today's howtos
-
How To Set Charge Thresholds For Some Huawei MateBooks, LG Gram, Lenovo, Samsung Or ASUS Laptops On Linux With TLP - Linux Uprising Blog
TLP is a command line advanced Linux power management tool that helps save laptop battery power. It's designed to install and forget about it, TLP taking care of everything automatically. TLP is highly configurable though, so you can tweak it to suit your specific needs, either to manual editing of its configuration file (/etc/tlp.conf), or by using TLPUI, a third-party GUI for TLP.
With version 1.4, TLP has added support for setting start and/or stop charge battery thresholds for some laptops: ASUS, Huawei MateBooks, LG Gram, Lenovo (now for non-Thinkpads too; Thinkpads have been supported for a while) and Samsung. This article explains how to use this TLP feature to set start and/or stop thresholds in case you own a supported laptop.
-
Reset Root Password In Fedora 35 - OSTechNix
Have you forgotten the root password in Fedora? Or do you want to change the root user password in your Fedora system? No problem! This brief guide walks you through the steps to change or reset root password in Fedora operating systems.
Step 1 - Switch on your Fedora system and press ESC key until you see the GRUB boot menu. Once the GRUB menu is appeared, choose the Kernel you want to boot and hit e to edit the selected boot entry.
-
How to Upgrade CentOS 7 to CentOS 8 Linux
In this article, you will learn how to upgrade CentOS 7 to CentOS 8.5 release. The steps described herein do not depict the official upgrade and this should not be applied to a production server yet.
-
How to Migrate from CentOS 8 to AlmaLinux 8.5
In our earlier guide, we walked you through the installation of AlmaLinux. If you have CentOS 8 installed, an automated migration script is available to help you migrate seamlessly to the latest version of AlmaLinux 8.5 without uninstalling and performing a fresh installation.
There is also a similar script from Oracle Linux, that helps you to migrate from CentOS to Oracle Linux.
-
How to Install MariaDB 10.7 on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL would suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL.
MariaDB has become just as popular as MySQL with developers, with features such as advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, faster cache/indexes, storage engines, and features/extensions that you won’t find in MySQL.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MariaDB 10.7 on Debian 11 Bullseye.
-
Automating Baremetal Node Creation for Ironic | Adam Young’s Web Log
Sometime your shell scripts get out of control. Sometimes you are proud of them. Sometimes….both.
I need to be able to re-add a bunch of nodes to an OpenStack cluster on a regular basis. Yes, I could do this with Ansible, but, well, Ansible is great for doing something via SSH, and this just needs to be done here and now. So shell is fine.
This started as a one liner, and got a bit bigger.
This is a utility script that I keep modifying as I need new things from it. I have not cleaned it up or anything, but I find it works OK as is and is not too big that I lose sight of what it is doing.
-
A Horrible Conversion from Binary to Decimal in Assembly | Adam Young’s Web Log
This is not my finest code. It is the worst case of “just make it work” I’ve produced all week.
But it runs.
What does it do? It takes the first binary number in an array, and converts it to decimal. It assumes that the number is no more than 3 digits long.
It divides that number by 100 to get the 100s digit. Then it multiples that number by 100, assuming that it has gotten truncated. It subtracts that value from the original number to chop off the 100s digit, and divides the result by 10 to get the 10s digit.
Similar process to get the 1s digit.
-
3 types of monitoring and some open source tools to get started | Enable Sysadmin
Most system administrators have experienced some kind of abrupt, unknown failure with technology and wished they had a way to predict (and possibly prevent) these kinds of issues from happening—especially when it could otherwise mean late-night calls, paperwork explaining outages, and complicated remediation plans.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 424 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
Games: GTA, SpringRTS, Godot Engine
Recent comments
1 hour 32 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
18 hours 40 min ago
18 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 15 min ago
23 hours 9 min ago
1 day 23 min ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 9 sec ago