Android Leftovers
The Android 12 Quick Settings trick you've been missing | Computerworld
How to install Android 12 Beta on Samsung phones - 9to5Google
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G user manual confirms key specs and Android 11 onboard - GSMArena.com news
The Best Games on Sale for Android This Week - Donut County, Tempest, Deemo Reborn and More - Droid Gamers
AetherSX2: A promising PS2 emulator for Android - Android Authority
Xiaomi 12X leak reveals a Snapdragon 870-powered compact Android 'flagship' | Android Central
Microsoft Keeps Clobbering and Attacking Firefox and Mozilla
Emmanuele Bassi: Fair Weather Friends
Today I released libgweather-3.90.0, the first developers snapshot of GWeather 4... Also: Felix Häcker: #19 Updated Calculations
Videos: KDE, Pi Servers, and Emacs
Linux-on-NXP boards from Kontron and SolidRun gain Arm SystemReady compliance
Kontron and SolidRun have each announced several NXP-based embedded products that have achieved Arm SystemReady certification for interoperable Linux stacks and boot systems. Following Arm’s formal announcement of its Arm SystemReady initiative in Oct. 2020, support for the interoperability program has begun to accelerate. Yesterday, Kontron announced three embedded Linux products based on NXP processors that have received Arm SystemReady certification for standardized firmware and hardware running on Arm-based CPUs. The products include its pITX-iMX8M Pico-ITX SBC and sandwich-style BL i.MX8M Mini, as well as a new KBox A-203-LS networking box with an NXP LS1028A.
