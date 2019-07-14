Videos: KDE, Pi Servers, and Emacs
-
KDE Floating Panels: ALMOST THERE! - Kockatoo Tube
-
Pi Server Upgrade | Self-Hosted 58
This week we unlock the Pitential of the Compute Module 4 and turn it into a dual gigabit router and Jellyfin server.
How far can we push it?
Plus, Alex shares his thoughts on the state of mobile operating systems and the challenges they are imposing on DIYers.
-
Emacs Is A Gaming Platform for Windows, Mac and Linux - Invidious
Emacs is much more than a text editor. It is its own complete environment
-
More in Tux Machines
Microsoft Keeps Clobbering and Attacking Firefox and Mozilla
Emmanuele Bassi: Fair Weather Friends
Today I released libgweather-3.90.0, the first developers snapshot of GWeather 4... Also: Felix Häcker: #19 Updated Calculations
Linux-on-NXP boards from Kontron and SolidRun gain Arm SystemReady compliance
Kontron and SolidRun have each announced several NXP-based embedded products that have achieved Arm SystemReady certification for interoperable Linux stacks and boot systems. Following Arm’s formal announcement of its Arm SystemReady initiative in Oct. 2020, support for the interoperability program has begun to accelerate. Yesterday, Kontron announced three embedded Linux products based on NXP processors that have received Arm SystemReady certification for standardized firmware and hardware running on Arm-based CPUs. The products include its pITX-iMX8M Pico-ITX SBC and sandwich-style BL i.MX8M Mini, as well as a new KBox A-203-LS networking box with an NXP LS1028A.
