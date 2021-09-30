Linux: Sound Open Firmware, Linux 5.17, NVIDIA and VFIO
Back in 2018 Intel founded Sound Open Firmware as their effort to provide an open-source audio DSP firmware and software development kit. AMD has begun supporting Sound Open Firmware too now, initially for the Renoir audio co-processor (ACP).
Sound Open Firmware as a Linux Foundation project has been maturing over the past three years and now supports a wide-range of Intel hardware with other audio hardware also becoming supported. Ultimately it's about having open-source audio DSP firmware and a SDK to better support modern audio processing. In the SOF documentation it's summed up rather broadly, "The Sound Open Firmware SDK is comprised of many ingredients that can be customized for use in the firmware/software development lifecycle. Customization allows for a “best fit” development approach where the SDK can be optimized for a particular process or environment. Some SDK ingredients are optional while there can be more than once choice for other ingredients."
The Linux 5.17 kernel next year will support temperature monitoring for a "new generation" of AMD Zen processors.
While AMD has often been late to the game in supporting CPU temperature reporting under Linux for Zen processors, it's nice to see them out in front ahead of their next launch. Even in cases where new IDs simply need to be added to the k10temp driver, unfortunately they have often not added them until post-launch or in some cases where those in the community (including cases like I when getting hands on review samples) have the hardware and find the support not working until making some trivial driver alterations.
NVIDIA is looking to enable run-time power management for the VFIO PCI Linux driver to allow for better power-savings.
For PCIe devices assigned to the vfio_pci driver for passing through to a guest virtual machine, a NVIDIA engineer sent out a patch series allowing for run-time power management. The VFIO PCI driver code currently has very limited power management handling and with this series the hope is moving the PCIe device from D3hot to D3cold state when appropriate to save on power consumption.
Security Leftovers
A few years go the Spectre and Meltdown hardware security vulnerabilities impacted a wide range of processors from Intel, AMD, Arm, and others. But a newly discovered hardware security flaw impacts specifically the Atom, Celeron, and Pentium from the Apollo Lake, Gemini Lake, Denverton … low-power processors we often feature on CNX Software.
zANTI is an Free Android Penetration Testing Toolkit & Risk Assessment application that functions as a mobile penetration testing toolkit that lets you assess the risk level of a network using your mobile device for free download. zANTI lets security managers assess the risk level of a network with the push of a button. This easy to use mobile toolkit enables IT Security Administrators to simulate an advanced attacker to identify the malicious techniques they use in the wild to compromise the corporate network.
Videos/Shows: Matthias Ettrich, mintcast, and LINUX Unplugged
On occasion of KDE's 25th anniversary, Matthias Ettrich, the founder of KDE, talked to Lydia Pintscher, Vice President of KDE e.V., about how KDE came to be, what has changed since and how he sees the future of Linux desktops., To learn more about KDE, the Free Software we create, the Community and the history of our project, visit our 25th Anniversary site.
First up in the news, Linux Mint Monthly News, Firefox 94 released, Steam OS announcement, System76 Desktop announcement, Intel has been doing this for a long time and Nvidia released a fix
In security, A Dutch newspaper gets hacked, Azure is vulnerable, and AMD and Intel have more security flaws
Then in our Wanderings, Joe works on an xbox, Josh remodels a bathroom, Tony got a new phone and Norbert tells us about running arch
Can we live with openSUSE Tumbleweed?
We try three different builds and prepare ourselves for our journey into SUSE land. Our setups, what we liked, and what we still need to figure out.
today's howtos
PHP 8.1 is a significant update of the PHP language that will be “officially” released on November 25, 2021. This is a standard upgrade going forward from the existing PHP 8.0 release with the new PHP 8.1 is bringing enums, fibers, never return type, final class constants, intersection types, read-only properties amongst the long list of new features and changes.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the REMI Module and install PHP 8.1 on your Rocky Linux system.
In this tutorial I will be showing you how to install MongoDB with Podman on Rocky Linux.
Mongodb is an open source NoSQL database that provides high throughput for data driven applications. Unlike relational databases such as MySQL, Oracle and SQL server which store data in tables according to a rigid schema, MongoDB stores data in documents with flexible schema.
Podman is a daemonless, open source, Linux native tool designed to make it easy to find, run, build, share and deploy applications using Open Container Initiative (OCI) containers and container images.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Hugo on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Hugo is a free and open-source website framework written in developed in Go. Hugo provides a reliable and modern static site generator. It is capable of generating a site at a speed of less than 1 ms per page. It works by shipping pre-made templates to make a quick work of SEO, analytics, commenting e.t.c. Hugo sites can run without any expensive run times like PHP, Python, Ruby and don’t need any database.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Hugo static site generator on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
This article explains how to find all files containing specific text on Linux. For this we'll use grep, a standard Unix program.
grep is a command-line utility which prints lines that match a given pattern, and should be installed by default.
Let's start simple. Say you want to search for the word text (case-sensitive!) in all the files in the current directory and its subdirectories. To do this, you need to open the terminal, navigate to the folder where you want to perform the search, and run...
Many Linux users have experienced a lasting sense of accomplishment after composing a particularly clever command that achieves multiple actions in just one line or that manages to do in one line what usually takes 10 clicks and as many windows in a graphical user interface (GUI). Aside from being the stuff of legend, one-liners are great examples of why the terminal is considered to be such a powerful tool.
Before you see difference between Type 1and Type 2 Hypervisor and which one is better (if that's even a case), let's first see what a Hypervisor is.
Hello, colleagues. It is the task of any computer scientist to know how to manage the bandwidth of a computer. Especially if this computer is a server or a production computer that needs to know how the bandwidth is spent. So, in this post, you will learn how to monitor bandwidth in Linux. For this, we will use a CLI tool called NetHogs. Sounds interesting? So, let’s go for it.
