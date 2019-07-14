Debian: Raven Reader in Sparky, Neil Williams on Git Wortrees, and New Debian Developers/Debian Maintainers
Raven Reader
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Raven Reader
Neil Williams: git worktrees
You could go to the trouble of making a new directory and re-cloning the same tree. However, a local commit in one tree is then not accessible to the other tree.
You could commit everything every time, but with a dirty tree, that involves sorting out the .gitignore rules as well. That could well be pointless with an experimental change.
Git worktrees allow multiple filesystems from a single git tree. Commits on any branch are visible from other branches, even when the commit was on a different worktree. This makes things like cherry-picking easy, without needing to push pointless changes or branches.
Branches on a worktree can be rebased as normal, with the benefit that commit hashes from other local changes are available for reference and cherry-picks.
I'm sure git worktrees are not new. However, I've only started using them recently and others have asked about how the worktree operates.
Bits from Debian: New Debian Developers and Maintainers (September and October 2021) [Ed: GNU/Linux is now used more than ever before, much of it in use is Debian-based distros, yet Debian got only one new developer (DD) per month lately]
The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:
Bastian Germann (bage)
Gürkan Myczko (tar)
The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two months:
Clay Stan
Daniel Milde
David da Silva Polverari
Sunday Cletus Nkwuda
Ma Aiguo
Sakirnth Nagarasa
Congratulations!
