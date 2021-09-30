Good news for Linux users! The new Steam Client update adds support for VA-API hardware encoding on Linux. Users who don’t want this feature will be able to disabled it by turning off AMD and Intel hardware encoding in the Remote Play advanced host settings. Moreover, Valve added support for DMABUF PipeWire capture on Linux, which can be enabled by launching Steam with the -pipewire-dmabuf argument, and it requires the 32-bit version of the libgbm.so.1 library.

This week the new KWin Overview effect gained the ability to shows results from KRunner when you search! This brings it fairly close to feature parity with GNOME’s central Activities Overview feature! Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they’re doing.

today's howtos How to Create Nginx Virtual Host (Server Block) Nginx is designed to handle multiple domains on a single server and IP address. In other words, If you have a single server that is used as web server and it has allocated one IP address only, then in order to have more than one website or domain running on the server, you use Nginx virtual hosts. Before you begin this tutorial, you’ll need to install Nginx. To learn how, read How to Install and Configure Nginx Web Server.

How to create long screen recordings using OBS Studio There are plenty of tools for screen recording. Some are even now included in your favorite operating system: QuickTime Player for macOS and the Xbox Game Bar in Windows 10, for example. Yet the Xbox Game Bar allows only up to four hours of recording. QuickTime Player allows more (the limit is in theory the space available on the storage device) but it is sometimes tricky to make it work nicely, depending on the configuration, especially for the audio part.

TaskBoard Kanban-inspired app installation on Debian 11 Bullseye TaskBoard is a very Kanban-inspired app for keeping track of things and scheduling applications, which helps people to keep track of their daily important tasks. TaskBoard is free, open-source, PHP-based, and a self-hosted application available for all the Debian 11 users. It comes with a simple but intuitive UI, which helps the user to manage all their tasks and schedule from one place. TaskBoard is massively being used by many teams & organizations around the world to represent work and path of completion. So, yes you can use it as a lightweight project management tool as well.

6 use cases for Docker containers -- and when to pass From app testing to reducing infrastructure costs and beyond, Docker has many great use cases. But developers should remember that, like any technology, Docker has limitations.

How to Run Your Own Secure, Portable PC From a USB Stick We all have once thought in our life to be able to carry our whole computer system in a pocket wherever we go. But what if we tell you that it is very much possible for you to carry around your system just on a USB drive? Unbelievable, isn’t it? It’s very much possible. You can easily plug the USB in either Windows or Apple computer and once you are finished with the work you can detach it. USB will carry all the data of your computer and all it will be e borrowing from the system it is plugged into to is the hardware and the software to use the information stored in it. Such one enabler is TAILS, this pre-configured program, helps you set up your complete computer on a USB without much hustle and all you need is a USB drive for it.

How to Install osTicket on Debian 11 Bullseye Here in this tutorial, we will install the OSTicket open source support ticketing system on Debian 11 Bullseye using Apache, PHP, and MySQL, or MariaDB. osTicket offers free, open-source ticket management and customer care solutions for businesses of all sizes, especially small and medium-sized businesses. The software can be used to capture tickets and assign custom fields to each ticket, creating a list of data associated with each ticket that can be shared with customers in the knowledge base. You can create automatic reply templates for incoming email tickets, and rich text HTML lets you add your logo, images, and videos to tickets. With the ticket filter tool provided by osTicket, you can define routing rules for tickets so that tickets are sent to the correct person or department. Tickets can also be reassigned if not received by the correct person, and notes on all actions are logged in the ticket thread. The ticketing software helps to further streamline operations by preventing agent collisions using the ticket lock tool. Other features include an autoresponder, customer portal, and dashboard reports.

Creating a Horizon Linux Client, Part 2: Installing the Horizon Client In the first article in this series, I discussed how, due to lack of the availability of new systems, many companies and educational institutions have chosen to repurpose existing systems as Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) clients by installing Linux and a VDI native client on it. In that article, I installed Ubuntu 20.04 on a virtual machine (VM) -- first for testing and then on two old, under-powered systems. All three of these systems ran without any issues.