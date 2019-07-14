Microsoft Keeps Clobbering and Attacking Firefox and Mozilla Thousands of Firefox users accidentally commit login cookies on GitHub [Ed: Microsoft just doesn't care about security and the media is paid to blame the victims for Microsoft's own problems] Thousands of Firefox cookie databases containing sensitive data are available on request from GitHub repositories, data potentially usable for hijacking authenticated sessions. These cookies.sqlite databases normally reside in the Firefox profiles folder. They're used to store cookies between browsing sessions. And they're findable by searching GitHub with specific query parameters, what's known as a search "dork." Aidan Marlin, a security engineer at London-based rail travel service Trainline, alerted The Register to the public availability of these files after reporting his findings through HackerOne and being told by a GitHub representative that "credentials exposed by our users are not in scope for our Bug Bounty program." [...] "I'm frustrated that GitHub isn't taking its users' security and privacy seriously," Marlin told The Register in an email. "The least it could do is prevent results coming up for this GitHub dork. If the individuals who uploaded these cookie databases were made aware of what they'd done, they'd s*** their pants."

Mozilla Performance Blog: Upgrading Page Load Tests to Use Mitmproxy 7 mitmproxy is a third-party tool that we use to record and play back page loads in Firefox to detect performance regressions. The page load is “recorded” to a file: the page is loaded while mitmproxy is running, and the proxy logs all requests and responses made and saves them to a file. The page load can then be played back from this file; each response and request (referred to as a “flow”) made during the recording is played back without accessing the live site. Recorded page load tests are valuable for detecting performance regressions in Firefox because they are not dependent on changes to the site we are testing. If we tested using only live sites, it would be much more difficult to tell if a regression was caused by changes in Firefox or changes in the site being tested. So, as we run these tests over time, we have a history of how Firefox performs when replaying the same recording again and again, helping us to detect performance regressions that may be caused by recent changes to our code base.

When you use Bing to search for Chrome or Firefox, this is what happens instead. Microsoft can’t just put on their big boy pants and admit that people don’t like Edge and don’t want to use Edge. This reeks of desperation. But then, we didn’t suspect it would end with the paid shitposting about Edge on GNU/Linux or with the million ways you can accidentally launch Edge in Windows Vista SP11. Did we?

