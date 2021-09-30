If you’re a fan of Firefox Relay, you may have been waiting for the day when you can add more aliases. After a long wait, you can now celebrate because we’re launching Firefox Relay Premium today. As a refresher, Firefox Relay is a free service available at relay.firefox.com where you’ll get five email aliases to use whenever you sign-up for an online account. Today, Firefox Relay is launching as a premium subscription where you can unlock unlimited aliases and additional features.

Firefox Relay aims to help you protect your real email address by providing email aliases. While good options like Simplelogin, and AnonAddy already exists, Mozilla’s Firefox Relay can encourage more users to use email aliases. For a while, it was in the beta phase with limited access to features. Now, as per the official announcement, it is available for all users, out of beta, and introduces a premium plan to unlock all features.

In simplified terms, there is a regression when a code used to work and is not working properly after a specific release. For websites, a webpage would stop having the right behavior after updating to a new version of the browser.

Deep Space Battle Simulator, a game where two opposing sides battle it out in space with their capital ships has now left Early Access on Steam. It's a round-based multiplayer first-person online game, one that allows a fair amount of freedom in how each team goes about conquering the other side. Each team is made up of actual players (8-16 on each side), who will fly around in fighters and board the enemy ship to try and take it down. A fun idea if you're a space sci-fi fan.

Squid Game, the huge Netflix hit, was always going to inspire others and it clearly did with the free multiplayer title Crab Game and the developer has now put up a Linux build on Steam. It looks completely ridiculous of course but it's surprisingly fun to play and watch. Crab Game has been quite a big hit on Twitch too, with tens of thousands watching people spectacularly fail at it.

Originally released in September, developer Brawsome has now ported over their space sci-fi point and click adventure War Frontier over to Linux. "Vincent Cassini, decorated war hero, but still just a Captain in the police force he started, is patrolling the orbital slums of his home planet Cetus, when he stumbles across a lead in a war crime that resulted in the mysterious disappearance of thousands of Cetans, including his first wife and best friend. Captain Cassini and his robot partner MAC, must ally with morally questionable characters to stop an old enemy before their crimes are erased forever.

Sadly, this is a game that was supposed to offer up native Linux support years ago as a result of the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. When the release was coming up, the developer cancelled both Linux and macOS support for launch and then just never ported it. A huge shame but at least with Steam Play Proton around there is another option to play Windows versions on Linux through Steam.

With a graphical style inspired by classic DOS games, Beyond Sunset is probably one of the absolute most promising looking retro shooters coming. "SUNSET CITY, CALIFORNIA - 20XX: You've been awakened from cryostasis. Your name, your identity, your memories… All lost in the confusing fog of hypersleep. Not only a stranger in a strange place, you begin to manifest powerful abilities. Lightning-fast reactions. Innate combat skills. Near-supernatural agility. You’re not like everyone else.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers Customize Python dependency resolution with machine learning | Red Hat Developer It has not been that long since pip, the Python package installer, introduced a new resolver. A resolver is a critical piece of programming infrastructure, responsible for locating and selecting versions of packages to use when building an application. The new pip resolver uses a backtracking algorithm that works considerably better than the old one, according to community feedback. This article introduces a new cloud-based Python dependency resolver created by Project Thoth. Running in the cloud, Thoth uses reinforcement learning techniques and your desired criteria to resolve Python library dependencies. Moreover, a pluggable interface lets you fix underpinning and overpinning issues (that is, where specified versions of packages are too strict or too lax) and make additional adjustments to the resolution process. The process takes into consideration the runtime environment, hardware, and other inputs to the cloud-based resolver.

From Godot to RPM - Fedora Magazine With more games being developed with the Godot engine, we need to learn how to package these games for Fedora. Developing a game is complex. The requirements for each game differ. In the past developers created new game engines for each game. Over time game engines become more generic. They adapt to cover a style of game. Some engines can create a wide variety of games. Godot is a well known open source game engine. Both open source and closed source games use the system. The Godot packages for Fedora run these games but no RPM package examples exist. Much of the packaging is the same regardless of the application. RPM spec files need summary, version, license, description, etc. For build requirements, you need the godot-headless package. Godot publishes a pck file but requires a graphical user interface to run. Godot headless builds a project without needing a graphical user interface.

Managing persistent volume access in Kubernetes | Red Hat Developer Data storage gets complex in the world of containers and microservices, as we discussed in Part 1 of this series. That article explained the Kubernetes concept of a persistent volume (PV) and introduced Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation as a simple way to get persistent storage for your applications running in Red Hat OpenShift. Beyond the question of provisioning storage, one must think about types of storage and access. How will you read and write data? Who needs the data? Where will it be used? Because these questions sound a bit vague, let's jump into some specific examples. I ran the examples in this article on Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift, a free instance of OpenShift that you can use to begin your OpenShift and Kubernetes journey.

The office's next chapter: How CIOs can shape a positive workplace experience | The Enterprisers Project When the pandemic hit, the first wave of transformation was about moving employees home and supporting remote workers. The result of that transformation has forever changed our workforce – today, people are able to get work done from anywhere. It’s also forever changed the role of the physical workplace. The office will always have an important role in work. And as employees continue to return to the office, it’s time to think about how we can make it a place where people want to be – not just need to be – and a place where they can work effectively. Creating an enticing workplace experience is nothing new; years ago, tech companies in Silicon Valley began offering perks such as chef-prepared meals in the cafeteria and massages to attract and retain top talent. Today, the pandemic has employees reflecting on what benefits are important to them and which jobs align with their values, wants, and needs in a career. The perks that get them excited to come into the workplace might change. After working from home, for example, they likely crave time for collaboration and socializing in the workplace. And it’s up to us to help rethink that workplace experience with sustainability and employee needs in mind. After the warp-speed transformation CIOs have experienced over the last two years, now is not the time to slow down. As you look toward the near future, focus on improving the workplace experience, including by leveraging data from sensors and forming stronger cross-functional partnerships that can drive your organization forward.

3 things CIOs should know about developers in the cloud era What do today’s developers wish CIOs and IT leaders knew about the realities of the cloud era? What do developers want in order to advance their careers? For my first episode hosting Red Hat’s livestreaming show, In The Clouds, I was excited to dig into these and related questions around the role of developers in the enterprise. I was joined by the leaders of the Red Hat Developer Business Unit: Vice President and General Manager Mithun T. Dhar and Senior Director of Developer Marketing and Strategy Ignacio Riesgo Pablo. We had an excellent discussion about how Red Hat works with developers and the unique culture and opportunities that brought all three of us to join the company.