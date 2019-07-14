Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 19th of November 2021 10:00:24 PM
HowTos
  • How To Install Apache with Let’s Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache with Let’s Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Let’s Encrypt is a certificate authority that provides free SSL certificates for websites. All SSL certificates provided by Let’s Encrypt can be used for production/commercial purposes without any costs or fees. This guide will tell you about installing the Apache web server, installing the Certbot, generating an SSL certificate with Certbot, and creating additional SSL configuration to get the A+ from the SSL test SSL Labs.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache with free SSL on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to install and use the HTTP prompt in Linux

    In this article, we are going to discuss the installation process and use cases of HTTP Prompt. HTTP Prompt is an interactive command-line HTTP client which is used for testing and debugging purposes and built on HTTPie and HTTP Toolkit. It has a special feature of auto-complete, interactive, and syntax highlighting. It has other features as well such as auto cookies, Unix-like pipelines, OpenApi/Swagger Integration, and HTTpie compatibility.

  • How to run RethinkDB with Docker and Docker-Compose

    In this guide we are going to explore how to run RethinkDB locally with docker and docker compose. This can be helpful if you want to run RethinkDB locally without installing it in your machine or if you want to run multiple versions of RethinkDB seamlessly.

  • How to play Super Nintendo games on Linux with Higan

    Higan is a multi-system emulator. Previously, Higan was known as Bsnes, a super Nintendo emulator. However, Higan still supports Super Nintendo roms, and in this guide, we’ll show you how to play them with this app.

    Note: AddictiveTips in no way endorses using Higan to play Super Nintendo ROMS that have been illegally downloaded. Please only play games you’ve backed up from your collection.

  • How to Install VirtualBox on Linux and Create Your First Virtual Machine

    Setting up a virtual machine can be a great way to test software or alternative operating systems on your computer without altering or putting your current system at risk.

    Follow along to install VirtualBox on Linux and create your very first virtual machine.

Microsoft Keeps Clobbering and Attacking Firefox and Mozilla

  • Thousands of Firefox users accidentally commit login cookies on GitHub [Ed: Microsoft just doesn't care about security and the media is paid to blame the victims for Microsoft's own problems]

    Thousands of Firefox cookie databases containing sensitive data are available on request from GitHub repositories, data potentially usable for hijacking authenticated sessions. These cookies.sqlite databases normally reside in the Firefox profiles folder. They're used to store cookies between browsing sessions. And they're findable by searching GitHub with specific query parameters, what's known as a search "dork." Aidan Marlin, a security engineer at London-based rail travel service Trainline, alerted The Register to the public availability of these files after reporting his findings through HackerOne and being told by a GitHub representative that "credentials exposed by our users are not in scope for our Bug Bounty program." [...] "I'm frustrated that GitHub isn't taking its users' security and privacy seriously," Marlin told The Register in an email. "The least it could do is prevent results coming up for this GitHub dork. If the individuals who uploaded these cookie databases were made aware of what they'd done, they'd s*** their pants."

  • Mozilla Performance Blog: Upgrading Page Load Tests to Use Mitmproxy 7

    mitmproxy is a third-party tool that we use to record and play back page loads in Firefox to detect performance regressions. The page load is “recorded” to a file: the page is loaded while mitmproxy is running, and the proxy logs all requests and responses made and saves them to a file. The page load can then be played back from this file; each response and request (referred to as a “flow”) made during the recording is played back without accessing the live site. Recorded page load tests are valuable for detecting performance regressions in Firefox because they are not dependent on changes to the site we are testing. If we tested using only live sites, it would be much more difficult to tell if a regression was caused by changes in Firefox or changes in the site being tested. So, as we run these tests over time, we have a history of how Firefox performs when replaying the same recording again and again, helping us to detect performance regressions that may be caused by recent changes to our code base.

  • When you use Bing to search for Chrome or Firefox, this is what happens instead.

    Microsoft can’t just put on their big boy pants and admit that people don’t like Edge and don’t want to use Edge. This reeks of desperation. But then, we didn’t suspect it would end with the paid shitposting about Edge on GNU/Linux or with the million ways you can accidentally launch Edge in Windows Vista SP11. Did we?

Emmanuele Bassi: Fair Weather Friends

Today I released libgweather-3.90.0, the first developers snapshot of GWeather 4... Read more Also: Felix Häcker: #19 Updated Calculations

Videos: KDE, Pi Servers, and Emacs

Linux-on-NXP boards from Kontron and SolidRun gain Arm SystemReady compliance

Kontron and SolidRun have each announced several NXP-based embedded products that have achieved Arm SystemReady certification for interoperable Linux stacks and boot systems. Following Arm’s formal announcement of its Arm SystemReady initiative in Oct. 2020, support for the interoperability program has begun to accelerate. Yesterday, Kontron announced three embedded Linux products based on NXP processors that have received Arm SystemReady certification for standardized firmware and hardware running on Arm-based CPUs. The products include its pITX-iMX8M Pico-ITX SBC and sandwich-style BL i.MX8M Mini, as well as a new KBox A-203-LS networking box with an NXP LS1028A. Read more

