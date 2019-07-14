Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Red Hat
Red Hat
  • Putting security into DevOps is tougher than it looks [Ed: Red Hat fluff. The Register is dead. "PAID FEATURE" it discloses at the top... so they've quit journalism and are just posting junk for deep-pocketed companies/people who pay them to do it; The Register has been increasingly compromised this past year.]

    If software development has absorbed a single lesson in the last two decades it’s that there’s an urgent need to integrate security at an early stage rather than leaving flaws to rot dangerously inside compiled code. Optimistically, dubbed shift left, the trick has been working out what this means in an era undergoing an historic transformation of development models.

    In monolithic, linear development, implementing shift left was about adding a security checking stage earlier in the coding lifecycle. This was never easy and, the complaint went, slowed everything down, but the pileup of vulnerability disasters told the industry something had to change. One case study was Microsoft’s then novel Security Development Lifecycle (SDL) of the early 2000s.

    Today, however, coding is increasingly defined by cloud native applications, agile development, and infrastructure as code (IaC), coordinated using continuous deployment platforms such as Kubernetes. In this world of high-velocity DevOps, the idea of early intervention is stretched to breaking point. Code is created, tested, and deployed at incredible speed.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-46

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!

    Fedora Linux 33 will reach end of life on Tuesday 30 November. The F35 retrospective survey is open through 4 December.

    I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

  • Near Zero Downtime maintenance with RHEL for SAP Solutions [Ed: IBM Red Hat -- like SUSE -- is shilling SAP's proprietary software again, as if for GNU/Linux to win this is what's required]
Microsoft Keeps Clobbering and Attacking Firefox and Mozilla

  • Thousands of Firefox users accidentally commit login cookies on GitHub [Ed: Microsoft just doesn't care about security and the media is paid to blame the victims for Microsoft's own problems]

    Thousands of Firefox cookie databases containing sensitive data are available on request from GitHub repositories, data potentially usable for hijacking authenticated sessions. These cookies.sqlite databases normally reside in the Firefox profiles folder. They're used to store cookies between browsing sessions. And they're findable by searching GitHub with specific query parameters, what's known as a search "dork." Aidan Marlin, a security engineer at London-based rail travel service Trainline, alerted The Register to the public availability of these files after reporting his findings through HackerOne and being told by a GitHub representative that "credentials exposed by our users are not in scope for our Bug Bounty program." [...] "I'm frustrated that GitHub isn't taking its users' security and privacy seriously," Marlin told The Register in an email. "The least it could do is prevent results coming up for this GitHub dork. If the individuals who uploaded these cookie databases were made aware of what they'd done, they'd s*** their pants."

  • Mozilla Performance Blog: Upgrading Page Load Tests to Use Mitmproxy 7

    mitmproxy is a third-party tool that we use to record and play back page loads in Firefox to detect performance regressions. The page load is “recorded” to a file: the page is loaded while mitmproxy is running, and the proxy logs all requests and responses made and saves them to a file. The page load can then be played back from this file; each response and request (referred to as a “flow”) made during the recording is played back without accessing the live site. Recorded page load tests are valuable for detecting performance regressions in Firefox because they are not dependent on changes to the site we are testing. If we tested using only live sites, it would be much more difficult to tell if a regression was caused by changes in Firefox or changes in the site being tested. So, as we run these tests over time, we have a history of how Firefox performs when replaying the same recording again and again, helping us to detect performance regressions that may be caused by recent changes to our code base.

  • When you use Bing to search for Chrome or Firefox, this is what happens instead.

    Microsoft can’t just put on their big boy pants and admit that people don’t like Edge and don’t want to use Edge. This reeks of desperation. But then, we didn’t suspect it would end with the paid shitposting about Edge on GNU/Linux or with the million ways you can accidentally launch Edge in Windows Vista SP11. Did we?

Emmanuele Bassi: Fair Weather Friends

Today I released libgweather-3.90.0, the first developers snapshot of GWeather 4... Read more Also: Felix Häcker: #19 Updated Calculations

Videos: KDE, Pi Servers, and Emacs

Linux-on-NXP boards from Kontron and SolidRun gain Arm SystemReady compliance

Kontron and SolidRun have each announced several NXP-based embedded products that have achieved Arm SystemReady certification for interoperable Linux stacks and boot systems. Following Arm’s formal announcement of its Arm SystemReady initiative in Oct. 2020, support for the interoperability program has begun to accelerate. Yesterday, Kontron announced three embedded Linux products based on NXP processors that have received Arm SystemReady certification for standardized firmware and hardware running on Arm-based CPUs. The products include its pITX-iMX8M Pico-ITX SBC and sandwich-style BL i.MX8M Mini, as well as a new KBox A-203-LS networking box with an NXP LS1028A. Read more

