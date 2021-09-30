today's howtos
PHP 8.1 is a significant update of the PHP language that will be “officially” released on November 25, 2021. This is a standard upgrade going forward from the existing PHP 8.0 release with the new PHP 8.1 is bringing enums, fibers, never return type, final class constants, intersection types, read-only properties amongst the long list of new features and changes.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the REMI Module and install PHP 8.1 on your Rocky Linux system.
In this tutorial I will be showing you how to install MongoDB with Podman on Rocky Linux.
Mongodb is an open source NoSQL database that provides high throughput for data driven applications. Unlike relational databases such as MySQL, Oracle and SQL server which store data in tables according to a rigid schema, MongoDB stores data in documents with flexible schema.
Podman is a daemonless, open source, Linux native tool designed to make it easy to find, run, build, share and deploy applications using Open Container Initiative (OCI) containers and container images.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Hugo on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Hugo is a free and open-source website framework written in developed in Go. Hugo provides a reliable and modern static site generator. It is capable of generating a site at a speed of less than 1 ms per page. It works by shipping pre-made templates to make a quick work of SEO, analytics, commenting e.t.c. Hugo sites can run without any expensive run times like PHP, Python, Ruby and don’t need any database.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Hugo static site generator on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
This article explains how to find all files containing specific text on Linux. For this we'll use grep, a standard Unix program.
grep is a command-line utility which prints lines that match a given pattern, and should be installed by default.
Let's start simple. Say you want to search for the word text (case-sensitive!) in all the files in the current directory and its subdirectories. To do this, you need to open the terminal, navigate to the folder where you want to perform the search, and run...
Many Linux users have experienced a lasting sense of accomplishment after composing a particularly clever command that achieves multiple actions in just one line or that manages to do in one line what usually takes 10 clicks and as many windows in a graphical user interface (GUI). Aside from being the stuff of legend, one-liners are great examples of why the terminal is considered to be such a powerful tool.
Before you see difference between Type 1and Type 2 Hypervisor and which one is better (if that's even a case), let's first see what a Hypervisor is.
Hello, colleagues. It is the task of any computer scientist to know how to manage the bandwidth of a computer. Especially if this computer is a server or a production computer that needs to know how the bandwidth is spent. So, in this post, you will learn how to monitor bandwidth in Linux. For this, we will use a CLI tool called NetHogs. Sounds interesting? So, let’s go for it.
Games: Steam Duck and Many New Titles
With a graphical style inspired by classic DOS games, Beyond Sunset is probably one of the absolute most promising looking retro shooters coming.
"SUNSET CITY, CALIFORNIA - 20XX: You've been awakened from cryostasis. Your name, your identity, your memories… All lost in the confusing fog of hypersleep. Not only a stranger in a strange place, you begin to manifest powerful abilities. Lightning-fast reactions. Innate combat skills. Near-supernatural agility. You’re not like everyone else.
Sadly, this is a game that was supposed to offer up native Linux support years ago as a result of the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. When the release was coming up, the developer cancelled both Linux and macOS support for launch and then just never ported it. A huge shame but at least with Steam Play Proton around there is another option to play Windows versions on Linux through Steam.
Originally released in September, developer Brawsome has now ported over their space sci-fi point and click adventure War Frontier over to Linux.
"Vincent Cassini, decorated war hero, but still just a Captain in the police force he started, is patrolling the orbital slums of his home planet Cetus, when he stumbles across a lead in a war crime that resulted in the mysterious disappearance of thousands of Cetans, including his first wife and best friend. Captain Cassini and his robot partner MAC, must ally with morally questionable characters to stop an old enemy before their crimes are erased forever.
Squid Game, the huge Netflix hit, was always going to inspire others and it clearly did with the free multiplayer title Crab Game and the developer has now put up a Linux build on Steam.
It looks completely ridiculous of course but it's surprisingly fun to play and watch. Crab Game has been quite a big hit on Twitch too, with tens of thousands watching people spectacularly fail at it.
Deep Space Battle Simulator, a game where two opposing sides battle it out in space with their capital ships has now left Early Access on Steam.
It's a round-based multiplayer first-person online game, one that allows a fair amount of freedom in how each team goes about conquering the other side. Each team is made up of actual players (8-16 on each side), who will fly around in fighters and board the enemy ship to try and take it down. A fun idea if you're a space sci-fi fan.
APICO is an upcoming casual wholesome game about saving the bees, breeding them and building up your own beekeeping dream and the developer recently revealed online multiplayer support.
Mozilla Wants Your Data and Your E-mails
In simplified terms, there is a regression when a code used to work and is not working properly after a specific release. For websites, a webpage would stop having the right behavior after updating to a new version of the browser.
Firefox Relay aims to help you protect your real email address by providing email aliases.
While good options like Simplelogin, and AnonAddy already exists, Mozilla’s Firefox Relay can encourage more users to use email aliases.
For a while, it was in the beta phase with limited access to features. Now, as per the official announcement, it is available for all users, out of beta, and introduces a premium plan to unlock all features.
If you’re a fan of Firefox Relay, you may have been waiting for the day when you can add more aliases. After a long wait, you can now celebrate because we’re launching Firefox Relay Premium today.
As a refresher, Firefox Relay is a free service available at relay.firefox.com where you’ll get five email aliases to use whenever you sign-up for an online account. Today, Firefox Relay is launching as a premium subscription where you can unlock unlimited aliases and additional features.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
It has not been that long since pip, the Python package installer, introduced a new resolver. A resolver is a critical piece of programming infrastructure, responsible for locating and selecting versions of packages to use when building an application. The new pip resolver uses a backtracking algorithm that works considerably better than the old one, according to community feedback.
This article introduces a new cloud-based Python dependency resolver created by Project Thoth. Running in the cloud, Thoth uses reinforcement learning techniques and your desired criteria to resolve Python library dependencies. Moreover, a pluggable interface lets you fix underpinning and overpinning issues (that is, where specified versions of packages are too strict or too lax) and make additional adjustments to the resolution process. The process takes into consideration the runtime environment, hardware, and other inputs to the cloud-based resolver.
With more games being developed with the Godot engine, we need to learn how to package these games for Fedora.
Developing a game is complex. The requirements for each game differ. In the past developers created new game engines for each game. Over time game engines become more generic. They adapt to cover a style of game. Some engines can create a wide variety of games.
Godot is a well known open source game engine. Both open source and closed source games use the system. The Godot packages for Fedora run these games but no RPM package examples exist.
Much of the packaging is the same regardless of the application. RPM spec files need summary, version, license, description, etc. For build requirements, you need the godot-headless package. Godot publishes a pck file but requires a graphical user interface to run. Godot headless builds a project without needing a graphical user interface.
Data storage gets complex in the world of containers and microservices, as we discussed in Part 1 of this series. That article explained the Kubernetes concept of a persistent volume (PV) and introduced Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation as a simple way to get persistent storage for your applications running in Red Hat OpenShift.
Beyond the question of provisioning storage, one must think about types of storage and access. How will you read and write data? Who needs the data? Where will it be used? Because these questions sound a bit vague, let's jump into some specific examples.
I ran the examples in this article on Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift, a free instance of OpenShift that you can use to begin your OpenShift and Kubernetes journey.
When the pandemic hit, the first wave of transformation was about moving employees home and supporting remote workers. The result of that transformation has forever changed our workforce – today, people are able to get work done from anywhere.
It’s also forever changed the role of the physical workplace. The office will always have an important role in work. And as employees continue to return to the office, it’s time to think about how we can make it a place where people want to be – not just need to be – and a place where they can work effectively.
Creating an enticing workplace experience is nothing new; years ago, tech companies in Silicon Valley began offering perks such as chef-prepared meals in the cafeteria and massages to attract and retain top talent. Today, the pandemic has employees reflecting on what benefits are important to them and which jobs align with their values, wants, and needs in a career. The perks that get them excited to come into the workplace might change. After working from home, for example, they likely crave time for collaboration and socializing in the workplace. And it’s up to us to help rethink that workplace experience with sustainability and employee needs in mind.
After the warp-speed transformation CIOs have experienced over the last two years, now is not the time to slow down. As you look toward the near future, focus on improving the workplace experience, including by leveraging data from sensors and forming stronger cross-functional partnerships that can drive your organization forward.
What do today’s developers wish CIOs and IT leaders knew about the realities of the cloud era? What do developers want in order to advance their careers? For my first episode hosting Red Hat’s livestreaming show, In The Clouds, I was excited to dig into these and related questions around the role of developers in the enterprise. I was joined by the leaders of the Red Hat Developer Business Unit: Vice President and General Manager Mithun T. Dhar and Senior Director of Developer Marketing and Strategy Ignacio Riesgo Pablo. We had an excellent discussion about how Red Hat works with developers and the unique culture and opportunities that brought all three of us to join the company.
