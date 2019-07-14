Halloween is over, but I still have some nightmares to share with you, so sit down, take some hot chocolate and enjoy :) When working with Jenkins, there is almost no way to avoid writing Groovy. Well, unless you only do old style jobs with shell scripts, but y'all know what I think about shell scripts… Anyways, Eric have been rewriting the jobs responsible for building Debian packages for Foreman to pipelines (and thus Groovy).

The Rust Foundation – the US non-profit behind the programming language since Mozilla let the team go – has picked a new CEO: Rebecca Rumbul, formerly director of research and engagement at digital democracy charity mySociety, and before that the Privacy Collective. Dr Rumbul's appointment at the relatively new foundation reflects the growing importance of the Rust language – which can be seen from the foundation's list of members. Facebook is using it, as is Google, Microsoft, various Linux kernel developers, and Linux lappy vendor System76. There are even a couple of Rust-based OSes, Redox and Theseus.

OpenCL 3.0.10 has been tagged as the newest revision to the OpenCL 3.0 API. One month since OpenCL 3.0.9, v3.0.10 is now available with several new extensions added along with some cosmetic documentation updates.

today's leftovers What is Clear Linux? — Most Powerful Operating System in 2022 The most powerful Operating and Best Kept Secret of 2021. There is a new kid on the block, Clear Linux by Intel.

This Portal fan brought Wheatley to life as his own personal assistant [ed: This is a listening device of (or for) Amazon] The video game Portal 2 is widely regarded as a classic that introduced players to several memorable characters, including one of the main protagonists-turned-antagonists, Wheatley. This anthropomorphized personal assistance robot was able to move, speak, and listen/respond to speech from a user, which is exactly what Steve Turner was trying to recreate when he built his own version of Wheatley. His animatronic device starts by waking up, and from there it selects a folder of audio files to play at random. Additionally, its AI-powered interactivity is provided by an Amazon Echo Dot via Alexa and the Arduino Cloud.

Dynatrace : Managed release notes version 1.230

Digital world seen moving into 'authoritarian space' | Reuters From blocking websites to forcing companies to share user data, governments – including democracies – are increasingly resorting to "authoritarian" methods to control the internet, tech experts warned on Thursday. Governments like China and Russia are blocking social media content, requiring firms to submit to data surveillance, and silencing journalists and activists online, panelists told the Thomson Reuters Foundation's annual Trust Conference. "The digital world is increasingly moving into an authoritarian space," said Alina Polyakova, head of the Center for European Policy Analysis, a U.S.-based think-tank.

Web trust dies in darkness: Hidden Certificate Authorities undermine public crypto infrastructure Security researchers have checked the web's public key infrastructure and have measured a long-known but little-analyzed security threat: hidden root Certificate Authorities. Certificate Authorities, or CAs, vouch for the digital certificates we use to establish trust online. You can be reasonably confident that your bank website is actually your bank website when it presents your browser with an end-user or leaf certificate that's linked through a chain of trust to an intermediate certificate and ultimately the X.509 root certificate of a trusted CA. Each browser relies on a trust store consisting of a hundred or so root certificates that belong to a smaller set of organizations. Mozilla's CA Certificate List for example currently has 151 certs representing 53 organizations. Some of the more well-known CAs in the US include IdenTrust, DigiCert, Sectigo, and Let's Encrypt.

From Myanmar to Sudan, autocratic regimes have weaponised internet shutdowns. Time to fight back. Internet censorship is nearly as old as the internet itself. While much of the theorizing about the early internet viewed it as a free and open space for the exchange of new ideas, a number of governments had different ideas about its potential. While China is well-known for its sophisticated internet censorship apparatus, several governments across the Middle East and North Africa — including Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, and Syria—were early adopters of certain censorship tactics such as keyword filtering and DNS tampering. Similar to China, these countries targeted a range of content, including sites that offered information about human rights violations, sex, and certain religions, as well as those that encouraged political opposition. But in recent years, governments have taken the more decidedly extreme tactic of cutting off internet access entirely, depriving their citizens of a lifeline to the world...and each other, a tactic that Human Rights Watch has rightly called "collective punishment."