One of the most popular applications to feed Splunk with syslog messages is syslog-ng. However not everyone is happy to work on the command line anymore. This is where syslog-ng store box (SSB), an appliance built around syslog-ng, can help. The SSB GUI provides you not only with an easyto-use interface to configure most syslog-ng features, but also a search interface and complete log life cycle management. It can forward log messages to several destinations, recently also to Splunk’s HTTP Event Collector (HEC).
From this blog you can learn about how SSB fits into your logging infrastructure and how to configure SSB for Splunk.
Clean empty job groups in openQA - openQA bites
In this blog post I present you a small script, which can help you to remove empty job groups from your own openQA instance. This is helpful if you have a development instance with a lot of job groups, that you never use. This script can help you to tidy the list of dangling job groups.
How to check if an RHEL system is vulnerable to a CVE
Most companies scan infrastructure devices for vulnerability every quarter, but the duration may vary depending on the company’s ITSM policy.
After the security scan, if the security team finds vulnerabilities in a specific support group, such as Linux, Windows, Middleware or Network, it will be sent to them.
Once assigned, the team will create a CR (Change Request) based on the environment such as TEST, DEV, UAT or PROD and mitigate it to make their systems more secure.
How to Install MariaDB 10.7 on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable
MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL would suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL.
MariaDB has become just as popular as MySQL with developers, with features such as advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, faster cache/indexes, storage engines, and features/extensions that you won’t find in MySQL.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MariaDB 10.7 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.
How to Install PHP 8.1 on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
PHP 8.1 is a significant update of the PHP language that will be “officially” released on November 25, 2021. This is a standard upgrade going forward from the existing PHP 8.0 release with the new PHP 8.1 is bringing enums, fibers, never return type, final class constants, intersection types, read-only properties amongst the long list of new features and changes.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the REMI Module and install PHP 8.1 on your Fedora 35 system.
How to install a full desktop on a Multipass virtual machine for easier Linux development - TechRepublic
Multipass is still one of my favorite virtual machine systems. With this command-line tool, I can very quickly spin up a virtual instance of Ubuntu in seconds. These VMs can be used for testing, development and other use cases.
Luck is a combination of two factors: probability and time. Case in point, my foray with MX Linux MX-21 KDE. As you well know, I'm a great fan of this small yet feisty distro. So far, I've mostly tested (and liked) the Xfce flavors. My one quick brush with its KDE build was largely unsuccessful. In fact, with the release of MX-21 Wildflower, I wasn't even thinking of testing the KDE version. But then, as luck would have it, the official download page didn't have the Xfce release available for my Lenovo IdeaPad box. To be able to run on modern systems with UEFI, AMD Ryzen processors and NVMe, you need the AHS release - I discovered this with MX-19.3. However, at the time of writing, or rather testing, there was only the regular Xfce edition sans modern stuff, the Xfce AHS in almost-but-not-quite Release Candidate (4), and the KDE version, with all the right bits in place! So I thought, let's go for it.
