FreeBSD 12.3-RC2 Now Available
The second RC build of the 12.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 12.3-RC2 amd64 GENERIC o 12.3-RC2 i386 GENERIC o 12.3-RC2 powerpc GENERIC o 12.3-RC2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 12.3-RC2 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 12.3-RC2 sparc64 GENERIC o 12.3-RC2 armv6 RPI-B o 12.3-RC2 armv7 BANANAPI o 12.3-RC2 armv7 CUBIEBOARD o 12.3-RC2 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2 o 12.3-RC2 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 12.3-RC2 armv7 RPI2 o 12.3-RC2 armv7 WANDBOARD o 12.3-RC2 armv7 GENERICSD o 12.3-RC2 aarch64 GENERIC o 12.3-RC2 aarch64 PINE64 o 12.3-RC2 aarch64 PINE64-LTS Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.3/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/12.3" branch. A summary of changes since 12.3-RC1 includes: o Updates to the igc(4) driver. o BEAGLEBONE and RPI3 SoC images have been removed, due to late discovered issues. A list of changes since 12.2-RELEASE is available in the releng/12.3 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/12.3R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.3-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/12.3-RC2/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.
