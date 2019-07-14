Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast, A Look at Lubuntu 21.10, and The Linux Gamer (TLG) on Apple
Hackaday Podcast 145: Remoticon is On, Movie FX, Cold Plasma, and The Purest Silicon
With literally just hours to go before the 2021 Hackaday Remoticon kicks off, editors Tom Nardi and Elliot Williams still managed to find time to talk about some of the must-see stories from the last week. There’s fairly heavyweight topics on the docket this time around, from alternate methods of multiplying large numbers to the incredible engineering that goes into producing high purity silicon. But we’ll also talk about the movie making magic of Stan Winston and some Pokemon-themed environmental sensors, so it should all balance out nicely. So long as the Russian’s haven’t kicked off the Kessler effect by the time you tune in, we should be good.
How to install Lubuntu 21.10 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Lubuntu 21.10.
How Apple's self-service repair program reveals that they've lost their way. - Invidious
Apple revealed their Self Service Repair program allowing their i̶n̶m̶a̶t̶e̶s̶ users to purchase replacement parts for their iPhones and (eventually) their M1-based Macs. I hope they prove me wrong on this, but I find this to be a cynical step on their part. But what I really want to talk about is the design of the artwork on their announcement post. It follows the "Big Tech" art style called "Corporate Memphis" (also referred to as "globohomo," among other terms). Apple's now chasing design trends rather than progressing them. If I didn't know any better I would think this was just another phone manufacturer's website.
