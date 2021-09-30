During the first episode of the Linus Tech Tips linux challenge Linus completely destroyed his PopOS install by trying to install Steam, I know it sounds crazy but it happened and the bug has been fixed in PopOS and worked on in Debian

Two incredibly useful command line utilities that allow you to split up large, unwieldy text files are 'split' and 'csplit'. Part of the GNU coreutils, 'split' and 'csplit' allow you to split a file based on line count, byte size or based on pattern matching.

Vulkan 1.2.199 is out with another new extension driven as part of Valve's work around Steam Play (Proton) and the Direct3D over Vulkan efforts. Vulkan 1.2.199 has fixes for a number of documentation issues raised both internally and via the community. For the most part it's just another routine Vulkan spec update without any really exciting changes.

In 2019, the Linux Foundation added the Joint Development Foundation (JDF) to its family of project communities to build upon its existing body of specification work. The addition of JDF to the Linux Foundation brought with it a unique but straightforward process that allows new projects to form quickly and collaborate under a standardized set of governance principles that ensure the resulting specification can be implemented with open source licenses. In 2021, the Linux Foundation has steadily increased interest and new project formation under Linux Foundation Standards (LFS) across various technical disciplines. We have also seen an acceleration of members and contributions in our established projects. “2021 can be characterized as a year of progress for LF Standards and JDF. We saw solid operational improvements in our traditional specification efforts, steady uptake on the Community Specification program, and some new wins with the acceptance of the SPDX specification by JTC1. The ability to quickly wrap a specification project with an open source project using well-established governance and standards-making processes seems to have fulfilled an unmet need in our industry,” said Seth Newberry, the General Manager of JDF. “We reached out to the Linux Foundation because we wanted to create the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA.org) under a simple but formal project structure. Given our project goals of creating technical specifications for countering misleading information online through digital provenance, it was critical to get up and running quickly and with minimal complexity” said Andy Parsons of Adobe Systems.

Mobile devices are generally more resource constrained than laptops or desktops. Optimizing Chrome’s resource usage is critical to give mobile users a faster Chrome experience. As we’ve added features to Chrome on Android, the amount of Java code packaged in the app has continued to grow. In this The Fast and the Curious post we show how our team improved the speed and memory usage of Chrome on Android with Isolated Splits. With these improvements, Chrome on Android now uses 5-7% less memory, and starts and loads pages even faster than before.

The Apache Foundation’s infrastructure-as-a-service platform CloudStack was just released in version 4.16. The update is an LTS release, which means blocker defects, vulnerabilities and exposures found to impact the release will be merged and released for the next 18 months (so until about April 2023). Amongst the 22 new major features the release notes list — which also include support for OpenSuse and Rocky Linux — are a couple of UI enhancements which should make the project a bit more comfortable to use.

While the Linux 5.16 merge window just ended and that kernel won't be out until the tail end of the calendar year, already for Linux 5.17 new material is beginning to accumulate in the respective subsystem development trees... One set of changes merged this morning from Google can provide a sizable performance win around TCP performance in the datacenter. Merged this morning by David Miller is these TCP optimizations from Eric Dumazet, a Google engineer.

Install phpLDAPAdmin on Debian 10/Debian 11 - kifarunix.com In this guide, you will learn how to install and setup phpLDAPadmin on Debian 10/Debian 11. phpLDAPadmin (also known as PLA) is a web-based application written in PHP for administering LDAP servers. PLA is designed to manage records in an LDAP server, including creating, modifying, deleting records.

How to Install and Configure AppImage on Ubuntu 20.04 To install software’s on Ubuntu or any other Linux distributions, you might notice that you would have to download .dep or .rmp files and then double click or run them through the terminal. While it is convenient and easy to install software for their respective distributions users, it is not convenient for the developer. The developer has to create multiple files and packages for that specific software needed for that distribution. That’s where AppImage comes into play.

How to change the Debian version for Crostini on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to change the Debian version for Crostini on a Chromebook. Crostini is the Linux Development platform on a Chromebook. The Current options are Debian 9 (stretch), 10 (buster), and 11 (bullseye). Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How To Install WPS Office on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WPS Office on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, WPS Office is a high-performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel, and Word. Although the WPSoffcie is a premium office suite, however, it is available free of cost for personal usage, thus being a cross-platform product, one can use it free of cost on Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the WPS Office on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.