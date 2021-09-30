Kernel and Graphics: NVMe, Universal Scalable Firmware, Mesa, and Zink Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe - Phoronix The recently-ended Linux 5.16 merge window saw significant I/O improvements driven primarily by maintainer Jens Axboe's recent focus on relentlessly optimizing the block and IO_uring code for record-setting per-core IOPS. As good as those improvements are, Linux 5.17 should be even better. Linux 5.16 saw much of Axboe's work merged around the I/O optimizations in his quest for maximizing the per-core IOPS out of his new Ryzen 9 5950X system with dual Intel Optane NVMe solid-state drives. But there is still more work pending that in turn should be ready for Linux 5.17.

Intel Developing Universal Scalable Firmware As Next-Gen Firmware Platform - Phoronix Universal Scalable Firmware intends to extend its scope beyond just system firmware but is also planned for use by Intel discrete graphics processors. USF is also designed to offer greater firmware security than the status quo. The key planned features/components right now include a Universal Payload that can work across different operating systems and boot loaders, the Platform Orchestration Layer with simplified ACPI support and interfaces with the Rust programming language and configured with YAML, and the SoC FSP. Intel is hoping USF will reduce development costs, improve firmware quality and security, and push forward other new firmware innovations.

Mesa 21.3 Released With Radeon RADV Ray-Tracing, Much Better Zink - Phoronix Mesa 21.3 is now out as the latest quarterly feature release to this collection of open-source graphics drivers. Mesa 21.3 as the Q4'2021 update brings a number of exciting improvements and new features like: - Radeon RADV ray-tracing support landed along with experimental shader-based ray-tracing for older Radeon GPUs. Note though that this RADV ray-tracing code hasn't yet been well optimized and the performance is likely to be slow and there may still be various game issues. In any case, at least it's finally maturing now in mainline in experimental form.

Copper Aims To Improve Mesa's Zink Efficiency In 2022 - Phoronix Following the news from last week of experimental Zink code running Wayland's Weston compositor over this Mesa-based OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation, developer Mike Blumenkrantz has opened up about some of the ongoing work to improve the efficiency of Zink and making such advancements a reality. In particular, the ongoing Zink Gallium3D improvements by Blumenkrantz and others along with the work of Red Hat's Adam Jackson on the new "Copper" DRI interface extension. The "Copper" effort has been ongoing for a while and should allow for some simplifications to the architecture for how Zink functions and in turn allow for greater efficiency as well as broader platform coverage. With that, the ability to handle Wayland compositors like Weston.

Mesa 21.3 Graphics Stack Is Here with Zink, RADV, and Panfrost Improvements Mesa 21.3 is here three and a half months after Mesa 21.2 to further improve Linux’s number one graphics stack. It brings many great improvements, starting with official OpenGL ES 3.1 compliance for Collabora’s Panfrost driver, threaded shader compilation for the Iris driver, OpenGL ES 3.2 support for the Zink driver, and support for AV1 videos for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API ).