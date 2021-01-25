Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Thursday 18th of November 2021
Development
  • Global variable initialisation in C++

    Today Volker Birk and I were speaking over lunch about object initialisation in C++ and about how weakly defined a program entry point is, because of objects with static storage duration.

    Volker wrote a short program whose output changes after reversing the order of two variable definitions, both out of a main function whose entire body was return 0;. He discussed it in German, on his blog.

  • KDE Frameworks – Part 2

    CMake is increasingly becoming the de-facto build system for C++ projects. While it has been possible to build Qt applications using CMake for a long time, with Qt6, Qt switched its own internal build system to CMake.

    The KDE Community was among the first large, open-source projects that adopted CMake about 15 years ago. Over this time, a lot of experience with CMake has accumulated in the community and solutions for recurring problems have been implemented.

    These solutions are available for everyone in the Extra CMake Modules framework, or ECM, for short.

  • Niko Matsakis: Rustc Reading Club, Take 2

    Wow! The response to the last Rustc Reading Club was overwhelming – literally! We maxed out the number of potential zoom attendees and I couldn’t even join the call! It’s clear that there’s a lot of demand here, which is great. We’ve decided to take another stab at running the Rustc Reading Club, but we’re going to try it a bit differently this time. We’re going to start by selecting a smaller group to do it a few times and see how it goes, and then decide how to scale up.

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 417
  • raku at the Monterey Docks
  • FCC unlock procedure updates in ModemManager 1.18.4

    If you own a laptop (Dell, HP, Lenovo) with a WWAN module, it is very likely that the modules are FCC-locked on every boot, and the special FCC unlock procedure needs to be run before they can be used.

    Until ModemManager 1.18.2, the procedure was automatically run for the FCC unlock procedures we knew about, but this will no longer happen. Once 1.18.4 is out, the procedure will need to be explicitly enabled by each user, under their own responsibility, or otherwise implicitly enabled after installing an official FCC unlock tool provided by the manufacturer itself.

More in Tux Machines

GNU/Linux Surveillance in the 'Clown' and Linux Foundation Shenanigans

Security and FUD

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (binutils, firefox, flatpak, freerdp, httpd, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, kernel, openssl, and thunderbird), Fedora (python-sport-activities-features, rpki-client, and vim), and Red Hat (devtoolset-10-annobin and devtoolset-10-binutils).

  Hackers deploy Linux malware, web skimmer on e-commerce servers
  • Claroty and JFrog discover 14 vulnerabilities in Busybox

    Team82 and JFrog have announced the discovery, by using static and dynamic techniques, of 14 vulnerabilities affecting the latest version of BusyBox.

today's howtos

  • How to Format Storage Drives Using the Linux Terminal

    A storage device is an integral part of your computer hardware and computing in general. Used for storing processed data, storage devices come in many different forms. Some of the most common ones include external or internal hard drives, flash disks, CDs, etc. This guide will show you how to format a storage device right from the Linux terminal.

  • How to install PHPStorm on Ubuntu 21.04 – NextGenTips

    In this tutorial guide I will take you through the installation of PHPStorm on Ubuntu 21.04. PHPStorm is a proprietary, cross-platform IDE for PHP. It provides an editor for PHP, Javascript and HTML with on-the-fly code analysis, error prevention and automated refactoring for PHP and Javascript code.

  • Install Nagios NRPE Agents on Debian 11/Debian 10 - kifarunix.com

    This guide describes how to easily install Nagios NRPE agents on Debian 11/Debian 10. If you want to monitor your Debian hosts using Nagios server, then you need to have the NRPE agents installed on these hosts. Nagios Remote Plugin Executor (NRPE) allows you to remotely execute Nagios plugins on other Linux/Unix machines to query machine metrics such as disk usage, CPU load, etc.

  • Mount a remote folder with sshfs - Tips and Tricks

    Sometimes you just need to copy some files between two computers, you can do that with scp, sftp or rsync. But some of those times you also need to navigate the remote folders and those three options are too cumbersome. A quick&dirty solution is to mount a remote folder with sshfs. You could export that folder with NFS, Samba or some other network filesystem, but you’ll need to deal with config files, firewalls,… But you surely have already an ssh access to your remote system. If you don’t, you shouldn’t been here.. I think xD

  • I got a ton of Flatpak platform updates today. That went well.

    Today, nearly every platform Flatpak that my GNOME/GTK applications depend on and some that my KDE and Qt applications depend on got updated. Since Flatpak can download only the files the programs need, and then only the files in the Flatpaks that have changed, you can actually bring in many upgrades so fast that it’s like engaging the hyperdrive. So, not only do I have fairly new applications to run without disturbing my underlying Debian system, they’re easy to maintain. Fedora used to use patch updates in RPMs and then they turned it off reckoning that everyone has fast and unmetered Internet access anyway.

  • How to install Garuda Linux

    Garuda Linux is a rolling operating system based on Arch Linux. It uses Arch packages and Arch technologies like Pacman. However, unlike Arch Linux, users do not need to build it from scratch to install it, as it comes with a graphical installer. Garuda offers a wide variety of Linux desktops, but it primarily focuses on the KDE Plasma desktop. If you love Arch and want a solid KDE experience, follow this guide to learn how to install Garuda Linux. Note: to install Garuda Linux, you must have a computer with at least 1 GB of RAM and a USB flash drive with at least 1 GB of storage space.

  • How to install Endeavour OS

    Endeavour OS is a rolling Linux operating system based upon Arch Linux. The project is a successor to Antergos, and it aims to provide an easy way to set up Arch Linux with a slick graphical UI. Here’s how you can get Endeavour OS working on your computer. Note: to install Endeavour OS, you must have a computer with at least 1 GB of RAM and a USB flash drive with at least 1 GB of storage space.

Chrome 97 Beta, Firefox Add-ons, and Firefox Nightly

  • Chrome Releases: Beta Channel Update for Desktop

    The Chrome team is excited to announce the promotion of Chrome 97 to the Beta channel for Windows, Mac and Linux. Chrome 97.0.4692.20 contains our usual under-the-hood performance and stability tweaks, but there are also some cool new features to explore - please head to the Chromium blog to learn more!

  • Chrome 97 Beta Released With WebTransport API, HDR Media Queries - Phoronix

    Most notable with today's Chrome 97 beta release is initial support for WebTransport. WebTransport is a protocol framework similar to WebRTC data channels but principally for clients constrained by the web security model to communicate with a remote server using a secure, multi-plexed transport. WebTransport uses the HTTP/3 protocol for bidirectional transport. Unlike WebSockets that is TCP-based, WebTransport relies on UDP-like datagrams and cancellable streams. Learn more about WebTransport via the W3C working draft at W3.org.

  • The magic of mouse gestures - Firefox Add-ons Blog

    Mouse gestures are mouse movement and key combinations that give you the power to customize the way you maneuver around web pages. If your online work requires a fair amount of distinct, repetitive activity—things like rapid page scrolling, opening links in background tabs, closing batches of open tabs, etc.—the right mouse gesture can make a major impact on your task efficiency. Here are a few browser extensions that provide excellent mouse gesture features…

  • Firefox Nightly: These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 104

    A big thank you to all the Outreachy applicants who applied for this cycle.

