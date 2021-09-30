For busy people, keeping track of all the tasks on your to-do list can be a daunting task in itself. Luckily there’s software to help you keep organized, but it’s always nice to have a physical artifact as well. Inspired by some beautiful nixie clock designs, [Bertrand Fan] decided to build a nixie indicator that tells him how many open items are on his to-do list, giving a shot of instant gratification as it counts down with each finished task.

The Julia programming language has its roots in high-performance scientific computing, so it is no surprise that it has facilities for concurrent processing. Those features are not well-known outside of the Julia community, though, so it is interesting to see the different types of parallel and concurrent computation that the language supports. In addition, the upcoming release of Julia version 1.7 brings an improvement to the language's concurrent-computation palette, in the form of "task migration".

Python supports default values for arguments to functions, but those defaults are evaluated at function-definition time. A proposal to add defaults that are evaluated when the function is called has been discussed at some length on the python-ideas mailing list. The idea came about, in part, due to yet another resurrection of the proposal for None-aware operators in Python. Late-bound defaults would help with one use case for those operators, but there are other, stronger reasons to consider their addition to the language. In Python, the defaults for arguments to a function can be specified in the function definition, but, importantly, they are evaluated in the scope where the function is defined. So default arguments cannot refer to other arguments to the function, as those are only available in the scope of the function itself when it gets called.

By now, you have heard the hype about blockchain technology. The inherent capabilities of blockchain are vast in its ability to securely, transparently, and efficiently transmit information. The need to improve service delivery in the insurance industry led the Linux Foundation (LF) and AAIS (the American Association of Insurance Services) to use this distributed ledger to launch OpenDIL (Open Insurance Data Link). So what is OpenIDL, and what is its aim? Here, we will discuss that and more.

This is a major win for right-to-repair, and I’m very happy Aplpe caved to regulatory, shareholder, and public pressure. Momentum behind right-to-repair has been growing for years now, and it’s satisfying to see it bear fruit. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if there’s any catch – insane NDAs, crazy high prices, little to no stock – but if not, this could be a model for other companies to follow.

So this is awkward for VMware. The virtualization giant has pulled an update to its flagship vSphere suite because it didn't fix the problems it was released to address, and may have made them worse. The upgrade was vSphere 7 Update 3b, which on November 15 was the subject of a VMware blog post headed "Important Update." It offered a fix for issues that could cause vSphere to crash, or prevent some upgrades from completing successfully. That post has been taken down – but The Register retrieved it [PDF] from Google's cache.

Kernel (LWN Articles) and Graphics Intel AMX support in 5.16 The x86 instruction set is large, but that doesn't mean it can't get bigger yet. Upcoming Intel processors will feature a new set of instructions under the name of "Advanced Matrix Extensions" (AMX) that can be used to operate on matrix data. After a somewhat bumpy development process, support for AMX has found its way into the upcoming 5.16 kernel. Using it will, naturally, require some changes by application developers. AMX (which is described in this document) is meant to be a general architecture for the acceleration of matrix operations on x86 processors. In its initial form, it implements a set of up to eight "tiles", which are arrays of 16 64-byte rows. Programmers can store matrices in these tiles of any dimension that will fit therein; a matrix of 16x16 32-bit floating-point values would work, but other geometries are supported too. The one supported operation currently will multiply the matrices stored in two tiles, then add the result to a third tile. By chaining these operations, multiplication of matrices of any size can be implemented. Evidently other operations are meant to come in the future. While AMX may seem like a feature aimed at numerical analysis, the real target use case would appear to be machine-learning applications. That would explain why 16-bit floating-point arithmetic is supported, but 64-bit is not. The design of AMX gives the kernel control over whether these features can be used by any given process. There are a couple of reasons for this, one being that AMX instructions, as one might imagine, use a lot of processor resources. A process doing heavy AMX work on a shared computer may adversely affect other processes. But AMX also cannot be supported properly unless both the kernel and the user-space process are ready for it.

The balance between features and performance in the block layer Back in September, LWN reported on a series of block-layer optimizations that enabled a suitably equipped system to sustain 3.5 million I/O operations per second (IOPS). That optimization work has continued since then, and those 3.5 million IOPS would be a deeply disappointing result now. A recent disagreement over the addition of a new feature has highlighted the potential cost of a heavily optimized block layer, though; when is a feature deemed important enough to outweigh the drive for maximum performance? Block subsystem maintainer Jens Axboe has continued working to make block I/O operations go faster. A recent round of patches tweaked various fast paths, changed the plugging mechanism to use a singly linked list, and made various other little changes. Each is a small optimization, but the work adds up over time; the claimed level of performance is now 8.2 million IOPS — well over September's rate, which looked good at the time. This work has since found its way into the mainline as part of the block pull request for 5.16. So far, so good; few people will argue with massive performance improvements. But they might argue with changes that threaten to interfere, even in a tiny way, with those improvements. Consider, for example, this patch set from Jane Chu. It adds a new flag (RWF_RECOVERY_DATA) to the preadv2() and pwritev2() system calls that can be used by applications trying to recover from nonvolatile-memory "poisoning". Implementations of nonvolatile memory have different ways of detecting and coping with data corruption; Intel memory, it seems, will poison the affected range, meaning that it cannot be accessed without generating an error (which then turns into a SIGBUS signal). An application can respond to that error by reading or writing the poisoned range with the new flag; a read will replace the poisoned data with zeroes (allowing the application to obtain whatever data is still readable), while a write will overwrite that data and attempt to clear the poisoned status. Either way, the application can attempt to recover from the problem and continue running.

5.16 Merge window, part 1 As of this writing, Linus Torvalds has pulled exactly 6,800 non-merge changesets into the mainline repository for the 5.16 kernel release. That is probably a little over half of what will arrive during this merge window, so this is a good time to catch up on what has been pulled so far. There are many significant changes and some large-scale restructuring of internal kernel code, but relatively few ground-breaking new features.

NVIDIA 470.62.12 Vulkan Beta Driver For Linux Updates Video Support - Phoronix NVIDIA today released their latest Vulkan beta drivers for Windows and Linux. With the NVIDIA 470.62.12 beta driver released today there is updated Vulkan Video API support based on the upstream spec as of the newly-released Vulkan 1.2.199. There are some subtle changes to the Vulkan Video capabilities for specification compliance. NVIDIA's Vulkan beta driver remains the leading driver for Vulkan Video API support right now and they were quick in supporting the provisional extensions since their debut earlier this year. Finally at least Vulkan Video is seeing movement by Mesa drivers.