M1 MacBooks Compatible with Linux | Open-Sourced Endless Capabilities According to the story by Hackaday, regardless of the chipset or the originally intended use of any particular computer system, there could be someone out there that would still want to attempt to run Linux on it. Although the process of doing so is kind of tricky, Hector Martin was able to do it!

today's howtos How to Install OpenLiteSpeed Web Server on AlmaLinux 8 / Rocky Linux 8 Steps to download, install, configure, up, and run OpenLiteSpeed web server on Rocky Linux 8 and AlmaLinux 8 using the command terminal OpenLiteSpeed is an open-source HTTP server version of the paid LightSpeed Web server developed and owned by LiteSpeed ​​Technologies. Although it is new as compared to the mighty Apache web server, however, popular for high-performance, lightweight, and extremely focused on speed. The loading time with Openlitespeed is a little better than with Nginx. You don’t need an extra module here either, Openlitespeed is almost ready to go. Furthermore, it provides a GUI Dashboard to easily manage virtual hosts, modules, and web servers. We don’t need any extra plugins in WordPress for minifying, caching, compressing, and converting while using OpenLiteSpeed. Even delivering WebP directly via the webserver.

Hardening Kali Linux Although Kali Linux is notorious for being the distro of choice for penetration testers, hackers, and cyber security experts, it doesn’t mean that the operating system is not also vulnerable to exploits. If you are new to Kali Linux or to penetration testing in general, the first step is to learn how to secure your own system, before attacking others. In this tutorial, you will learn of various steps that can be taken in order to harden Kali Linux for increased security.

How to clean your Linux PC with Sweeper Do you need to clean junk like recent documents, command history, cookies, etc., from your Linux PC? Check out, Sweeper. It’s a neat little tool that can scan your Linux computer for junk files and clean it up. Here’s how to use it on your system.

How to back up files on Linux with Pika Backup Borg backup is a command-line tool that has been around for quite a while. It is beneficial and makes backing up a breeze. However, Borg isn’t very useful for new users who aren’t comfortable with the terminal. That’s where Pika Backup comes in. It’s an elegant UI on top of Borg. It makes using the Borg backup tool a lot easier. Here’s how to use it to back up your files on Linux.

7 Linux command-line tips for saving media file space | Opensource.com Have media files on your computer? You can likely reclaim significant disk space by storing that data in more space-efficient file formats. This article demonstrates how to use Linux line commands to perform the most common space-saving conversions. I use line commands because they give you complete control over compression and format conversion features. Also, you'll need to use line commands if you want to write scripts. That allows you to develop programs that are custom-tailored to your own unique needs. While this article covers terminal commands, there are many other ways to compress and convert files. You can install an open source conversion GUI application onto your computer, or you can even convert file formats using the save as and export functions of many common applications. This article discusses only a handful of the most popular file formats and terminal commands among the hundreds that exist. The goal is to give you maximum benefit while keeping it simple.

How to Set Date, Time and Timezone in RHEL 8 When it comes to Date and Time configurations, all operating systems are familiar with two types of clocks; real-time clock (RTC) and system clock. RTC/hardware clock is tied to the computer’s integrated circuit, which remains active even when the computer is not running. On the other hand, the operability of the system/software clock depends on the system kernel. The system clock takes the hardware clock’s value as its initial value.