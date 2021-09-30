today's leftovers
-
Since early September, Josh Muir and five other maintainers of the noblox.js package, have been trying to prevent cybercriminals from distributing ransomware through similarly named code libraries.
-
Boffins at ETH Zurich, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and Qualcomm Technologies have found that varying the order, regularity, and intensity of rowhammer attacks on memory chips can defeat defenses, thereby compromising security on any device with DRAM.
-
So this is awkward for VMware. The virtualization giant has pulled an update to its flagship vSphere suite because it didn't fix the problems it was released to address, and may have made them worse.
The upgrade was vSphere 7 Update 3b, which on November 15 was the subject of a VMware blog post headed "Important Update." It offered a fix for issues that could cause vSphere to crash, or prevent some upgrades from completing successfully. That post has been taken down – but The Register retrieved it [PDF] from Google's cache.
-
Zero Motorcycles announced their groundbreaking new battery "technology", in which they sell you a large capacity battery in a motorcycle with powerful motors and advanced traction control systems, and then lock all that away behind a software paywall that you can unlock (for a fee) in their app.
-
This is a major win for right-to-repair, and I’m very happy Aplpe caved to regulatory, shareholder, and public pressure. Momentum behind right-to-repair has been growing for years now, and it’s satisfying to see it bear fruit. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if there’s any catch – insane NDAs, crazy high prices, little to no stock – but if not, this could be a model for other companies to follow.
-
By now, you have heard the hype about blockchain technology. The inherent capabilities of blockchain are vast in its ability to securely, transparently, and efficiently transmit information.
The need to improve service delivery in the insurance industry led the Linux Foundation (LF) and AAIS (the American Association of Insurance Services) to use this distributed ledger to launch OpenDIL (Open Insurance Data Link). So what is OpenIDL, and what is its aim? Here, we will discuss that and more.
Programming Leftovers
-
Python supports default values for arguments to functions, but those defaults are evaluated at function-definition time. A proposal to add defaults that are evaluated when the function is called has been discussed at some length on the python-ideas mailing list. The idea came about, in part, due to yet another resurrection of the proposal for None-aware operators in Python. Late-bound defaults would help with one use case for those operators, but there are other, stronger reasons to consider their addition to the language.
In Python, the defaults for arguments to a function can be specified in the function definition, but, importantly, they are evaluated in the scope where the function is defined. So default arguments cannot refer to other arguments to the function, as those are only available in the scope of the function itself when it gets called.
-
The Julia programming language has its roots in high-performance scientific computing, so it is no surprise that it has facilities for concurrent processing. Those features are not well-known outside of the Julia community, though, so it is interesting to see the different types of parallel and concurrent computation that the language supports. In addition, the upcoming release of Julia version 1.7 brings an improvement to the language's concurrent-computation palette, in the form of "task migration".
-
Firebird Project is happy to announce general availability of Firebird 3.0.8 — the latest point release in the Firebird 3.0 series.
This sub-release offers many bug fixes and also adds a few improvements, please refer to the Release Notes for the full list of changes.
-
For busy people, keeping track of all the tasks on your to-do list can be a daunting task in itself. Luckily there’s software to help you keep organized, but it’s always nice to have a physical artifact as well. Inspired by some beautiful nixie clock designs, [Bertrand Fan] decided to build a nixie indicator that tells him how many open items are on his to-do list, giving a shot of instant gratification as it counts down with each finished task.
