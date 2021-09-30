zANTI is an Free Android Penetration Testing Toolkit & Risk Assessment application that functions as a mobile penetration testing toolkit that lets you assess the risk level of a network using your mobile device for free download. zANTI lets security managers assess the risk level of a network with the push of a button. This easy to use mobile toolkit enables IT Security Administrators to simulate an advanced attacker to identify the malicious techniques they use in the wild to compromise the corporate network.

A few years go the Spectre and Meltdown hardware security vulnerabilities impacted a wide range of processors from Intel, AMD, Arm, and others. But a newly discovered hardware security flaw impacts specifically the Atom, Celeron, and Pentium from the Apollo Lake, Gemini Lake, Denverton … low-power processors we often feature on CNX Software.

NVIDIA is looking to enable run-time power management for the VFIO PCI Linux driver to allow for better power-savings. For PCIe devices assigned to the vfio_pci driver for passing through to a guest virtual machine, a NVIDIA engineer sent out a patch series allowing for run-time power management. The VFIO PCI driver code currently has very limited power management handling and with this series the hope is moving the PCIe device from D3hot to D3cold state when appropriate to save on power consumption.

The Linux 5.17 kernel next year will support temperature monitoring for a "new generation" of AMD Zen processors. While AMD has often been late to the game in supporting CPU temperature reporting under Linux for Zen processors, it's nice to see them out in front ahead of their next launch. Even in cases where new IDs simply need to be added to the k10temp driver, unfortunately they have often not added them until post-launch or in some cases where those in the community (including cases like I when getting hands on review samples) have the hardware and find the support not working until making some trivial driver alterations.

Back in 2018 Intel founded Sound Open Firmware as their effort to provide an open-source audio DSP firmware and software development kit. AMD has begun supporting Sound Open Firmware too now, initially for the Renoir audio co-processor (ACP). Sound Open Firmware as a Linux Foundation project has been maturing over the past three years and now supports a wide-range of Intel hardware with other audio hardware also becoming supported. Ultimately it's about having open-source audio DSP firmware and a SDK to better support modern audio processing. In the SOF documentation it's summed up rather broadly, "The Sound Open Firmware SDK is comprised of many ingredients that can be customized for use in the firmware/software development lifecycle. Customization allows for a “best fit” development approach where the SDK can be optimized for a particular process or environment. Some SDK ingredients are optional while there can be more than once choice for other ingredients."

Videos/Shows: Matthias Ettrich, mintcast, and LINUX Unplugged In Conversation with Matthias Ettrich, Founder of KDE On occasion of KDE's 25th anniversary, Matthias Ettrich, the founder of KDE, talked to Lydia Pintscher, Vice President of KDE e.V., about how KDE came to be, what has changed since and how he sees the future of Linux desktops., To learn more about KDE, the Free Software we create, the Community and the history of our project, visit our 25th Anniversary site.

mintcast 374 – Mounted Archery First up in the news, Linux Mint Monthly News, Firefox 94 released, Steam OS announcement, System76 Desktop announcement, Intel has been doing this for a long time and Nvidia released a fix In security, A Dutch newspaper gets hacked, Azure is vulnerable, and AMD and Intel have more security flaws Then in our Wanderings, Joe works on an xbox, Josh remodels a bathroom, Tony got a new phone and Norbert tells us about running arch

Three Tumbleweed Temptations | LINUX Unplugged 432 Can we live with openSUSE Tumbleweed? We try three different builds and prepare ourselves for our journey into SUSE land. Our setups, what we liked, and what we still need to figure out.