Deep Space Battle Simulator, a game where two opposing sides battle it out in space with their capital ships has now left Early Access on Steam. It's a round-based multiplayer first-person online game, one that allows a fair amount of freedom in how each team goes about conquering the other side. Each team is made up of actual players (8-16 on each side), who will fly around in fighters and board the enemy ship to try and take it down. A fun idea if you're a space sci-fi fan.

Squid Game, the huge Netflix hit, was always going to inspire others and it clearly did with the free multiplayer title Crab Game and the developer has now put up a Linux build on Steam. It looks completely ridiculous of course but it's surprisingly fun to play and watch. Crab Game has been quite a big hit on Twitch too, with tens of thousands watching people spectacularly fail at it.

Originally released in September, developer Brawsome has now ported over their space sci-fi point and click adventure War Frontier over to Linux. "Vincent Cassini, decorated war hero, but still just a Captain in the police force he started, is patrolling the orbital slums of his home planet Cetus, when he stumbles across a lead in a war crime that resulted in the mysterious disappearance of thousands of Cetans, including his first wife and best friend. Captain Cassini and his robot partner MAC, must ally with morally questionable characters to stop an old enemy before their crimes are erased forever.

Sadly, this is a game that was supposed to offer up native Linux support years ago as a result of the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. When the release was coming up, the developer cancelled both Linux and macOS support for launch and then just never ported it. A huge shame but at least with Steam Play Proton around there is another option to play Windows versions on Linux through Steam.

With a graphical style inspired by classic DOS games, Beyond Sunset is probably one of the absolute most promising looking retro shooters coming. "SUNSET CITY, CALIFORNIA - 20XX: You've been awakened from cryostasis. Your name, your identity, your memories… All lost in the confusing fog of hypersleep. Not only a stranger in a strange place, you begin to manifest powerful abilities. Lightning-fast reactions. Innate combat skills. Near-supernatural agility. You’re not like everyone else.

Hello, colleagues. It is the task of any computer scientist to know how to manage the bandwidth of a computer. Especially if this computer is a server or a production computer that needs to know how the bandwidth is spent. So, in this post, you will learn how to monitor bandwidth in Linux. For this, we will use a CLI tool called NetHogs. Sounds interesting? So, let’s go for it.

Many Linux users have experienced a lasting sense of accomplishment after composing a particularly clever command that achieves multiple actions in just one line or that manages to do in one line what usually takes 10 clicks and as many windows in a graphical user interface (GUI). Aside from being the stuff of legend, one-liners are great examples of why the terminal is considered to be such a powerful tool.

This article explains how to find all files containing specific text on Linux. For this we'll use grep, a standard Unix program. grep is a command-line utility which prints lines that match a given pattern, and should be installed by default. Let's start simple. Say you want to search for the word text (case-sensitive!) in all the files in the current directory and its subdirectories. To do this, you need to open the terminal, navigate to the folder where you want to perform the search, and run...

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Hugo on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Hugo is a free and open-source website framework written in developed in Go. Hugo provides a reliable and modern static site generator. It is capable of generating a site at a speed of less than 1 ms per page. It works by shipping pre-made templates to make a quick work of SEO, analytics, commenting e.t.c. Hugo sites can run without any expensive run times like PHP, Python, Ruby and don’t need any database. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Hugo static site generator on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

In this tutorial I will be showing you how to install MongoDB with Podman on Rocky Linux. Mongodb is an open source NoSQL database that provides high throughput for data driven applications. Unlike relational databases such as MySQL, Oracle and SQL server which store data in tables according to a rigid schema, MongoDB stores data in documents with flexible schema. Podman is a daemonless, open source, Linux native tool designed to make it easy to find, run, build, share and deploy applications using Open Container Initiative (OCI) containers and container images.

PHP 8.1 is a significant update of the PHP language that will be “officially” released on November 25, 2021. This is a standard upgrade going forward from the existing PHP 8.0 release with the new PHP 8.1 is bringing enums, fibers, never return type, final class constants, intersection types, read-only properties amongst the long list of new features and changes. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the REMI Module and install PHP 8.1 on your Rocky Linux system.

Mozilla Wants Your Data and Your E-mails Karl Dubost: Browser regression and tools In simplified terms, there is a regression when a code used to work and is not working properly after a specific release. For websites, a webpage would stop having the right behavior after updating to a new version of the browser.

Firefox Relay is Now Out of Beta & Adds New Premium Plan to Help Protect Your Real Email Address - It's FOSS News Firefox Relay aims to help you protect your real email address by providing email aliases. While good options like Simplelogin, and AnonAddy already exists, Mozilla’s Firefox Relay can encourage more users to use email aliases. For a while, it was in the beta phase with limited access to features. Now, as per the official announcement, it is available for all users, out of beta, and introduces a premium plan to unlock all features.

Support.Mozilla.Org: Introducing Firefox Relay Premium If you’re a fan of Firefox Relay, you may have been waiting for the day when you can add more aliases. After a long wait, you can now celebrate because we’re launching Firefox Relay Premium today. As a refresher, Firefox Relay is a free service available at relay.firefox.com where you’ll get five email aliases to use whenever you sign-up for an online account. Today, Firefox Relay is launching as a premium subscription where you can unlock unlimited aliases and additional features.