Amazon’s cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has added support for streaming Linux apps to its AppStream service, which could previously only stream Windows apps. The AppStream service enables users to stream individual graphical apps, and even entire desktops to a remote PC using either a web browser or through the Windows client. “With this launch, you can now stream Linux applications and desktops to your users, and greatly lower the total streaming cost by migrating Matlab, Eclipse, Firefox, PuTTY, and other similar applications from Windows to Linux on Amazon AppStream 2.0,” shared AWS.

Security and FUD Security updates for Thursday Security updates have been issued by CentOS (binutils, firefox, flatpak, freerdp, httpd, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, kernel, openssl, and thunderbird), Fedora (python-sport-activities-features, rpki-client, and vim), and Red Hat (devtoolset-10-annobin and devtoolset-10-binutils).

Hackers deploy Linux malware, web skimmer on e-commerce servers [Ed: This does not say how the malware gets there (likely nothing to do with Linux), blames Go language (just because people can write malicious programs in Go), and puts Tux logo for FUD's worth in this Microsoft-connected site; many of the Linux FUD pieces are likely intended to distract from the platform with back doors in it]

Claroty and JFrog discover 14 vulnerabilities in Busybox Team82 and JFrog have announced the discovery, by using static and dynamic techniques, of 14 vulnerabilities affecting the latest version of BusyBox.