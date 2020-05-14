Graphics: Zink, Nouveau, Vulkan, and More
-
Experimental Zink On NVIDIA's Vulkan Driver Capable Of Outperforming OpenGL Driver - Phoronix
The latest Zink development code paired with the forthcoming "Copper" work is yielding an OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation that when running on NVIDIA's proprietary Vulkan driver is even able to outperform NVIDIA's own proprietary OpenGL driver for at least one notable Linux game.
Following the recent achievements around Zink / Copper and getting Wayland's Weston running atop the experimental code, he shared that with NVIDIA's proprietary driver stack this is a big improvement.
-
Nouveau Lights Up The NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU Open-Source Support - Phoronix
The open-source Nouveau driver's support for the GeForce RTX 30 "Ampere" series remains very limited -- most notably, without any 3D acceleration support -- but now the GA106 GPU can light up for the GeForce RTX 3060.
Since earlier this year has been the very basic Nouveau driver support for Ampere but without 3D acceleration so basically amounts to a kernel mode-setting driver to at least (hopefully) getting the display working nicely. NVIDIA has not yet published the Ampere signed microcode/firmware files necessary for bringing up the engines and get accelerated 3D working.
Then again, even with the GeForce GTX 900 Maxw
-
Experimental FFmpeg Code For Vulkan Acceleration - Phoronix
Prominent FFmpeg developer Cyanreg has begun working on an experimental Vulkan hardware acceleration video decoder for FFmpeg.
Cyanreg is working on this FFmpeg vulkan_decode GitHub branch where so far H.264 Vulkan-based video decode is wired up. The work-in-progress code is making use of the provisional Vulkan Video extensions and so aside from this FFmpeg code still being a work-in-progress, it's unlikely to be merged until the finalized Vulkan Video extensions come out in the months ahead.
-
The Nouveau driver seems to work
I've had an nvidia graphics card for the past 8 years (and nvidia gtx770), I usually alternate between the nvidia proprietary driver and the nouveau open-source driver, i.e. there is a problem in one, I try the other. But I used the proprietary driver more than the nouveau driver, the latter usually performed worse than it's binary-blob-corporate-jailed driver.
Recently I found that the latest nvidia proprietary driver will finally get GBM support instead of the EGLStream that it currently has (AFAIK, all the other gfx drivers in Linux use GBM, except for nvidia), but... in typical nvidia fashion, they also decided to drop support for older cards, and my card falls into that group, so again, thank you nvidia! again!
That irked me, so I decided to try using the nouveau driver again; it looks like one of the reasons it always did badly in my current distro is that I didn't have the libdrm_nouveau2 package installed (it's likely that it was installed by default and then I removed it). Once I installed that it seemed to work much better (glxinfo is actually a very useful tool).
-
Mike Blumenkrantz: NV Envy
In an earlier post I talked about Copper and what it could do on the way to a zink future.
What I didn’t talk about was WSI, or the fact that I’ve already fully implemented it in the course of bashing Copper into a functional state.
-
