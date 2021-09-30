In this tutorial, we will show you how to install cPanel on cPanel 8. For those of you who didn’t know, cPanel is a commercial enterprise-grade web hosting control panel. It is designed for hosting needs and used by most of the hosting companies for dedicated hosting, semi-dedicated hosting, shared hosting as well as cloud VPS hosting providers. This is one of the best control panels for every web hosting service. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of cPanel on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux distributions.