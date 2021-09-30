today's howtos
How To Install NumPy on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NumPy on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, NumPy (Numerical Python) is an open-source library for the Python programming language. It is used for scientific computing and working with arrays. It offers the following and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the NumPy on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Debugging a weird 'file not found' error
Yesterday I ran into a weird error where I ran a program and got the error “file not found” even though the program I was running existed. It’s something I’ve run into before, but every time I’m very surprised and confused by it (what do you MEAN file not found, the file is RIGHT THERE???!!??)
So let’s talk about what happened and why!
PostgreSQL and Undelete
Earlier this week, I updated pg_dirtyread to work with PostgreSQL 14. pg_dirtyread is a PostgreSQL extension that allows reading "dead" rows from tables, i.e. rows that have already been deleted, or updated. Of course that works only if the table has not been cleaned-up yet by a VACUUM command or autovacuum, which is PostgreSQL's garbage collection machinery.
How to install RPM fusion on AlmaLinux 8 / Rocky Linux 8
RPM Fusion is a repository specifically for Fedora Linux. It is an amalgamation of the software repositories Livna, Freshrpms, and Dribble to bundle resources. Among other things, the repo provides packages for multimedia and the required codecs. The repo is divided into “free” and “non-free“.
How to format USB drive: Mac, Windows, Ubuntu
USB keys will sometimes display less memory than is actually available, even after the drive has been completely wiped. When this happens, it's helpful to reformat your USB flash drive to restore your device to its full capacity. Formatting your USB will open up the drive's storage space and even increase its efficiency. USB keys can be formatted in several different ways.
How to install Parsec on a Chromebook in 2021
Today we are looking at how to install Parsec on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install Flowblade Video Editor on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Flowblade Video Editor on Elementary OS 6.0.
Kernel and Graphics: NVMe, Universal Scalable Firmware, Mesa, and Zink
Mesa 21.3 Graphics Stack Is Here with Zink, RADV, and Panfrost Improvements
Mesa 21.3 is here three and a half months after Mesa 21.2 to further improve Linux’s number one graphics stack. It brings many great improvements, starting with official OpenGL ES 3.1 compliance for Collabora’s Panfrost driver, threaded shader compilation for the Iris driver, OpenGL ES 3.2 support for the Zink driver, and support for AV1 videos for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API ).
Security Leftovers
Sam Thursfield: Status update, November 2021
I am impressed with the well-deserved rise of Sourcehut, a minimalist and open source alternative to Github and Gitlab. I like their unbiased performance comparison with other JavaScript-heavy Git forges. I am impressed by their substantial contributions to Free Software. And I like that the main developers, Drew DeVault and Simon Ser, both post monthly status update blog posts on their respective blogs.
