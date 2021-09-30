IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Dynamic scheduling of Tekton workloads using Triggers | Opensource.com
Tekton is a Kubernetes-native continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) framework. It allows you to create containerized, composable, and configurable workloads declaratively through Kubernetes Custom Resource Definitions (CRD).
Improve multicore scaling in Open vSwitch DPDK
A new feature in version 2.16 of Open vSwitch (OVS) helps developers scale the OVS-DPDK userspace datapath to use multiple cores. The Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) is a popular set of networking libraries and drivers that provide fast packet processing and I/O.
After reading this article, you will understand the new group assignment type for spreading the datapath workload across multiple cores, how this type differs from the default cycles assignment type, and how to use the new type in conjunction with the auto load balance feature in the poll mode driver (PMD) to improve OVS-DPDK scaling.
Hybrid work model: 3 ways to simplify yours
Last year’s expedited shift to remote work did not give business leaders much time to map out a thoughtful out-of-office setup for employees. But the challenges leaders have faced over the past year and a half have led to a better understanding of how to lead a hybrid workforce – and how to simplify the hybrid work model.
Remi Collet: PHP version 7.3.33, 7.4.26 and 8.0.13
RPMs of PHP version 8.0.13 are available in remi repository for Fedora 35 and remi-php80 repository for Fedora 33-34 and Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.4.26 are available in remi repository for Fedora 33-34 and remi-php74 repository Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.3.33 are available in remi-php73 repository for Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
vifm: A Terminal File Browser for Hardcore Vim Lovers
When it comes to navigating through the Linux directory structure in the command line, people often rely on the cd command. And nothing wrong with it because you’ll get the cd command on any Linux system you log in. However, if the system is maintained by you and you want to have a better view of the directories, a file manager does a lot better than the cd or tree command. Yes, you can get file managers in the terminal as well. They may not be as good as the GUI ones like Nautilus but still better than the plain old commands.
Collabora Brings Flicker-Free Multi GPU Boot and Rockchip H.264 Decoder to Linux 5.15
Linux kernel 5.15 arrived on Halloween with many great new features, such as a brand new NTFS file system implementation contributed by Parangon Software to finally provide Linux users with fully functional NTFS support, realtime preemption locking, in-kernel SMB3 server, as well as DAMON (Data Access MONitor). On top of all that, Linux 5.15 is an LTS (Long-Term Support) kernel branch, which will be supported for at least a couple of years. As usual, Collabora have made some important contributions themselves to the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series.
Jetson EX1 and SUB mini PCs put Xavier NX SoM into metal enclosures
Seeed Studio has just unveiled another Jetson Xavier NX mini PC with the Jetson EX1, plus some metal enclosures for the Jetson SUB mini PC announced last month with the official NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX developer kit, a 128GB SSD, and the Re_Computer case comprised of an aluminum frame and a plastic cover. The Jetson EX1 mini PC has a different design with a custom carrier board offering dual Gigabit Ethernet and support for four MIPI CSI cameras, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and an aluminum enclosure designed to help with cooling, albeit the computer is not completely fanless since a 5V fan is included in the design as well.
