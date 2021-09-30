today's howtos
-
How To Install DokuWiki on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install DokuWiki on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, DokuWiki is a free open source wiki application written completely in the PHP programming language and often deployed in Linux under the LAMP stack. It offers very useful features such as multiple language support, SEO, authentication, spam blacklist, autosave, read-only pages, simple and lightweight architecture, and more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the DokuWiki on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How To Install ImageMagick on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ImageMagick on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, ImageMagick is an open-source software suite for creating, editing, converting, and modifying bitmap images. With ImageMagick, you can read and write over 200 image formats, including DPX, EXR, GIF, JPEG, PDF, PNG, and many more. ImageMagick is also available across all major platforms, including Android, BSD, Linux, Windows, Mac OSX, iOS, and many others.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the ImageMagick on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How to install R and Rstudio on Ubuntu 20.04 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install R and Rstudio on Ubuntu 20.04.
R is a free software environment for statistical computing and graphics. It compiles and runs on different platforms including Windows, Linux, macOS.
Rstudio provides free and open-source tools for R. Rstudio is an application like Microsoft word, except that instead of helping you write in English, Rstudio helps you write in R.
Even if you want to run on Rstudio completely, you still need to have R on your system because Rstudio helps you use the version of R that lives on your computer, but it doesn’t come with a version of R on its own.
-
How to Use make and makefile in Linux - ByteXD
One of the main reasons why Linux is popular among C/C++ programmers is the support provided by Linux to them. This includes the g++ compiler suite and its related tools used for program development such as the make command.
In this tutorial, you will learn about the make command in Linux, its use, the basis of the makefile, and how it is used with the make command.
-
How to install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS container on Docker - Linux Shout
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the latest (scheduled for April 2022) Long term version from Canonical developers. Well, while writing this article it was still in its developing stage but available as ISO as well as Docker image to install. Hence, those who are interested in testing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS can install it on a Docker container using the steps given here.
-
How to upgrade to Fedora 35
Fedora 35 is here! With this new exciting release, the Fedora project has included tons of new features, including the latest Gnome Shell desktop, an updated FirewallD, gcc 11, glibc 2.34, binutils 2.37, and gdb 10.2, and much more. Here’s how you can upgrade to Fedora 35 on your computer.
Note: Before attempting to upgrade to Fedora 35, please make a backup of your data. While Fedora’s upgrade is considered safe, a backup is always a good idea.
-
Install Stremio app on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
There is an app called Stremio meant to play various videos from different sources using the Add-ons developed by its community. It is available for Linux, macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS. Here we learn the steps to install the Stremio app on Debian 11 using the command terminal.
Stremio is an open-source streaming app, the project is available on GitHub along with Add-ons that allow users to stream online video, music, movies, the website from various sources such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Torrent, Hotstar, etc.
-
How To Install Odoo on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Odoo on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Odoo is an integrated ERP (Enterprise Resources Planning) application. That is to say, it works by installable modules that make the application have many functionalities. It includes a wide range of applications such as CRM, e-Commerce, website builder, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, inventory, and much more, all seamlessly integrated. Odoo currently has two versions, one of them is the community that is free and completely open source and another version Enterprise for professional corporate support. This post focuses on the community version.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Odoo 15 on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How to Enable Minimize on Click in Ubuntu
Many Ubuntu users coming to Linux from Windows find themselves looking for a way to make their new Linux system minimize open windows when the corresponding dock or taskbar icon is clicked. Unfortunately, Ubuntu doesn't provide a direct configuration option to enable this behavior.
While all things may not be immediately obvious, a big part of what makes Ubuntu special is that it is highly customizable if you know where to look. When it comes to turning on the click to minimize window behavior, you don’t have to look too far.
You can enable the click to minimize functionality through the command line or a graphical interface. We’re going to show you how to do both.
-
How to Easily Batch Uninstall Apps on Android - Make Tech Easier
Have you ever filled up the available space in your Android phone storage and couldn’t download an app you want to install? Of course you have. We all have. Going through and selecting the apps you want to delete to make more space for the new one can be tedious if you have to go through them one by one. It’s much faster to batch uninstall apps and remove all unwanted apps at once.
-
How to Create simple API using FastAPI in Python - UX Techno
Nowadays the whole world revolves around API. So get into the API world today I am going to explain to you “How to Create simple API using FastAPI in Python”.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 622 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
My #1 Reason to Love OpenMandriva Lx
I want to start this post with a disclaimer: I am aware that all Linux distros have their pros and cons, and my purpose is not to berate any OS choice readers have made. I simply want to share with you what happened to me recently, as I upgraded to OpenMandriva Lx 4.3. This experience reminded me why, after all these years, I still love OpenMandriva. A second point I'd like to clarify is that I am not discussing benchmarks, compilers, package managers or any other technical matters here. To be honest, they go beyond my understanding: I am a non-technical Linux user. I was running the rolling version of OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 and I realized that a major upgrade was available. So, I decided to upgrade and here is where my story starts. After a whooping number of packages had upgraded in a process that took like 45 minutes (I do not have a very fast connection), I booted into a soundless system: the computer said that there was no sound. I did not panic and visited the OpenMandriva forums. There, I found a post that I should have read BEFORE attempting the upgrade. In it, ben79 described all the steps to have a successful upgrade. Of course, I had not followed any of the steps, so my system was operational, but erratic. And, although I could enable the sound easily following the post instructions, I decided to roll back and start over. So, I put my old OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 back in, upgraded following the steps and this time I booted into a far better system. I corrected the sound issue by installing the pulseaudio package from the repository and then started to configure the system.
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, PinePhone, Raspberry Pi, and More
today's howtos
TrueNAS SCALE Goes Far Beyond a Simple Network Storage
Built on the shoulders of TrueNAS CORE, TrueNAS SCALE adds Docker Containers, VMs (KVM), and scale-out ZFS storage capabilities. TrueNAS SCALE is an exciting new addition to the TrueNAS software family. If you are unaware with TrueNAS CORE, it’s probably the best known and powerful free and open source NAS software out there.
Recent comments
26 min 29 sec ago
34 min 4 sec ago
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 24 min ago
1 hour 27 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
4 hours 32 min ago
5 hours 3 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
20 hours 43 min ago