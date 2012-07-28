Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More Working with multiple WiFi interfaces on a Raspberry Pi Sometimes I like to connect to multiple WiFi networks on my Pi for... reasons. Other times I like being able to use a better wireless interface than the built-in WiFi module on the Pi 4 or CM4, but don't want to add dtoverlay=disable-wifi in my /boot/config.txt and reboot. Since Pi OS uses wpa_supplicant, it's actually easy to do this.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Cluster Stacks Four Boards The project relies on a Cluster HAT and Raspberry Pi 4 with 3GB of RAM. If that caught your attention, it should—the Pi 4 doesn’t come with a 3GB edition. This is a custom mod from Kuleshov who apparently removed the original 8GB RAM module from the Pi 4 and soldered it to a CM4.

Best Raspberry Pi for 2021: Which board should you buy? - TechRepublic Inspired by the 1980s 8-bit computers that turned a generation of Britons into developers, the Raspberry Pi Foundation was set up to deliver a low-cost computer that could do the same for today's schoolkids. Their first device, the Raspberry Pi Model B, was launched in 2012, with 256MB of memory and a 26-pin GPIO expansion port. Over the next decade the original ARM-based device has grown into a family of devices, including a full-blown computer, a microcontroller CPU, and a series of modules that can be used to build more complex devices.

Run UNIX On Microcontrollers With PDP-11 Emulator | Hackaday C and C++ are powerful tools, but not everyone has the patience (or enough semicolons) to use them all the time. For a lot of us, the preference is for something a little higher level than C. While Python is arguably more straightforward, sometimes the best choice is to work within a full-fledged operating system, even if it’s on a microcontroller. For that [Chloe Lunn] decided to port Unix to several popular microcontrollers.