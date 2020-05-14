I Love Arch, But GNU Guix Is My New Distro
I wrote recently about building my new gaming desktop where, if you weren’t blinded by all the lights, I also noted that I’ve moved from Arch to GNU Guix as my distro of choice. Why? And what is Guix? (And no, it is just coincidental that Valve is going all-in with Arch on the Deck.)
While I’ll get to details on both below, perhaps the simplest answer to “why” is because I just like tinkering. As I’ve written before, that’s very much at the heart of why I love to use Linux and can’t seem to just let a computer be without messing with it in some way. There’s plenty of good reasons why I think this is valuable (from learning to openness), but perhaps foremost it is fun.
So let me lead with this: Guix, for me, is the most fun I’ve had in Linux in a long time. There are some clear epochs in my Linux life, like being on the bleeding edge as 64-bit went mainstream, compiling kernels (and everything else) on Gentoo, to more recently VFIO and then Proton. Distros in my life have mostly gone from Debian to Gentoo to Arch, to what I think is now my “forever $HOME”: GNU Guix. I’ve always wanted to see what the latest and greatest is: Guix is new and different in a way that truly moves the Linux scene forward.
today's howtos
In this tutorial, we will show you how to enable BBR on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Bottleneck Bandwidth and Round-trip propagation time, or BBR, is a congestion control algorithm that powers traffic from google.com and YouTube, Google Cloud Platform, and Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). Google developed the algorithm, and it can produce higher throughput and lower latency for traffic from your server.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step configure BBR on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Telnet on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Telnet is a terminal emulation program for TCP/IP networks that allows you to access another computer on the Internet or local area network by logging in to the remote system. Telnet listens to all the requests by the user usually on TCP port 23, but you can change it accordingly.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Telnet on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
This tutorial shows how to install multiple PHP versions on an ISPConfig Debian server. The PHP version can later be selected in the ISPConfig 3 website settings for each site individually. This feature works with PHP-FPM and FastCGI. We will install PHP 5.6 and 7.x as a PHP-FPM and a FastCGI version on a Debian server by using the PHP packages from sury.org.
ONLYOFFICE Docs is an open-source office suite distributed under GNU AGPL v3.0. It comprises web-based viewers and collaborative editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations highly compatible with OOXML formats.
ONLYOFFICE Docs can be integrated with various cloud services such as Nextcloud, ownCloud, Seafile, Alfresco, Plone, etc., as well as embedded into your own solution. The editors can also be used as a part of the complete productivity solution ONLYOFFICE Workspace.
Redmine is a free and open-source project management and issue tracking tool that comprises per project wikis and forums, time tracking, and flexible role-based access control. With integrated ONLYOFFICE Docs, you are able to edit and co-author office documents directly from Redmine.
Laravel is an open-source and cross-platform PHP framework that is hailed by web developers everywhere. Laravel is built by Symfony framework and works on model-view-controller pattern. It is highly regarded because it cuts down the grunt work and lets the developers do the real work.
In this article, You will learn how you can install and set up the Laravel framework on your Ubuntu System.
Brave is an increasingly popular web browser for Linux and other operating system. The focus on blocking ads and tracking by default along with Chrome extension support has made Brave a popular choice among Linux users.
In this tutorial, you’ll learn to install Brave on Fedora Linux. You’ll also learn about updating it and removing it.
The tutorial has been tested on Fedora but it should also be valid for other distributions in the Red Hat domain such as CentOS, Alma Linux and Rocky Linux.
The name KDE comes from “K Desktop Environment.” For those not familiar with KDE Desktop, it is a free, open-source desktop environment. It provides Linux users on various distributions an alternative graphical interface to customize their desktop environment and applications for everyday use enhancement.
In Rocky Linux’s case, this is Gnome. Besides the graphical enhancements and changes, it is also a lightweight, fast, smooth environment with superior performance compared to native shipped desktops with some Linux Distributions.
In the following tutorial, you will have learned how to install KDE Desktop Environment on your Rocky Linux 8 operating system.
In this guide we will explore how to install the latest release of RabbitMQ in Ubuntu 20.04 Server or Workstation
RabbitMQ is an open source message broker software that implements the Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP). RabbitMQ works by receiving messages from publishers (applications that publish them) and routes them to consumers (applications that process them).
In this tutorial guide we are going to install and configure Grafana with Podman on a Rocky LInux server.
Grafana is a complete observability stack that allows you to monitor and analyze logs, metrics and traces.
Grafana allows you to query, visualize, alert on and understand your data insight. Grafana can create, explore and create beautiful dashboards that can be shared with your teams.
Podman is a daemonless, open source, Linux native tool designed to make it easy to find, run, build, share and deploy applications using Open Container Initiative (OCI) containers and container images. Containers can be run as root or as a regular user.
I can't tell you how many times I've had to work to upload data to a new system (be it a CMS, CRM, HRM ... you name it), only to find out the platform wouldn't accept the file format I had available. I might have a spreadsheet or JSON file with tons of data, but the system would only accept a CSV file.
Connecting over email service using the internet connection is not a new thing, it has been there for decades. And to use this service an email account is often a prerequisite for logging and receiving messages. Whereas various E-mail clients help us to smoothly manage our emails, especially if we have multiple e-mail accounts. Out of such clients, one is Mailspring. It is a free and open-source mail client with all the basic functions you want, however, if that is not enough the pro version of the Mailspring is available for Linux such as Ubuntu 20.04/Debian/CentOS, etc, macOS, and Windows… These include pro functions such as later sending, extensive contact profiles, and link tracking.
Being an email client it can handle multiple e-mail accounts and collects incoming e-mails in a common inbox. Mailspring supports IMAP / SMTP accounts and can handle mails from various services such as Gmail, G Suite, Yahoo, iCloud, Fast Mail Microsoft Office 365. Exchange accounts, however, are currently not supported. Touch gestures and keyboard shortcuts (can be customized) can be used for control. Furthermore, the e-mail client can handle receipts and offers a quick search.
