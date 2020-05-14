Security: Straight Line Speculation, TPM, Drupal, and More
-
Linux Prepares Straight Line Speculation "SLS" Mitigation For x86/x86_64 CPUs
Last month I reported on activity around Straight Line Speculation "SLS" mitigation for x86_64 CPUs, similar to the work carried out by Arm last year on their SLS vulnerability. That work on the x86 (x86_64 inclusive) side has now been merged to GCC 12 Git and a kernel patch is expected to come shortly that will flip it on as the latest CPU security protection.
Prior to a few weeks ago, much of the Straight Line Speculation talk was in reference to mitigating on Arm with GCC and LLVM/Clang having already merged their mitigation. But now there has been increasing x86_64 activity culminating with the GNU Compiler Collection support being merged on Wednesday.
-
TPM sniffing [Ed: Bitlocker is back doored [1, 2]]
Bitlocker is the Full Disk Encryption (FDE) solution offered by Microsoft for its Windows operating systems starting with Windows Vista to protect users’ data at rest. The solution offers various configurations including several ways to store the decryption key. The most common configuration consists in storing the Volume Master Key (VMK) within the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) that is embedded in recent computers.
This setup is interesting because the decryption is completely transparent to the user. This benefit surpasses others since many companies are reluctant to configure an additional password/PIN for the user to boot its computer. The downside is that it opens the door to several attacks including the TPM sniffing described in this post but also DMA or Cold Boot attacks.
Under the hood, the TPM checks various system properties during the startup to ensure that the boot sequence has not been altered. If the validation succeeds, the VMK is released and transmitted to the CPU which could start to decrypt the disk and to load the operating system.
-
14 security vulnerabilities reported in BusyBox Linux utility
BusyBox is an open-source utility that combines several standard Unix tools such as cp, ls, grep into a single binary or executable file.
DevOps firm JFrog and industrial cybersecurity company, Claroty’s researchers have published a joint report to share details of fourteen vulnerabilities they identified in the BusyBox Linux utility.
-
Drupal Releases Security Updates | CISA
Drupal has released security updates to address vulnerabilities that could affect versions 8.9, 9.1, and 9.2. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
CISA encourages users and administrators to review Drupal Security Advisory SA-CORE-2021-011 and apply the necessary updates.
-
