We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.10.1 is generally available as of November 18, 2021. Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.

Purism has released its latest version of its convergent operating system (OS), PureOS 10, code named Byzantium. PureOS is a freedom respecting, free software OS that is neither based on Android nor iOS. Endorsed by the Free Software Foundation it is now the default operating system installed on all Librem products, including the PureOS is the first truly convergent operating system, where the same OS is used for laptops, desktops, and mobile. The new version, PureOS 10, is now the default for Purism’s Librem laptops, phones, and mini-computers. “Making the same OS convergent across mobile, laptop, and desktop computers is a dream many big technology companies have, but so far none have achieved. It’s taken a lot of investment and work to make PureOS 10 an OS with true convergence, and now it’s a dream come true.” said Kyle Rankin, Chief Security Officer at Purism.

Games: Sanitarium, Proton Experimental, and More Seek the truth After more than 10 years of development, the ScummVM Team is pleased to announce support for the psychological-horror adventure game Sanitarium.

Proton Experimental update fixes up DEATHLOOP, Forza Horizon 5 and more | GamingOnLinux More fixes made their way into Proton Experimental yesterday, with Valve / CodeWeavers fixing up some issues in a few different games. What is Proton? It's a compatibility layer designed to run Windows games from Steam on Linux. See more about it in our full guide.

Deck-building RPG Xenotheria looks like it's worth keeping an eye on | GamingOnLinux Ganymede Games have announced Xenotheria, a story-driven deck-building RPG with turn-based combat with plans to support Linux at the full release. "Xenotheria takes place on Wolf Prime, a sprawling desert planet that’s home to the galaxy’s most important trading port. A seemingly ordinary day quickly turns chaotic after a mysterious, cataclysmic event. What follows can only be described as a shower of spaceships, satellites and orbital stations raining down havoc on the innocent souls of Wolf Prime. One of those souls is Squiggles, a hard-working spaceship construction yard worker with a heart of gold.

Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands expansion is out now | GamingOnLinux Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands is a brand new expansion for the popular mix of strategy and exploration from publisher Raw Fury and developers Stumpy Squid / Fury Studios. This expansion brings with it a new land to explore, inspired by Norse Viking culture with a whole new campaign to expand the world. In Norse Lands, players can look forward to unleashing abilities drawn upon from Norse gods, commanding mighty units, building Viking- inspired armaments, solving challenging puzzles, and facing a new enemy Greed.

Nobodies: After Death is a point & click where you clean up after assassins | GamingOnLinux Nobodies: After Death is another point & click game where you're part of the cleaning crew for a top-secret intelligence agency from developer Blyts. The second game of its kind from Blyts, following on from Nobodies: Murder Cleaner released in 2019 which was actually pretty good. "You are a 'cleaner' for a top-secret intelligence agency. Your mission is to hide all evidence of carefully planned murders, leaving no sign that you or the target were ever there.

Set off chain reactions in the explosive upcoming Bomb Club Deluxe | GamingOnLinux Bomb Club Deluxe is an upcoming casual comedy game about setting off many explosions across hundreds of levels from Antoine Latour and Lozange Lab (Swim Out / Rip Them Off). Looking over the details, it plays out like a puzzle game with you need to place the right type of bomb in the right location, to set off a chain reaction of all the other bombs going off to complete a level and it sure does look fun.