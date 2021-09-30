Security: Latest Bugs, Microsoft Stealing Passwords From GNU/Linux Users, Implicated in National Security Threats As Well (CISA Blames "Iran" Instead of Microsoft)
-
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (389-ds-base and libxml2), Debian (atftp, axis, and ntfs-3g), Fedora (digikam, freerdp, guacamole-server, and remmina), openSUSE (java-11-openjdk, kernel, samba, and tomcat), SUSE (firefox, java-11-openjdk, kernel, libarchive, samba, and tomcat), and Ubuntu (accountsservice, hivex, and openexr).
-
Google launches open source fuzzing tool to tackle SolarWinds-style attacks
Google has announced a new open source project designed to assist software developers find vulnerabilities in their code, without much effort, in order to help enhance the security of the software supply chain.
-
Is Microsoft Stealing People’s Bookmarks?
I received email from two people who told me that Microsoft Edge enabled synching without warning or consent, which means that Microsoft sucked up all of their bookmarks. Of course they can turn synching off, but it’s too late.
Has this happened to anyone else, or was this user error of some sort? If this is real, can some reporter write about it?
[...]
It’s actually worse than I thought. Edge urges users to store passwords, ID numbers, and even passport numbers, all of which get uploaded to Microsoft by default when synch is enabled.
-
Iranian Government-Sponsored APT Cyber Actors Exploiting Microsoft Exchange and Fortinet Vulnerabilities
CISA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), and the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) have released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory highlighting ongoing malicious cyber activity by an advanced persistent threat (APT) group that FBI, CISA, ACSC, and NCSC assess is associated with the government of Iran. FBI and CISA have observed this Iranian government-sponsored APT exploit Fortinet and Microsoft Exchange ProxyShell vulnerabilities to gain initial access to systems in advance of follow-on operations, which include deploying ransomware.
-
Linux has a serious security problem that once again enables DNS cache poisoning
The sleight of hand worked because DNS at the time relied on a transaction ID to prove the IP number returned came from an authoritative server rather than an imposter server attempting to send people to a malicious site. The transaction number had only 16 bits, which meant that there were only 65,536 possible transaction IDs.
Kaminsky realized that hackers could exploit the lack of entropy by bombarding a DNS resolver with off-path responses that included each possible ID. Once the resolver received a response with the correct ID, the server would accept the malicious IP and store the result in cache so that everyone else using the same resolver—which typically belongs to a corporation, organization, or ISP—would also be sent to the same malicious server.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 499 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Latest Bugs, Microsoft Stealing Passwords From GNU/Linux Users, Implicated in National Security Threats As Well (CISA Blames "Iran" Instead of Microsoft)
today's howtos
The future of documentation at Canonical
MX Linux MX-21 KDE - Now, here's a verily splendid distro
Luck is a combination of two factors: probability and time. Case in point, my foray with MX Linux MX-21 KDE. As you well know, I'm a great fan of this small yet feisty distro. So far, I've mostly tested (and liked) the Xfce flavors. My one quick brush with its KDE build was largely unsuccessful. In fact, with the release of MX-21 Wildflower, I wasn't even thinking of testing the KDE version. But then, as luck would have it, the official download page didn't have the Xfce release available for my Lenovo IdeaPad box. To be able to run on modern systems with UEFI, AMD Ryzen processors and NVMe, you need the AHS release - I discovered this with MX-19.3. However, at the time of writing, or rather testing, there was only the regular Xfce edition sans modern stuff, the Xfce AHS in almost-but-not-quite Release Candidate (4), and the KDE version, with all the right bits in place! So I thought, let's go for it.
Recent comments
1 hour 24 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 32 min ago
1 day 7 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago