Games: Soul Tolerance, Oldies, BSoDs, and Terraria x Don't Starve Together
Soul Tolerance, an investigative RPG from Chaosmonger Studio is on Kickstarter | GamingOnLinux
Soul Tolerance is the newest title planned by Chaosmonger Studio developer of previous titles like ENCODYA, Clunky Hero and the Robot Will Protect You animation.
A sci-fi mystery set in the city of Sapporo 2214, it's an investigative RPG with turn-based combat that the developer says is unique to the genre. In the game you will explore a beautiful world in voxel art, populated solely by robots. On your travels you will speak to various characters, hunt for clues, craft your own minions, and discover a secret that could upset the entire Earth. They say it's "Disco Elysium meets Cloudpunk meets Divinity: Original Sin".
Video Gaming Like It’s 1983: New Game Cartridges From Atari | Hackaday
If you remember anything from 1983, it’s likely to be some of the year’s popular culture highlights, maybe Return of the Jedi, or Michael Jackson’s Thriller. For anyone connected with the video gaming industry though, it’s likely that year will stick in the mind for a completely different reason, as the year of the infamous Great Video Games Crash. Overcapacity in the console market coupled with a slew of low quality titles caused sales to crash and a number of companies to go out of business, and the console gaming world would only recover later in the decade with the arrival of the Japanese 8-bit consoles from Nintendo and Sega. You might expect Atari to shy away from such a painful period of their history, but instead they are embracing it as part of their 50th anniversary and launching three never-released titles on cartridges for their 8-bit 2600 console.
Today in Windows “11”, Intel audio drivers trigger Blue Screen of Death.
This sort of thing isn’t even uncommon. It doesn’t take a massive change to Windows to trigger it. Things like this and worse already happened in cumulative updates to Windows 10 which did not have big change logs.
On GNU/Linux systems, kernel panics are almost unheard of, even with Intel’s shitty uEFI firmware and processor bugs.
Terraria x Don't Starve Together is an indie crossover live for both games now | GamingOnLinux
Today the Terraria x Don't Starve Together crossover event is live, with both games seeing an update with elements of the other appear. Sounds like a lot of fun and a surprisingly good fit between them.
Why though? During the 10th anniversary of Terraria, the developer was asked "If you could implement another crossover into Terraria, what franchise would you choose?" and they replied "If I had to pick just one I would love to do something with Don't Starve Together". Shortly after, chats began and this is the result from both development teams.
