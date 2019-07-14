Programming Leftovers
OpenCL 3.0.10 Brings A Handful Of New Extensions - Phoronix
OpenCL 3.0.10 has been tagged as the newest revision to the OpenCL 3.0 API.
One month since OpenCL 3.0.9, v3.0.10 is now available with several new extensions added along with some cosmetic documentation updates.
Rebecca Rumbul named new CEO of The Rust Foundation • The Register
The Rust Foundation – the US non-profit behind the programming language since Mozilla let the team go – has picked a new CEO: Rebecca Rumbul, formerly director of research and engagement at digital democracy charity mySociety, and before that the Privacy Collective.
Dr Rumbul's appointment at the relatively new foundation reflects the growing importance of the Rust language – which can be seen from the foundation's list of members. Facebook is using it, as is Google, Microsoft, various Linux kernel developers, and Linux lappy vendor System76. There are even a couple of Rust-based OSes, Redox and Theseus.
Perl Weekly Challenge 139: JortSort and Long Primes
Mike Hommey: Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.8
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
Evgeni Golov: A String is not a String, and that's Groovy!
Halloween is over, but I still have some nightmares to share with you, so sit down, take some hot chocolate and enjoy
When working with Jenkins, there is almost no way to avoid writing Groovy. Well, unless you only do old style jobs with shell scripts, but y'all know what I think about shell scripts…
Anyways, Eric have been rewriting the jobs responsible for building Debian packages for Foreman to pipelines (and thus Groovy).
Looking for Qt Champions - 2021!
Who do you think should be a Qt Champion? Nominate the champions you know right now!
