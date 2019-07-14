Software: Annotator, Top Software, Firebird, and FWUPD
-
Ubuntu PPA for Annotator – Elementary OS Image Annotation Tool | UbuntuHandbook
Linux has quite a few image annotation tools. “Annotator” is the one designed for Elementary OS with specific features. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.10, Ubuntu 22.04 via PPA.
Without using GIMP image editor, I sometimes uses Shutter to annotate image quickly. As well, Ksnip has some useful tools (e.g., drop shadow, invert color and add border) that I use regularly.
Annotator is an app looks kinda like MacOS Preview. Like other tools, it allows to add text, rectangle, ellipse, sequence number, line, arrow, blur effect, crop and resize image. What makes it different is the “Magnifier” tool. It adds a circle on your image and enlarge the area inside. By right-clicking on the circle, it offers option to change magnification.
-
Ubuntu Blog: Top 10 apps to boost your productivity
Winter is rolling in (for those in the Northern Hemisphere at least). Long summer evenings are on hold for now. In these colder months, it can be difficult to get back into work and feel efficient. But whether you are feeling tired, unorganised, or demotivated, there may be an application here to help you refocus and re-energise. Here are a few that have given us the boost we needed to get back on track. There are note-taking apps, habit trackers, calendar organisers, jira editors, drawing tools and even a snap to remind you to take regular breaks. Let’s look back at some of the top productivity-related applications from this year.
-
Firebird 3.0.8 Docker image is released
Firebird 3.0.8 Docker image is released and the following tags can be used : 3.0, v3.0, v3.0.8 .
-
FWUPD 1.7.2 Released With Fixes, Faster & Smaller Daemon - Phoronix
FWUPD 1.7.2 is out as the latest release of this leading open-source solution for handling firmware updates under Linux for devices from motherboard UEFI to peripheral firmware.
FWUPD 1.7.2 adds support for handling exported MTD block devices, tweaking the compiler flags to reduce the install size by around 300 Kb, speeding up the FWUPD daemon startup by ~40% by postponing some work, and a variety of fixes. The fixes range from a possible DFU crash to DLI download troubles and other device-specific corrections.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 523 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Microsoft Keeps Clobbering and Attacking Firefox and Mozilla
Emmanuele Bassi: Fair Weather Friends
Today I released libgweather-3.90.0, the first developers snapshot of GWeather 4... Also: Felix Häcker: #19 Updated Calculations
Videos: KDE, Pi Servers, and Emacs
Linux-on-NXP boards from Kontron and SolidRun gain Arm SystemReady compliance
Kontron and SolidRun have each announced several NXP-based embedded products that have achieved Arm SystemReady certification for interoperable Linux stacks and boot systems. Following Arm’s formal announcement of its Arm SystemReady initiative in Oct. 2020, support for the interoperability program has begun to accelerate. Yesterday, Kontron announced three embedded Linux products based on NXP processors that have received Arm SystemReady certification for standardized firmware and hardware running on Arm-based CPUs. The products include its pITX-iMX8M Pico-ITX SBC and sandwich-style BL i.MX8M Mini, as well as a new KBox A-203-LS networking box with an NXP LS1028A.
Recent comments
55 min 19 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 32 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
1 day 40 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago