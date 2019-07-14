today's howtos
How To Install Apache with Let’s Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache with Let’s Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Let’s Encrypt is a certificate authority that provides free SSL certificates for websites. All SSL certificates provided by Let’s Encrypt can be used for production/commercial purposes without any costs or fees. This guide will tell you about installing the Apache web server, installing the Certbot, generating an SSL certificate with Certbot, and creating additional SSL configuration to get the A+ from the SSL test SSL Labs.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache with free SSL on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to install and use the HTTP prompt in Linux
In this article, we are going to discuss the installation process and use cases of HTTP Prompt. HTTP Prompt is an interactive command-line HTTP client which is used for testing and debugging purposes and built on HTTPie and HTTP Toolkit. It has a special feature of auto-complete, interactive, and syntax highlighting. It has other features as well such as auto cookies, Unix-like pipelines, OpenApi/Swagger Integration, and HTTpie compatibility.
How to run RethinkDB with Docker and Docker-Compose
In this guide we are going to explore how to run RethinkDB locally with docker and docker compose. This can be helpful if you want to run RethinkDB locally without installing it in your machine or if you want to run multiple versions of RethinkDB seamlessly.
How to play Super Nintendo games on Linux with Higan
Higan is a multi-system emulator. Previously, Higan was known as Bsnes, a super Nintendo emulator. However, Higan still supports Super Nintendo roms, and in this guide, we’ll show you how to play them with this app.
Note: AddictiveTips in no way endorses using Higan to play Super Nintendo ROMS that have been illegally downloaded. Please only play games you’ve backed up from your collection.
How to Install VirtualBox on Linux and Create Your First Virtual Machine
Setting up a virtual machine can be a great way to test software or alternative operating systems on your computer without altering or putting your current system at risk.
Follow along to install VirtualBox on Linux and create your very first virtual machine.
