different services, making this arrangement awkward. It also required additional configuration steps in the case of automatically-issued certificates.

    Cockpit now reads the certificate and key files as the root user, allowing them to be installed with any set of permissions.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Upcoming Mindshare Committee Election: What to know

    We released Fedora Linux 35 and that means it’s time for the elections for various governing bodies in Fedora. This includes the Mindshare Committee. One seat is open on the Committee this election to serve two release cycles (one year). We invite you to vote in the upcoming Mindshare Committee election, and even run for the seat if you are inspired! Participating on the Mindshare Committee takes 1-3 hours weekly, as well as the expectation that you will attend any face-to-faces (virtual or in-person) if possible. This is an opportunity to support the Fedora Project in an organizational capacity, and you don’t need a lot of experience. Each Fedoran’s perspective is valuable to the work that Mindshare does. We would love to have you be a part of the Committee.

    Maybe you know someone who wants to be more involved in Fedora and would be a good fit. Make sure to get consent from the nominee if you decide to nominate someone. If you or someone you know is interested in running, add those names to the Mindshare Election wiki page. The Election Wrangler will reach out to you with next steps.

  • Remi Collet: Enterprise Linux 9 Repository

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Beta is released and CentOS 9 Stream is available, so my repository is already open and (mostly) fully populated.

    As EPEL is not yet ready, for now you have to enable "remi" repository which provides lot of packages usually available in EPEL.

Audiocasts/Shows: Elementary OS, Splitting Files, and Apt Bug

  • Install phpLDAPAdmin on Debian 10/Debian 11 - kifarunix.com

    In this guide, you will learn how to install and setup phpLDAPadmin on Debian 10/Debian 11. phpLDAPadmin (also known as PLA) is a web-based application written in PHP for administering LDAP servers. PLA is designed to manage records in an LDAP server, including creating, modifying, deleting records.

  • How to Install and Configure AppImage on Ubuntu 20.04

    To install software’s on Ubuntu or any other Linux distributions, you might notice that you would have to download .dep or .rmp files and then double click or run them through the terminal. While it is convenient and easy to install software for their respective distributions users, it is not convenient for the developer. The developer has to create multiple files and packages for that specific software needed for that distribution. That’s where AppImage comes into play.

  • How to change the Debian version for Crostini on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to change the Debian version for Crostini on a Chromebook. Crostini is the Linux Development platform on a Chromebook. The Current options are Debian 9 (stretch), 10 (buster), and 11 (bullseye). Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How To Install WPS Office on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WPS Office on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, WPS Office is a high-performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel, and Word. Although the WPSoffcie is a premium office suite, however, it is available free of cost for personal usage, thus being a cross-platform product, one can use it free of cost on Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the WPS Office on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • What's wrong with my footprintWKT?

    Long, long ago, the elder gods of GIS (Geographic Information System) judged that there were only three fundamental shapes you needed for digital mapping on a plane, and that they were all based on points:

  • Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.46 Cro Once Again

    The Cro Development team proudly announced version 0.8.7 of Cro, the set of Raku libraries for building reactive distributed systems, lovingly crafted to take advantage of all Raku has to offer. Sites such as raku.land and the IRC logs server beta run Cro in production. Check out all the fixes, improvements and new features such as async reverse proxying and improved warnings from rendering templates with undefined values.

  • Some notes on using esbuild

    I’ve been writing more frontend code in the last year or two – I’ve been making a bunch of little Vue projects. (for example nginx playground, sql playground, this dns lookup tool, and a couple of others)

  • Adam Young: Calling a Function in Assembly

    In my last post, I reversed a string. I want to build on that to make reusable code; I want to reverse multiple strings. I do this by turning the reverse code into a function and then call it. The first step is to reorder the code so that the logic to reverse the string is at the end, and is called using the BL (Branch with link) instruction. We also need to add a return at the end of our code so that we can continue processing. We make sure that the code to exit the program sits in between the calling point and the function.

  • Adam Young: Reversing a String in Assembly

    In my last post, I showed that I could modify a single character in a string. I want to build upon that to perform more complext string manipulations. Lets start with something simple. First, lets change a character other than the first. Since we want to reverse the string, changing the last character is a good next step. Insert this into the middle of the previous example.

  • Implement client-side search on your website with this JavaScript tool

    Search is a must-have for any website or application. A simple search widget can allow users to comb through your entire blog. Or allow customers to browse your inventory. Building a custom photo gallery? Add a search box. Website search functionality is available from a variety of third-party vendors. Or you can take the DIY approach and build the entire backend to answer search API calls. Lunr.js works on the client-side through JavaScript. Instead of sending calls to a backend, Lunr looks up search terms in an index built on the client-side itself. This avoids expensive back-and-forth network calls between the browser and your server. There are plenty of tutorials online to showcase Lunr's website search functionality. But you can actually use Lunr.js to search any array of JavaScript objects. In this how-to, I build a search index for the top 100 books of all time. After that, I show you how to pre-build the index for faster indexing. I'll also show you how to make the most of Lunr's search options. And finally, I'll show off findmymastodon.com—a real-world implementation of Lunr.

  • AMD Releases ROCm AOMP 14.0 Compiler - Switches To New "amd-stg-open" Branch - Phoronix

    AMD released AOMP 14.0 during SC21 week as the newest version of their LLVM/Clang-based compiler providing OpenMP GPU offload support for Radeon graphics processors. AOMP 14.0 was released this morning as the newest version of this patched-up version of LLVM/Clang that gets OpenMP GPU offload into good shape with Radeon GPUs and AMD Instinct accelerators.

  • Making Your Own Touchpad With PWM and Rust

    After writing some quick firmware in Rust, he was reporting the values read by the PWM channels. Using python, he could get a good idea of the raw values that were being written over USB and visualized. So rather than implement filtering in hardware or firmware, he elected to do the filtering and processing on the host computer side in Python. We suspect this gave him much shorter iteration cycles.

'Open' Designs/Devices and Hardware With Arduino

  • Jetson edge AI system features eight PoE ports

    GigaIPC’s rugged “QBix-Jetson” system offers a choice of Jetson Nano or Xavier NX modules plus DP, HDMI, SATA, 2x GbE, 8x GbE with PoE, 4x USB, 4x COM, 2x M.2, and mini-PCIe. GigaIPC, the embedded computing unit of Gigabyte, has announced its first Arm-based QBix system, following earlier models such as its Apollo Lake based QBix-WP. The new QBix-Jetson-Nano and QBix-Jetson-Xavier-NX are identical except for the choice of an Nvidia Jetson Nano or Jetson Xavier NX module. Designed for edge AI computing, machine vision, and deep learning applications in smart city and factory environments, the QBiX-Jetson ships with Nvidia’s Ubuntu-based L4T distribution, which is based on an LTS Linux kernel. It also supports Nvidia’s JetPack SDK, which includes TensorRT, cuDNN, CUDA Toolkit, VisionWorks, GStreamer, and OpenCV.

  • Jigglypuff Sensor Breathes CO2 So You Don’t Have To | Hackaday

    But even when compared with such an extensive body of previous work, this Jigglypuff IoT environmental monitor created by [Kutluhan Aktar] is pretty unusual. Sure, the highlights are familiar. Its MH-Z14A NDIR CO2 sensor and GP2Y1010AU0F optical dust detector are read by a WiFi-enabled microcontroller, this time the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect, which ultimately reports its findings to the user via Telegram bot.

  • Binaural Hearing Modeled With An Arduino | Hackaday

    You don’t have two ears by accident. [Stoppi] has a great post about this, along with a video you can see below. (The text is in German, but that’s what translation is for.) The point to having two ears is that you receive audio information from slightly different angles and distances in each ear and your amazing brain can deduce a lot of spatial information from that data. For the Arduino demonstration, cheap microphone boards take the place of your ears. A servo motor points to the direction of sound. This would be a good gimmick for a Halloween prop or a noise-sensitive security camera.

  • Opa is an open source boat bot that navigates the open water | Arduino Blog

    Starting with an idea in 2019, Redditor wesgood has been steadily working on the Opa — an autonomous 3D-printed boat that can navigate open water while relaying its telemetry back in real-time to a client device over WiFi. After creating a small prototype, Wes built a second one that featured a pair of pontoons held together with a couple of struts and a central platform. This design contains a single water jet that is situated in the back of each pontoon that takes in water and shoots it out at a high velocity, similar to a jet ski. Best of all, they can be independently throttled which eliminates the need for a rudder.

  • Pluto Spectrum Analyzer Uses Command Line

    If you don’t care about shortwave frequencies, the PlutoSDR is a great deal. The device is supposed to be an evaluation board for Analog Device’s radio chips, but it does great as a software-defined radio that can receive and transmit and it even runs Linux internally. [SignalsEverywhere] shows how to use it as a spectrum analyzer that works from the command line in the video you can see below. The software used is Retrogram. Despite the ASCII graphics, the program has many features. You can use simple keystrokes to change the center frequency, the sampling rate, the bandwidth, and more. You can run the software on a Linux host or compile a binary on the box or cross-compile using tools on the Raspberry Pi. The Pluto connects via USB but looks like a network adapter. That means you can talk to it like a remote computer and software can run on the host computer or directly on the hardware which has an ARM processor (or two, if you hack it).

