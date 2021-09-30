Oracle Linux 8.5 and Red Hat Leftovers
Release Notes for Oracle Linux 8.5
Oracle® Linux 8: Release Notes for Oracle Linux 8.5 provides information about the new features and known issues in the Oracle Linux 8.5 release. This document may be updated after it is released.
Getting started with Red Hat Insights and OpenSCAP for compliance reporting
Sysadmins trying to ride herd over tens, hundreds or thousands of systems need tools to help keep systems in compliance with policies and security standards. In this post we'll look at using Red Hat Insights compliance service to manage compliance at scale.
Verifying that your organization's systems satisfy your compliance requirements is something that takes time and effort. Too often it's only done on an ad hoc basis. That approach may work for organizations with a limited number of hosts, but performing this task at scale is problematic with complex environments and limited resources.
Fortunately, organizations that use Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) in a standard operating environment (SOE) can take advantage of Red Hat Insights and its Compliance service to proactively and efficiently manage their regulatory compliance requirements at scale.
Combining Red Hat Insights with Red Hat Smart Management and the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to create an automated process for compliance configuration, validation, and remediation can lessen the administrative burden of your compliance workload.
Red Hat OpenShift extends High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure from edge to exascale
Massive amounts of data are racing towards us at an unheard of velocity. But processing this data quickly, at a centralized location, is no longer possible for most organizations. How might we better act on this data to preserve its relevance? The answer lies in acting on the data as close to the source as possible. This means making data-driven decisions or getting answers to the most pressing questions in real-time, across all of your computing environments - from the edge to the exascale.
If you’re processing massive amounts of data at scale with multiple tasks running simultaneously, you are likely already using high-performance computing (HPC). Oil & gas exploration, complex financial modeling and DNA mapping and sequencing are just a few modern workstreams that have massive data requirements and rely on HPC to drive breakthrough discoveries.
With HPC, running advanced and computational problems and simulations in parallel on highly optimized hardware and super fast networks can help deliver answers and create outcomes more quickly. Because of HPC’s sheer scale, it would be challenging for the traditional datacenter infrastructure to deliver similar results. And also because its massive scale "just works," HPC has largely gone unchanged over the past 20 years. Today, however, we are seeing HPC undergo a transformation as it faces increased demand from the applications running on it.
Vale, David
David H. Adler passed away yesterday. David was a gentleman and a scholar: a gentle, warm, erudite, funny, clever, and deeply kind man. And one who has made a vast contribution to our Perl and Raku communities over more than quarter of a century.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Server, Arduino, and More
today's howtos
