Previously I followed Valve’s documentation to build a ‘hackendeck’ using a mini PC to emulate their highly anticipated Steam Deck. Interestingly the ‘hackendeck’ uses a Linux OS, specifically Manjaro, as whilst Valve based their earlier version of Steam OS on Debian, they have now switched to being based on Arch. If the ‘hackendeck’ had just been Steam on Windows then to review gaming performance I’d just use MSI Afterburner. Until now, however, for Linux, I’ve always had to estimate the average FPS as I’ve not been aware of a good reliable equivalent. Fortunately several ‘commenters’ recommended using MangoHud, a Linux open-source Vulkan/OpenGL overlay for monitoring FPS, CPU/GPU usage, and temperatures similar to MSI Afterburner. So now I’ve been able to capture the average frame rate for the games I previously tested and I’ll present them below.

This is a major shift for the company, which has fought for years against movements to expand people’s right to repair their Apple products. Right-to-repair advocates have not only pushed the company to move on this issue, but also to get regulators and lawmakers to acknowledge the need to protect the right to repair in law. Apple’s announcement is only one illustration of how far the advocacy on the right to repair has come; in just the past two years, advocates have won at the ballot box in Massachusetts, received a supportive directive from the Biden Administration, changed policy at Microsoft, and made some gains at the Library of Congress to expand repair permissions.

This behavior is beyond annoying and not at all welcome on the part of the user. Not only does Mozilla do this over and over again (I had it happen more than once), but they load it in your private windows too. This time, there’s two more checkboxes to find (good luck). Hint: “recommend extensions as you browse” and “recommend features as you browse”. But this shouldn’t be necessary and using Mozilla software is becoming the literal….Look, next year Webster’s English Dictionary is going to have to put the Firefox logo as the definition of “annoying”. Brave, a competing web browser, has a regular “private” window which just means no history logging on your device, but also Private Windows with Tor. It also works atop your VPN if you want to access Tor hidden services.

Really, it would be nicer if Apple would just double the amount of filter rules allowed in Content Blockers, but it seems they really can’t do much about users who take Privacy matters into their own hands, even on Mac OS, as Privoxy apparently works on Mac OS too! Privoxy has been around for 20 years or so and previously went under the name Internet Junkbuster. In fact, it was one of my ad blocking Hosts files that was used as the basis for the early Junkbuster list. I got fed up with ads and Windows adware in the late 90s and felt like I could take on the problem of blocking it, and for a while I was correct. However, HOSTS files are no answer for today’s problems on the Web, and Windows will try to revert any changes you make to it with “Defender” anyway if you use Windows. And if you successfully make it ignore that and allow the modifications, Windows Telemetry spyware is IMPOSSIBLE to block with the HOSTS file because it will ignore you if you ad their telemetry sites to it! You really should not use Windows…. Back to Privoxy…. It will not interfere with your VPN software, or at least it shouldn’t (it doesn’t with my setup, using NordVPN), because it is a local proxy. It should enhance the privacy your VPN gives you. In fact, it used to be part of the Tor Browser Bundle.

FSF Giving Guide: Freedom is the greatest gift of all It seems like the usual holiday sales just get earlier and earlier. Not content with just hammering us with ads, certain megalithic companies named after large rivers or fruits try to foist their "deals" on us as soon as they can. Given the degree to which our lives are mediated by technology, it's no surprise that so many holiday sales focus on "devices," that catch-all name we've given to those computers that run in our pockets, laps, and living rooms. Yet before you cave to pressure, you should make sure that gift isn't putting your friend or family member under unjust control. For the last twelve years, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) has published our Ethical Tech Giving Guide as a way to help concerned individuals make sure that the gift they might plan on giving their loved ones doesn't deprive them of their freedom. It's natural to want the very best gift for that special person in your life. It's also natural to want that gift to last them as long as possible. But if you plan on giving any devices, it's important to carefully consider the gift that you choose and the message it sends. The Amazon Echo or Chromebook that you're buying today has a good chance of being obsolete in the next few years, and more importantly, could set your friend or family member's digital freedom back even longer. Freedom is the best gift you can give, and the one that keeps on giving. Rather than purchasing that new gadget, we encourage you to take the time to explore installing free software on one your friend or family member already owns. Taking your first steps to freedom often doesn't just help you win back your digital autonomy: it provides an opportunity for you to deepen your relationship with the ones you care about through a shared learning experience, and inaugurates you into a worldwide community of users.