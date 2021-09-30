15 Best GNOME Extensions for Ubuntu (2021 Edition) Well, how about here, with this list of the best GNOME Shell extensions for Ubuntu. This roundup makes an ideal starting point for anyone looking to experiment with GNOME extensions on their Ubuntu install, regardless of which version it is. Better yet, this roundup is fully up-to-date for 2021 and only includes GNOME extensions that are actively maintained and work with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (and up). Read on to discover some truly great add-ons!

Ruby, Plasma, GTK Update in Tumbleweed There were a total of four openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots released this week. Snapshot 20211117 gave KDE users the Plasma 5.23.3 update. The bug-fix release had changes for the systemsettings5 package, which had a fix for a touchscreen click. The plasma-desktop had a fix involving drag and drop that reset a position and overlap; the package also had a fix showing an inactive kwin console. The kwin package also made some fixes that prevented crashing of screencasting and provided a couple fixes for Wayland. The update of kplotting was the single KDE Frameworks 5.88.0 package updated in the snapshot; the rest came in the previous day’s snapshot. Xfce users also had an update in the snapshot with xfce4-whiskermenu-plugin 2.6.2, which provided a fix for the menu not toggling after pressing escape. The package also fixed shifting the background when showing the menu. Other packages to update in the snapshot were fribidi 1.0.11 and restorecond 3.3, which is a daemon that watches for file creation.