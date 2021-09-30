Games: Steam, Satire, Hardware, and China
SteamVR Overlay not working on Arch or Manjaro Linux? Here's a fix | GamingOnLinux
Sadly, SteamVR on Linux continues to have quite a lot of quirks and over time it's gotten a little rough, here's a way to fix the SteamVR Overlay not working.
One of the most annoying bugs right now is how the SteamVR Overlay doesn't seem to work. Not just that, but even the settings menu from the main SteamVR menu doesn't seem to work either. This appears to be a problem on any Arch-like Linux distribution (EndeavourOS, Manjaro etc) and seems to originate with the vrwebhelper.
Baba Is You gets a level editor, new levels and more | GamingOnLinux
Baba Is You, the puzzle game where you push word blocks around to link them and change all the rules has a big free update out now with a level editor. I've said it before and I'll say it again: it's absolutely amazing. It's easily one of the best puzzle games ever made. Don't just take my word for it, on Steam it has an Overwhelmingly Positive score from over 12,000 players. It's good!
This new free update brings with it a level editor, online level sharing with codes and built-in options to view them, a curated Featured Levels list, two new fully level packs from the developer with over 150 new puzzles and more.
Duke Smoochem 3D is turning into a hilarious look at Britain in Doom
What started off as a joke, Duke Smoochem 3D now seems to be turning into something of an actual game. The joke was around former UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, who was famously captured on CCTV kissing an aid which broke COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
[...]
Meanwhile, if you're after another good bit of retro-fuelled gaming with a British edge to it, there was also the Thatcher’s Techbase release from September that sees you take down an evil reincarnation of Maggie Thatcher.
The Polaris 15 and 17 from Tuxedo Computers: Linux Notebook Full Review - Invidious
Tuxedo Computers sent over both the 15" and 17" versions of their new 3rd-gen Polaris notebook, and in this video I'll review both! I'll compare the two models side-by-side, and I'll give you my thoughts
Ready, player anyone? China's gaming ban left cloud providers looking for someone to play with
China's decision to limit minors to three hours of gaming each week has proven problematic for the nation's clouds, which find themselves with unused capacity.
So said Steve Brazier, CEO of channel-centric analyst firm Canalys, at the company's Asia-Pacific Forum
"25 to 30 per cent of Chinese cloud capacity was for gaming," Brazier said. Chinese clouds like Alibaba are now trying to figure out what to do with that capacity. Some have even deferred datacentre builds as a result, Brazier said.
Kernel and Graphics: NVMe, Universal Scalable Firmware, Mesa, and Zink
Mesa 21.3 Graphics Stack Is Here with Zink, RADV, and Panfrost Improvements
Mesa 21.3 is here three and a half months after Mesa 21.2 to further improve Linux’s number one graphics stack. It brings many great improvements, starting with official OpenGL ES 3.1 compliance for Collabora’s Panfrost driver, threaded shader compilation for the Iris driver, OpenGL ES 3.2 support for the Zink driver, and support for AV1 videos for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API ).
Security Leftovers
Sam Thursfield: Status update, November 2021
I am impressed with the well-deserved rise of Sourcehut, a minimalist and open source alternative to Github and Gitlab. I like their unbiased performance comparison with other JavaScript-heavy Git forges. I am impressed by their substantial contributions to Free Software. And I like that the main developers, Drew DeVault and Simon Ser, both post monthly status update blog posts on their respective blogs.
