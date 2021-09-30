today's leftovers
The inside story of ransomware repeatedly masquerading as a popular JS library for Roblox gamers
Since early September, Josh Muir and five other maintainers of the noblox.js package, have been trying to prevent cybercriminals from distributing ransomware through similarly named code libraries.
Rowhammer defenses in RAM chips can still be defeated • The Register
Boffins at ETH Zurich, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and Qualcomm Technologies have found that varying the order, regularity, and intensity of rowhammer attacks on memory chips can defeat defenses, thereby compromising security on any device with DRAM.
VMware pulls vSphere update that only made things worse
So this is awkward for VMware. The virtualization giant has pulled an update to its flagship vSphere suite because it didn't fix the problems it was released to address, and may have made them worse.
The upgrade was vSphere 7 Update 3b, which on November 15 was the subject of a VMware blog post headed "Important Update." It offered a fix for issues that could cause vSphere to crash, or prevent some upgrades from completing successfully. That post has been taken down – but The Register retrieved it [PDF] from Google's cache.
DRM on Motorcycles
Zero Motorcycles announced their groundbreaking new battery "technology", in which they sell you a large capacity battery in a motorcycle with powerful motors and advanced traction control systems, and then lock all that away behind a software paywall that you can unlock (for a fee) in their app.
Is your Apple Mac running macOS Monterey leaking memory? It may be due to mouse cursor customization
Magnanimous Apple will allow people to fix their iPhones using parts bought from its Self Service Repair program
Apple announces self service repair program, starting with iPhone 12 and 13
This is a major win for right-to-repair, and I’m very happy Aplpe caved to regulatory, shareholder, and public pressure. Momentum behind right-to-repair has been growing for years now, and it’s satisfying to see it bear fruit. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if there’s any catch – insane NDAs, crazy high prices, little to no stock – but if not, this could be a model for other companies to follow.
Linux Unveils a Blockchain-Based Platform - All About It! [Ed: Inappropriately using/riding the Linux brand]
By now, you have heard the hype about blockchain technology. The inherent capabilities of blockchain are vast in its ability to securely, transparently, and efficiently transmit information.
The need to improve service delivery in the insurance industry led the Linux Foundation (LF) and AAIS (the American Association of Insurance Services) to use this distributed ledger to launch OpenDIL (Open Insurance Data Link). So what is OpenIDL, and what is its aim? Here, we will discuss that and more.
Oracle Linux 8.5 and Red Hat Leftovers
Vale, David
David H. Adler passed away yesterday. David was a gentleman and a scholar: a gentle, warm, erudite, funny, clever, and deeply kind man. And one who has made a vast contribution to our Perl and Raku communities over more than quarter of a century.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Server, Arduino, and More
today's howtos
