Audiocasts/Shows: Lubuntu, MiSTer, System76 and StreamLabs OBS
-
Linux overview | Lubuntu 21.10 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Lubuntu 21.10 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Video: What is the MiSTer?
I'm guessing, given the fact that I've posted a considerable amount of content on it already, that you know what the MiSTer is. Here's a presentation from the Retro World Expo 2021 (just a few days ago) by two prominent retro YouTubers.
-
Just Say No to M1 | Coder Radio 440
We get some spicy emails, dig into why Mike just picked up another Linux laptop, and then share our real thoughts on Web3.
-
The Future of Pop OS - Invidious
System76 looks to be ditching GNOME and building its own Desktop Environment.
-
Streamlabs Rips Off OBS, Lightstream and Elgato - Invidious
Streamlabs is in the news today due to several companies claiming that Streamlabs copied their work. Those companies include Lightstream, Elgato and OBS, the maker of the free and open source Open Broadcaster Software. Additionally, OBS claims that Streamlabs is using the OBS name without their permission.
-
StreamLabs OBS Accused Of Stealing OBS Name - Invidious
For the longest time I thought that StreamLabs OBS was a partnership with OBS but apparently that's not the case and OBS is not happy about them using the name, along with this they've allegedly been copying other competitors.
-
Kernel and Graphics: NVMe, Universal Scalable Firmware, Mesa, and Zink
Mesa 21.3 Graphics Stack Is Here with Zink, RADV, and Panfrost Improvements
Mesa 21.3 is here three and a half months after Mesa 21.2 to further improve Linux’s number one graphics stack. It brings many great improvements, starting with official OpenGL ES 3.1 compliance for Collabora’s Panfrost driver, threaded shader compilation for the Iris driver, OpenGL ES 3.2 support for the Zink driver, and support for AV1 videos for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API ).
Security Leftovers
Sam Thursfield: Status update, November 2021
I am impressed with the well-deserved rise of Sourcehut, a minimalist and open source alternative to Github and Gitlab. I like their unbiased performance comparison with other JavaScript-heavy Git forges. I am impressed by their substantial contributions to Free Software. And I like that the main developers, Drew DeVault and Simon Ser, both post monthly status update blog posts on their respective blogs.
FLOSS Weekly 656: Switching to Linux
FLOSS Weekly 656: Switching to Linux - and Much Else - Intel on Linux, System76