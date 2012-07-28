today's howtos
What data about your NVMe drives Linux puts in sysfs
Linux has a habit of exposing information about various devices in sysfs (normally visible on /sys). NVMe drives are one such device, especially because NVMe drives are PCIe devices. Recently I found myself wondering what information is exposed here. The answer turns out to be less than I expected.
Why we have a split-horizon DNS setup
In our network layout, we have a lot of internal machines that are on subnets with private IP addresses; in fact, most of the machines on our networks are in private IP address space. These machines need DNS names, both for us (to keep track of them) and sometimes for other people (to talk to them). Using split-horizon DNS means that we can avoid leaking private IP addresses into public DNS results (well, more or less) while still allowing people to have names under our public subdomain for internal machines.
A cow and bull story about Ansible
Back in the days when Ansible was invented, support for cowsay was implemented very early on, and I even added code for angry cows indicating failed tasks, but Michael rejected that patch.
Dynamic Color Manipulation with CSS Relative Colors
CSS relative colors enable the dynamic color manipulation I’ve always wanted in vanilla CSS since Sass’ color functions first came on the scene (darken(), lighten(), etc.).
Allow me to explain a bit more about why I’m so excited.
How to install OpenToonz eXperimental on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install OpenToonz eXperimental on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Open source powers the United Nations' sustainability goals
Although the United Nations (UN) has previously spoken well of open source development, several recent events show the UN taking definitive actions to introduce the entire world to the open source way. In July, the UN’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopted a draft resolution introduced by the representative of Pakistan titled Open source technologies for sustainable development. ECOSOC noted the availability of open source technologies that can contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The council invited the Secretary-General to “develop specific proposals on ways to better leverage open source technologies for sustainable development based on inputs from interested Member States and other stakeholders.” Open source technology development can be an effective and rapid tool for innovation. Applying it to appropriate technologies to help reach SDGs is extremely promising. “Appropriate technologies” encompass technological choices and applications that are small-scale, economically affordable, decentralized, energy-efficient, environmentally sound, and easily utilized by local communities to meet their needs. There is a particularly strong case for open source appropriate technologies (OSAT). OSAT can help everyone out of poverty and into a sustainable state by leveraging the same type of development that makes open source software such a slamming success.
