Most sysadmins are used to dealing with base, guest, or gold images to provision new virtual machines (VM) or cloud instances in their traditional virtualization or cloud environments. The appeal of using these images is their slim size, standardization, simplicity, and basic configurations, from which it is possible to perform pre- or post-provisioning customization. Much of the customization takes place post-provisioning.
Redis is an in-memory data structure store, used as a distributed, in-memory key–value database, cache and message broker, with optional durability. Redis supports different kinds of abstract data structures, such as strings, lists, maps, sets, sorted sets, HyperLogLogs, bitmaps, streams, and spatial indices.
Today I’d like to point out an amazing new tool: The Container Layer Analyzer, written by Dan Čermák. Dan also wrote a comprehensive blog post about it, which explains it much better than what I do here.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install cPanel on cPanel 8. For those of you who didn’t know, cPanel is a commercial enterprise-grade web hosting control panel. It is designed for hosting needs and used by most of the hosting companies for dedicated hosting, semi-dedicated hosting, shared hosting as well as cloud VPS hosting providers. This is one of the best control panels for every web hosting service.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of cPanel on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux distributions.
It is a boon to several communities, which helps them to expand their projects, reach out to more people, and maintain a community of fans and followers. It’s surprising considering that Discord was originally meant for gamers.
Discord is available for various platforms, including Linux. In this tutorial, I’ll walk you through the steps for installing Discord in Fedora.
GlassFish is an open-source application server used for deploying Java applications. It supports different Java-based technologies including, JPA, JavaServer Faces, JMS, RMI, as well as many other Java-based technologies. It provides a web-based as well as a command-line interface for managing Java applications and their components. GlassFish allows you to create portable and scalable applications that can be easily integrated with legacy technologies.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install the Glassfish server with Nginx as a reverse proxy on Debian 11.
Nethogs is a small, free, open-source utility used to monitor network traffic for Linux. Nethogs behaves differently from other traffic monitoring tools, as it groups the bandwidth per process, instead of breaking the traffic down per subnet or a protocol. It doesn’t rely on kernel modules to be loaded. Therefore, Linux administrators using Nethogs can easily identify which program is generating utilization spikes.
Nethogs relies on /proc, so most of the features are only available on Linux therefore, it doesn’t work well for other operating systems such as FreeBSD and Mac OS X. Nethogs tool will only display the connections on these systems without displaying the processes. Nethogs program is useful for monitoring real-time network traffic. Moreover, you can track a specific network interface or all network interfaces using this utility on your system.
This article will show how to install nethogs on CentOS 8 and we will also explain how to monitor or track network traffic using the nethogs tool.
Running any operating system on a virtual box takes experience. You have to figure out various issues like connectivity issues and performance issues but out of all of them, the graphical issues is an exercise in patience. Not having fullscreen, shared clipboard, and file sharing limit your efficiency but also destroys the whole experience.
VirtualBox Guest Additions is a beautiful piece of software that solves these issues in a single shot and ensures better display, performance, and overall functionality. Adding Virtualbox Guest Additions used to be very easy but there are a few errors and issues that are coming up with new versions of the operating systems. you have to ensure all the package dependencies are fulfilled.
In this article, You will learn how to install VirtualBox Guest Additions in the up-and-coming Rocky Linux.
XanMod is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel with Linux Mint 20. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware. XanMod is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels, having multiple branches to choose from the stable, edge, and development.
For users seeking to have their system kernel up to date and not wanting to manually install kernels or use the testing/unstable repositories, installing a third-party kernel may be for you.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the XanMod repository and install the latest Linux Kernel on your Linux Mint 20.xx operating system.
Here in this tutorial, we will install the OSTicket open source support ticketing system on Debian 11 Bullseye using Apache, PHP, and MySQL, or MariaDB.
osTicket offers free, open-source ticket management and customer care solutions for businesses of all sizes, especially small and medium-sized businesses. The software can be used to capture tickets and assign custom fields to each ticket, creating a list of data associated with each ticket that can be shared with customers in the knowledge base. You can create automatic reply templates for incoming email tickets, and rich text HTML lets you add your logo, images, and videos to tickets.
With the ticket filter tool provided by osTicket, you can define routing rules for tickets so that tickets are sent to the correct person or department. Tickets can also be reassigned if not received by the correct person, and notes on all actions are logged in the ticket thread. The ticketing software helps to further streamline operations by preventing agent collisions using the ticket lock tool. Other features include an autoresponder, customer portal, and dashboard reports.
Erlang is a functional, general-purpose, concurrent programming language and garbage-collected runtime environment built for concurrency, fault tolerance, and distributed application architectures. It is supported and maintained by Ericsson OTP product unit.
In this tutorial guide I will be taking through the installation of pgAdmin 4 version 6.2 on Ubuntu 21.10.
pgAdmin 4 is free and opensource management tool for Postgres. Its desktop runtime written in NWjs allows it to run standalone for individual users, or the web applications code may be directly deployed on a web server for use by the web browser.
pgAdmin 4 is a complete rewrite of pgAdmin, built using Python and Java
In this tutorial we are going to learn how to install Redis 6 on Ubuntu 20.04.
In this guide we will explore how to install the latest release of RabbitMQ On a FreeBSD Server or Workstation
RabbitMQ is an open source message broker software that implements the Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP). RabbitMQ works by receiving messages from publishers (applications that publish them) and routes them to consumers (applications that process them).
EasyOS Development
At the top of a ROX-Filer window, there is an icon of a house, mouseover shows "Change to home directory". Clicking that icon changes the window to the /root folder.
Folder /usr/lib/dri has drivers that provide hardware acceleration for libGL.
I was recently compiling a source package, forget what it was, might have been xfce, it required a dependency 'libxres". OK, it is a small library, might as well include it in the build, so now compiled in OpenEmbedded and added to the EasyOS package-list.
