today's leftovers
JWM version 2.4.0 compiled
JWM, Joe's Window Manager, has been in the pups since the very early days. JWM is not just a window manager, it also manages one or more trays and one or more menus.
China has now used a major Safari/Webkit zero day vulnerability against Hong Kong activists for at least the second time.
On GNOME Web (especially in Flatpak), it’s actually quite a bit safer because of advanced Linux sandboxing techniques, and additional hardening options available to the GNU Compiler, which simply either don’t exist or are broken, or fake (report success, do nothing) in Apple’s Clang/LLVM. In many cases, the browser would simply crash rather than arbitrary code execution.
I really can’t tell you how much I dislike Clang/LLVM. Apple switched over to it from GCC not due to maturity or technical excellence, but to get away from the GNU GPLv3, and now it’s democracy protesters in China who get to pay for that.
When Fedora’s engineering steering committee was debating switching to LLVM based on anti-GNU FUD coming from Mozilla, I was preparing to apply two patches to Firefox (someone else quickly wrote them to make Firefox build on GCC with the features Mozilla said weren’t possible in GCC 8, to justify their switch to an inferior compiler) and build it under some other name and put it in my COPR repo instead. Now I don’t use Fedora or Firefox.
If that had been the only thing going wrong with it, I might have groused a little and stayed in the end, but IBM has moved Fedora in a direction where it’s even less stable than Debian Sid!
And Mozilla has turned into a political party of extremism (wokeness/corporate leftism) and Cancel Culture, and a thrall of Big Tech.
Strong passwords, 2FA, and GNOME Authenticator.
About a year ago, I noticed that I kept getting emails that some of my accounts had been taken over.
Nothing very important. An old Disney rewards account I signed up for to get free DVDs forever ago, an unused Spotify account from I don’t know when.
But it got me thinking about security.
Up until that point, I had dodged bullets. I hated passwords, I used bad practices without even considering it (like reusing weak passwords over and over again), and I decided to clean house.
Microsoft brings Windows Media Player back from the dead because their “modern” apps, Groove and Movies and TV, flopped.
The Microsoft news has taken a break from puffing up Microsoft Fake Linux for Windows and the trojan horse malware, Edge, to ooh and aah over the resurrection of….Windows Media Player.
I wonder why anyone would want to use Windows Media Player instead of VLC. VLC can do almost anything and Windows Media Player is like the Internet Exploder of media players.
To get Windows Media Player to do much of anything, you need pirate codec packs that probably come with viruses.
Splunk CEO jumps ship, share price slumps despite surging growth
Kernel and Graphics: NVMe, Universal Scalable Firmware, Mesa, and Zink
Mesa 21.3 Graphics Stack Is Here with Zink, RADV, and Panfrost Improvements
Mesa 21.3 is here three and a half months after Mesa 21.2 to further improve Linux’s number one graphics stack. It brings many great improvements, starting with official OpenGL ES 3.1 compliance for Collabora’s Panfrost driver, threaded shader compilation for the Iris driver, OpenGL ES 3.2 support for the Zink driver, and support for AV1 videos for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API ).
Security Leftovers
Sam Thursfield: Status update, November 2021
I am impressed with the well-deserved rise of Sourcehut, a minimalist and open source alternative to Github and Gitlab. I like their unbiased performance comparison with other JavaScript-heavy Git forges. I am impressed by their substantial contributions to Free Software. And I like that the main developers, Drew DeVault and Simon Ser, both post monthly status update blog posts on their respective blogs.
