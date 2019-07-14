today's leftovers What is Clear Linux? — Most Powerful Operating System in 2022 The most powerful Operating and Best Kept Secret of 2021. There is a new kid on the block, Clear Linux by Intel.

This Portal fan brought Wheatley to life as his own personal assistant [ed: This is a listening device of (or for) Amazon] The video game Portal 2 is widely regarded as a classic that introduced players to several memorable characters, including one of the main protagonists-turned-antagonists, Wheatley. This anthropomorphized personal assistance robot was able to move, speak, and listen/respond to speech from a user, which is exactly what Steve Turner was trying to recreate when he built his own version of Wheatley. His animatronic device starts by waking up, and from there it selects a folder of audio files to play at random. Additionally, its AI-powered interactivity is provided by an Amazon Echo Dot via Alexa and the Arduino Cloud.

Digital world seen moving into 'authoritarian space' | Reuters From blocking websites to forcing companies to share user data, governments – including democracies – are increasingly resorting to "authoritarian" methods to control the internet, tech experts warned on Thursday. Governments like China and Russia are blocking social media content, requiring firms to submit to data surveillance, and silencing journalists and activists online, panelists told the Thomson Reuters Foundation's annual Trust Conference. "The digital world is increasingly moving into an authoritarian space," said Alina Polyakova, head of the Center for European Policy Analysis, a U.S.-based think-tank.

Web trust dies in darkness: Hidden Certificate Authorities undermine public crypto infrastructure Security researchers have checked the web's public key infrastructure and have measured a long-known but little-analyzed security threat: hidden root Certificate Authorities. Certificate Authorities, or CAs, vouch for the digital certificates we use to establish trust online. You can be reasonably confident that your bank website is actually your bank website when it presents your browser with an end-user or leaf certificate that's linked through a chain of trust to an intermediate certificate and ultimately the X.509 root certificate of a trusted CA. Each browser relies on a trust store consisting of a hundred or so root certificates that belong to a smaller set of organizations. Mozilla's CA Certificate List for example currently has 151 certs representing 53 organizations. Some of the more well-known CAs in the US include IdenTrust, DigiCert, Sectigo, and Let's Encrypt.

From Myanmar to Sudan, autocratic regimes have weaponised internet shutdowns. Time to fight back. Internet censorship is nearly as old as the internet itself. While much of the theorizing about the early internet viewed it as a free and open space for the exchange of new ideas, a number of governments had different ideas about its potential. While China is well-known for its sophisticated internet censorship apparatus, several governments across the Middle East and North Africa — including Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, and Syria—were early adopters of certain censorship tactics such as keyword filtering and DNS tampering. Similar to China, these countries targeted a range of content, including sites that offered information about human rights violations, sex, and certain religions, as well as those that encouraged political opposition. But in recent years, governments have taken the more decidedly extreme tactic of cutting off internet access entirely, depriving their citizens of a lifeline to the world...and each other, a tactic that Human Rights Watch has rightly called "collective punishment."

Microsoft Keeps Clobbering and Attacking Firefox and Mozilla Thousands of Firefox users accidentally commit login cookies on GitHub [Ed: Microsoft just doesn't care about security and the media is paid to blame the victims for Microsoft's own problems] Thousands of Firefox cookie databases containing sensitive data are available on request from GitHub repositories, data potentially usable for hijacking authenticated sessions. These cookies.sqlite databases normally reside in the Firefox profiles folder. They're used to store cookies between browsing sessions. And they're findable by searching GitHub with specific query parameters, what's known as a search "dork." Aidan Marlin, a security engineer at London-based rail travel service Trainline, alerted The Register to the public availability of these files after reporting his findings through HackerOne and being told by a GitHub representative that "credentials exposed by our users are not in scope for our Bug Bounty program." [...] "I'm frustrated that GitHub isn't taking its users' security and privacy seriously," Marlin told The Register in an email. "The least it could do is prevent results coming up for this GitHub dork. If the individuals who uploaded these cookie databases were made aware of what they'd done, they'd s*** their pants."

Mozilla Performance Blog: Upgrading Page Load Tests to Use Mitmproxy 7 mitmproxy is a third-party tool that we use to record and play back page loads in Firefox to detect performance regressions. The page load is “recorded” to a file: the page is loaded while mitmproxy is running, and the proxy logs all requests and responses made and saves them to a file. The page load can then be played back from this file; each response and request (referred to as a “flow”) made during the recording is played back without accessing the live site. Recorded page load tests are valuable for detecting performance regressions in Firefox because they are not dependent on changes to the site we are testing. If we tested using only live sites, it would be much more difficult to tell if a regression was caused by changes in Firefox or changes in the site being tested. So, as we run these tests over time, we have a history of how Firefox performs when replaying the same recording again and again, helping us to detect performance regressions that may be caused by recent changes to our code base.

When you use Bing to search for Chrome or Firefox, this is what happens instead. Microsoft can’t just put on their big boy pants and admit that people don’t like Edge and don’t want to use Edge. This reeks of desperation. But then, we didn’t suspect it would end with the paid shitposting about Edge on GNU/Linux or with the million ways you can accidentally launch Edge in Windows Vista SP11. Did we?