Saturday 20th of November 2021 01:59:53 PM
Misc
  • Linux Mint 20.3 Backgrounds

    Today we are looking at Linux Mint 20.3 beautiful backgrounds and how to download them and use them as you like. I have a feeling that we can expect Linux Mint 20.3 Beta to arrive in about a week's time as changing the backgrounds are normally one of the last things they do before releasing the beta release. Enjoy!

  • Linux Mint 20.3 Backgrounds Slideshow - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at the beautiful backgrounds of the upcoming Linux Mint 20.3.

  • Linux Patch Fixes Alder Lake XMP, Overclocking Performance | Tom's Hardware

    According to Phoronix, a new patch for the Linux kernel is coming soon that deals with core prioritization problems on Alder Lake CPUs. The issue stems from enabling XMP memory profiles in the UEFI or manually overclocking Alder Lake chips. Doing either of the two causes Linux to put improper workloads on the wrong cores, reducing system performance.

    More specifically, it appears that Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology is the main culprit. Linux requires functional Turbo Boost Max code to enable proper core prioritization. However, this code can easily be disabled automatically by the motherboard if it uses an XMP mode or the user enters a custom core overclock.

  • Box86 + Box64 Updated For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Other Architectures

    Box86 as the open-source project to run Linux x86 binaries on other CPU architectures like ARM is out with a new feature release along with the accompanying Box64 project for x86_64 treatment. With today's Box86 update is even expanded Vulkan support now good enough for handling DXVK.

    Box86 aims to run Linux x86 binaries on other CPU architectures with better performance than QEMU or other forms of virtualization. With Box86 also comes the ability to utilize OpenGL acceleration and even running some Steam / Wine games when taking some additional steps. Though in order for Box86 to work out, the operating system does need a working 32-bit subsystem/libraries. Besides ARM, Box86 could prove important with the growing interest in RISC-V as well as there having been interest from the (Open)POWER side too. Meanwhile Box64 has also been updated as the adjoining project providing similar treatment for running x86 64-bit binaries on other architectures.

  • Blender 2.93.6

    Blender is the free and open source 3D creation suite. It supports the entirety of the 3D pipeline—modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing and motion tracking, even video editing and game creation. Through it's open architecture, Blender provides cross-platform interoperability, extensibility, an incredibly small footprint, and a tightly integrated workflow. Blender is one of the most popular Open Source 3D graphics application in the world.

  • Gunnar Wolf: For our millionth bug, bookworms eat raspberries alive

    I guess you already heard, right? The Debian Bug Tracking System has hit a big milestone! We just passed our one millionth bug report! (and yes, that’s a cause for celebration; bug reporting is probably the best way for the system to grow and improve)

  • Firefox scrollbar arrows restored

    Firefox is OK with the first one, but ignores the second -- does not display the scrollbar arrows.

  • My Favorite Warnings: deprecated

    The deprecated warning is a grab-bag. Basically, anything that is deprecated causes this warning to be generated, and the list changes from release to release.

    The only reason I can think of ever to turn this off is around a deprecated construction while you are actively working to eliminate it. Silencing it and then forgetting about it will bite you, eventually.

  • Rust Foundation Announces Cloud Compute Program
  • One of these JPEGs is not like the other

    “JPEG” or the image encoding specification by the “Joint Photographic Experts Group” (JPEG) is a truly universal format at this stage. You really cannot go very far on the internet without seeing a JPEG file. The amount of content encoded in JPEGs must be surely biblical by now. If there is one thing that is going to carry into the future for historians, It will surely be a JPEG decoder.

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More

  • Working with multiple WiFi interfaces on a Raspberry Pi

    Sometimes I like to connect to multiple WiFi networks on my Pi for... reasons.

    Other times I like being able to use a better wireless interface than the built-in WiFi module on the Pi 4 or CM4, but don't want to add dtoverlay=disable-wifi in my /boot/config.txt and reboot.

    Since Pi OS uses wpa_supplicant, it's actually easy to do this.

  • Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Cluster Stacks Four Boards

    The project relies on a Cluster HAT and Raspberry Pi 4 with 3GB of RAM. If that caught your attention, it should—the Pi 4 doesn’t come with a 3GB edition. This is a custom mod from Kuleshov who apparently removed the original 8GB RAM module from the Pi 4 and soldered it to a CM4.

  • Best Raspberry Pi for 2021: Which board should you buy? - TechRepublic

    Inspired by the 1980s 8-bit computers that turned a generation of Britons into developers, the Raspberry Pi Foundation was set up to deliver a low-cost computer that could do the same for today's schoolkids. Their first device, the Raspberry Pi Model B, was launched in 2012, with 256MB of memory and a 26-pin GPIO expansion port. Over the next decade the original ARM-based device has grown into a family of devices, including a full-blown computer, a microcontroller CPU, and a series of modules that can be used to build more complex devices.

  • Run UNIX On Microcontrollers With PDP-11 Emulator | Hackaday

    C and C++ are powerful tools, but not everyone has the patience (or enough semicolons) to use them all the time. For a lot of us, the preference is for something a little higher level than C. While Python is arguably more straightforward, sometimes the best choice is to work within a full-fledged operating system, even if it’s on a microcontroller. For that [Chloe Lunn] decided to port Unix to several popular microcontrollers.

Proprietary Software and Openwashing Leftovers

  • The ‘Zelle Fraud’ Scam: How it Works, How to Fight Back

    One of the more common ways cybercriminals cash out access to bank accounts involves draining the victim’s funds via Zelle, a “peer-to-peer” (P2P) payment service used by many financial institutions that allows customers to quickly send cash to friends and family. Naturally, a great deal of phishing schemes that precede these bank account takeovers begin with a spoofed text message from the target’s bank warning about a suspicious Zelle transfer. What follows is a deep dive into how this increasingly clever Zelle fraud scam typically works, and what victims can do about it.

  • Nokia to launch cloud-based software subscription service

    Nokia NOKIA.HE said on Wednesday it plans to launch a cloud-based software subscription service targeting telecom companies for providing software around analytics, security and data management.

  • TPM vs HSM - what’s the difference?

    Hardware security modules (HSM) and trusted platform modules (TPM) seemingly do the same thing: they manage secret keys and enable data protection.

    But what does “managing secrets” mean, and what’s the difference between the two? Before diving deeper, let’s explore why computers need help with managing their secrets.

  • Not even YouTube co-founder was fan of removing dislike counter, looks like it’s back

    The dislike button and counter is part of what makes YouTube great. YouTube co-founder, Jawed Karim, perfectly summed up why that was a bad move.

  • Number of cyber-attacks infiltrating critical New Zealand networks soars

    More than 400 such incidents were recorded between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, up from 352 a year earlier, according to the NCSC’s latest annual threat report, published today (November 16).

    More alarmingly still, the proportion of these incidents that reached the post-compromise stage – where threat actors manage to access and move laterally through networks or otherwise cause the victim harm – more than doubled, from 15% to 33%.

  • Microsoft claims open source is unprofessional, while their own games have “boobies” and “f***face” in them. Bonus: Sexual Harassment [Ed: They even infect Linux with obscene words]

    Microsoft trolls claim open source is unprofessional, leading to censorship, while their own games have “boobies” and “f***face” in them.

  • Good Governance: OSPO Alliance Announces Handbook for Open Source Projects [Ed: Automated translation from German]

    The OSPO Alliance, consisting of four non-profit open source organizations, has published the first version of the Open Source Handbook of Good Governance. OW2, the Eclipse Foundation, the OpenForum Europe and the Foundation for Public Code have jointly developed the manual as part of their good governance initiative. It offers know-how for introducing a professional management of open source software in organizations.

Android Leftovers

Open source powers the United Nations' sustainability goals

Although the United Nations (UN) has previously spoken well of open source development, several recent events show the UN taking definitive actions to introduce the entire world to the open source way. In July, the UN’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopted a draft resolution introduced by the representative of Pakistan titled Open source technologies for sustainable development. ECOSOC noted the availability of open source technologies that can contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The council invited the Secretary-General to “develop specific proposals on ways to better leverage open source technologies for sustainable development based on inputs from interested Member States and other stakeholders.” Open source technology development can be an effective and rapid tool for innovation. Applying it to appropriate technologies to help reach SDGs is extremely promising. “Appropriate technologies” encompass technological choices and applications that are small-scale, economically affordable, decentralized, energy-efficient, environmentally sound, and easily utilized by local communities to meet their needs. There is a particularly strong case for open source appropriate technologies (OSAT). OSAT can help everyone out of poverty and into a sustainable state by leveraging the same type of development that makes open source software such a slamming success. Read more

