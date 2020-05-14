IBM/Red Hat Leftovers 6 leadership rules I rewrote during the pandemic If this article began with a cartoon representing how much time had passed since the start of the pandemic, you’d see a caricature of me with a waist-length ZZ Top-style beard, scratching lines on the wall of my cell to indicate each day that had passed. Each day would be represented by a single line, and the wall would be covered with hundreds of lines. During those 500+ days, I haven’t been on a plane or in an office, yet I may have accomplished more than in any other period of my career. I’m sure some road warriors will read that and be saddened. But for me, it served as a semi-sabbatical from the traditional office and gave me a chance to evolve how I work as a CIO.

How active listening can make you a better leader In today’s digital workplace, listening can be harder than ever. We are continuously inundated with waves of information battling for our attention. Just as you’re collecting your thoughts from one meeting, you’re heading straight into the next. Listening is one of the most powerful tools you possess as a leader. It helps you build trust and foster loyalty. It lets others know that they are important to you and that you value what they have to say. Unfortunately, many leaders don’t carry this awareness and never learned how to effectively listen. In fact, less than two percent of all professionals have had formal training to improve their listening skills.

Runtime profiling in OpenJDK's HotSpot JVM In a previous article, I explained that OpenJDK's Just-in-Time (JIT) compiler relies heavily on speculation to achieve higher performance. This optimization technique generates code under an assumption that is expected to be correct but can't be proven certain. If the assumption turns out to be wrong, the JIT compiler prevents incorrect execution by returning control to the bytecode interpreter. This process is called deoptimization. This article explains how profiling at runtime can improve speculation and contribute to optimization in other ways. I'll show examples of profile data collected at runtime, explain how the JIT compiler uses the data, and illustrate the benefits of runtime profiling.

Build and store universal application images on OpenShift After designing a universal application image that will run well on Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift—and that will pass Red Hat Container Certification—your next consideration is how to successfully build and store each image. This article discusses how to use a build pipeline to implement two best practices: Automating compliance with the Open Container Initiative (OCI) and tagging each image with a unique identifier. Using a build pipeline to build and store images automates the process and makes it repeatable and reliable. I'll also discuss the Red Hat Container Certification requirements for each of these best practices.

Design an authorization cache for Envoy proxy using WebAssembly This article introduces a high-level design to implement an authorization cache associated with the Envoy proxy using WebAssembly. The goal of this project is to reduce the latencies of HTTP requests passing through the Envoy proxy by reducing the traffic to the service responsible for authentication and authorization of requests. The cache stores data about authorization so that the external service needs to be contacted only on cache misses, instead of for every HTTP request. We also provide the source code of an authorization cache that interacts with Red Hat 3scale API Management. The cache was implemented as a part of the Google Summer of Code 2021 project. This article is the first in a two-part series. This first article introduces a high-level, generic design that will give you a basic idea of the cache's overall functionality. The second part explains the major design decisions and implementation details.