  Nasah Kuma: open source is flexible

    I had as main objective when I started my Coding Experience(CE) to get to grips with C or C++ since I am convinced that understanding one or both languages will help me become a better developer. Cog is developed in C which explained my excitement when I was introduced to the project. The first couple of tasks assigned to me were challenging but quite beginner-friendly.

    Like it usually happens to many developers, I got stuck on an issue. After weeks of working on it, I couldn’t complete it. My mentor and I had a couple of meetings/coding sessions which helped me move ahead though not to the point of finishing the work. I could feel that there was a knowledge gap I had to bridge in C which studies and practice hadn’t given me that ability yet. Cutting the long story short I got really exhausted and anxious and suggested to my mentor that we move to something else and revisit this issue later.

    After a couple of days, I was presented with a new program that can help me make the most of the CE. It turns out I will be moving back to contributing actively on GJS since there was good progress when I previously contributed to it. The only difference is most of my contributions will be in C++ and will probably include more core stuff.

  Hacking Multiplication with Karatsuba's Algorithm

    People tend to obsess over making computer software faster. You can, of course, just crank up the clock speed and add more processors, but often the most powerful way to make something faster is to find a better way to do it. Sometimes those methods are very different from how a human being would do the same task, but it suits the computer’s capabilities. [Nemean] has a video explaining a better multiplication algorithm known as Karatsuba’s algorithm and it is actually quite clever. You can see the video below.

    To help you understand the algorithm, the video shows a simple two-digit by two-digit multiplication. You can see that the first and last digits are essentially the result of one multiplication. It is all the intermediate digits that add together. The only thing that might change the first digit is a carry.

  Rust Foundation appoints Rebecca Rumbul as executive director

    Today, the Rust Foundation, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Rust language, announced Dr. Rebecca Rumbul would be the new organization's first Executive Director and CEO.

Kernel and Graphics: NVMe, Universal Scalable Firmware, Mesa, and Zink

  • Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe - Phoronix

    The recently-ended Linux 5.16 merge window saw significant I/O improvements driven primarily by maintainer Jens Axboe's recent focus on relentlessly optimizing the block and IO_uring code for record-setting per-core IOPS. As good as those improvements are, Linux 5.17 should be even better. Linux 5.16 saw much of Axboe's work merged around the I/O optimizations in his quest for maximizing the per-core IOPS out of his new Ryzen 9 5950X system with dual Intel Optane NVMe solid-state drives. But there is still more work pending that in turn should be ready for Linux 5.17.

  • Intel Developing Universal Scalable Firmware As Next-Gen Firmware Platform - Phoronix

    Universal Scalable Firmware intends to extend its scope beyond just system firmware but is also planned for use by Intel discrete graphics processors. USF is also designed to offer greater firmware security than the status quo. The key planned features/components right now include a Universal Payload that can work across different operating systems and boot loaders, the Platform Orchestration Layer with simplified ACPI support and interfaces with the Rust programming language and configured with YAML, and the SoC FSP. Intel is hoping USF will reduce development costs, improve firmware quality and security, and push forward other new firmware innovations.

  • Mesa 21.3 Released With Radeon RADV Ray-Tracing, Much Better Zink - Phoronix

    Mesa 21.3 is now out as the latest quarterly feature release to this collection of open-source graphics drivers. Mesa 21.3 as the Q4'2021 update brings a number of exciting improvements and new features like: - Radeon RADV ray-tracing support landed along with experimental shader-based ray-tracing for older Radeon GPUs. Note though that this RADV ray-tracing code hasn't yet been well optimized and the performance is likely to be slow and there may still be various game issues. In any case, at least it's finally maturing now in mainline in experimental form.

  • Copper Aims To Improve Mesa's Zink Efficiency In 2022 - Phoronix

    Following the news from last week of experimental Zink code running Wayland's Weston compositor over this Mesa-based OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation, developer Mike Blumenkrantz has opened up about some of the ongoing work to improve the efficiency of Zink and making such advancements a reality. In particular, the ongoing Zink Gallium3D improvements by Blumenkrantz and others along with the work of Red Hat's Adam Jackson on the new "Copper" DRI interface extension. The "Copper" effort has been ongoing for a while and should allow for some simplifications to the architecture for how Zink functions and in turn allow for greater efficiency as well as broader platform coverage. With that, the ability to handle Wayland compositors like Weston.

Mesa 21.3 Graphics Stack Is Here with Zink, RADV, and Panfrost Improvements

Mesa 21.3 is here three and a half months after Mesa 21.2 to further improve Linux’s number one graphics stack. It brings many great improvements, starting with official OpenGL ES 3.1 compliance for Collabora’s Panfrost driver, threaded shader compilation for the Iris driver, OpenGL ES 3.2 support for the Zink driver, and support for AV1 videos for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API ). Read more

Security Leftovers

  • Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, October 2021

    Every month we review the work funded by Freexian’s Debian LTS offering. Please find the report for October below.

  • Secure development: New and improved Linux Random Number Generator ready for testing

    The Linux Random Number Generator (LRNG), which relies on several computing functions to act as a source of entropy, is designed to be a drop-in replacement for the long-established /dev/random function. The technology is designed to offer both API (application programming interface) and ABI (application binary interface) compatibility with its /dev/random predecessor, while offering several performance and utility advantages.

  • CISA Adds Four Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog [Ed: Microsoft is a threat to National Security]

    CISA has added four new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, which require remediation from federal civilian executive branch (FCEB) agencies by December 1, 2021. CISA has evidence that threat actors are actively exploiting the vulnerabilities listed in the table below. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors of all types and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise.

  How has Abcbot been targeting Linux?

Reportedly, a new kind of botnet called Abcbot has been observed in the dark web world. According to the sources, this botnet has some worm-like propagation features to infect Linux systems. The main target of the botnet is to launch malicious denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on the devices.

    Reportedly, a new kind of botnet called Abcbot has been observed in the dark web world. According to the sources, this botnet has some worm-like propagation features to infect Linux systems. The main target of the botnet is to launch malicious denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on the devices.

  GitHub fixes authorisation vulnerability in the NPM JavaScript package registry

Sam Thursfield: Status update, November 2021

I am impressed with the well-deserved rise of Sourcehut, a minimalist and open source alternative to Github and Gitlab. I like their unbiased performance comparison with other JavaScript-heavy Git forges. I am impressed by their substantial contributions to Free Software. And I like that the main developers, Drew DeVault and Simon Ser, both post monthly status update blog posts on their respective blogs. Read more

